Alameda County Puts Latest Phase of Reopenings on Pause as Coronavirus Cases See Spike

Alameda County officials are reversing their plan to move the county to greater socialization and business activity citing a spike in hospitalizations and a rising rate of cases of the novel coronavirus.

In-store retail and outdoor dining was given the green light to reopen back on June 18. The next phase, referred to as “Phase 3,” would allow indoor dining, bars, hair salons & barbershops and pools.

“[We’re] not closing anything that’s already open, but not moving forward yet with any additional reopenings at this time,” they clarified in a reply.

Public health officials said that the number of coronavirus cases has risen in the last week to 71.1 per 100,000 people from 63.2. Hospitalizations have been rising daily since June 22. Before then hospitalizations were falling in number.

Alameda County health officials rely on the following data indicators to measure our progress against the pandemic:

Rates of new cases and hospitalizations Hospital inpatient bed capacity and surge capacity Testing capacity Disease containment capacity Supply of personal protective equipment for health care providers

While indicators 2, 3, 4, and 5 have moved in the positive direction or remained stable over the past several weeks, we are seeing unfavorable trends for cases and hospitalizations.

Cases in the 94608 zip code had not seen more than a six case week-to-week increase since this data began being provided. In the past two weeks, we’ve seen a 22 cumulative case increase.

Emeryville was listed as under 10 cases until the week of June 15th. Our city now has 20 reported cases.

Alameda County has the most number of cases in the Bay Area. Moving to the next phase would align the county more with the state’s pace for reopening, but the county must show that it’s safe to do so, public health officials said.

This AC-HCS website contains two dashboards including cases & case rates over time, by gender, age group, and city and a second that includes deaths by race ethnicity, hospitalizations, and cases and case rates by zip code. It is updated in real-time.

Read the full Press Release on acphd.org →

