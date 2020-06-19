Alameda County Issues Order to Allow Reopening of All Retail, Outdoor Dining & Fitness

As expected, Alameda County issued Health Officer Orders today to allow for the reopening of all retail and outdoor dining beginning Friday, June 19. This order also includes outdoor museums, limited religious and cultural services, and outdoor fitness classes.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has stabilized over the past two weeks within Alameda County, and the number of tests conducted daily is over two-thirds of the County’s testing goal of 3,100 tests conducted per day, with overall positivity rates dropping to an average of 3.5%.

Locally, cases in the 94608 zip code have increases by 3-5 cases per week with last week seeing 9 cases reported. Positive cases in Emeryville, reported as less then 10 up until June 1, stands at 15 cases.

#COVID19 cases in the 94608 zip code saw their largest week-to-week jump since we’ve been tracking them, increasing from 38 to 47. Emeryville cases surged from 10 to 15 cases according to @Dare2BWell. pic.twitter.com/N3YTcKU8dV — The E’ville Eye News (@TheEvilleEye) June 15, 2020

“Further relaxation of the Shelter-in-Place Orders is possible thanks to efforts to limit the spread of COVID19 by Alameda County’s residents and continued expansion of our case and contact investigation resources” said Dr. Pan. “With an increasing number of opportunities for consumers and workers to interact with each other, it’s more important than ever to wear a face covering whenever you leave home, maintain at least 6 feet of distance from people outside of your household, practice good hand hygiene, and stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.”

Highlights for Outdoor Dining:

Outdoor seating arrangements must be limited to 6 people per table, all from same household or Social Bubble

Tables must be 6 feet apart

Entertainment events not allowed

Bars must remain closed to customers and alcohol may only be sold with a meal

Restaurant must comply with relevant laws, regulations and permitting requirements

Takeout and delivery options are strongly recommended

Highlights on alcohol sales:

Alameda County is not a Variance County at this time, and restaurants seeking a Temporary Catering Permit to serve alcohol outdoors from the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control may experience delays

Wineries with on-site restaurants may do tastings with food pairings outdoors

Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not provide sit-down meals themselves can contract with another vendor to do so. The alcohol must be sold in the same transaction as a meal.

Bars must remain closed to the public but may provide pickup/takeaway service with the sales of bona fide meals. These meals may be provided by an affiliate restaurant or by a food service provider that partners with the bar. Alcohol and meal delivery must occur in the same transaction at the same location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights for Indoor/Outdoor Retail and Shopping Centers

Limit capacity to 50% of normal maximum capacity or the number of people who can always maintain 6 feet of distance from each other, whichever is lower

Stores may move goods outside for display or sale if local permits allow for it

Curbside and delivery are strongly recommended to continue as much as possible

Highlights for Religious and Cultural Ceremonies

Limit to fewer than 100 people or 25% of the building/area capacity, whichever is lower

Permitted indoors or outdoors, but a strongly recommended outdoor limit of 25, and an indoors limit of 12

Continuing virtual services is strongly recommended

Food and beverage sales/distribution are discouraged

Local guidance includes recommended modifications for common practices to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission

A summary of the Orders and a full list of permissible businesses and activities are available on ahphd.org.

Additional information about the order can be read on acphd.org →

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: