Activists March on Emeryville To Pressure Target & Home Depot Over ICE Stances

A coalition of social justice and labor organizations held a march in Emeryville Tuesday evening, braving the rain, to protest the recent actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota.

Coordinated by an organization named CURYJ (Communities United For Restorative Youth Justice), participants assembled at Huichin Park at 6 p.m. The location was chosen because of its proximity to Emeryville’s big box retail stores of Home Depot and Target which organizers have labeled “corporate enablers of ICE.”

The protest was supported by a coalition of labor and social justice causes.

According to organizers, the demonstration was intended to pressure the two companies to publicly oppose federal funding for ICE, restrict access to their stores by immigration enforcement agents without judicial warrants, and provide staff training on how to respond to encounters with immigration officials. Organizers also called on the retailers to post signage asserting Fourth Amendment protections within their stores.

A crowd estimated between 200-300 people gathered at Huichin Park at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening before departing for Target (Photo: Liza Worden).

The protest was part of a broader national campaign focused on corporate involvement in immigration enforcement. Organizers cited Target’s Minnesota roots — where the company is among the state’s largest employers — as well as the company’s recent political donations and changes to diversity initiatives as reasons for its inclusion. These corporate actions have led some to boycotting by some consumers.

Organizers also alleged that Home Depot has allowed immigration enforcement activity in its parking lots and stores, a claim the company has routinely disputed.

“We are not coordinating with ICE or Border Patrol, and we’re not involved in the operations,” said George Lane, manager of corporate communications for Home Depot, said in an email to The LA Times last November. “We aren’t notified that immigration enforcement activities are going to happen, and often, we don’t know operations have taken place until they’re over.”

Home Depot has also attempted to push back on these rumors by responding to posts on Social Media.

Some activists have noted that two Home Depot founders, Bernie Marcus and Ken Langone, have praised President Donald Trump and donated to his campaign although neither have been involved with the company in some time. Langone is 90 years old and Marcus died in 2024 at the age of 95.

The march included indigenous cultural performances, including Aztec dancers (Photo: Jordan Potier).

Both stores remained open despite advanced knowledge of the protests. Protesters entered both stores but no confrontations or arrests were reported.

“Our City Manager along with the Emeryville Police Department worked diligently to ensure protesters were safe and welcome to the city.,” provided councilmember Kalimah Priforce who was in attendance. “To make it more than just a moment of resistance, I will continue to fight for land acknowledgments to be a part of our council and school board meetings.”

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Alameda Supervisors Unanimously Approve “ICE Free Zones” and Countywide Response Plan

Meanwhile, The Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two initiatives Tuesday aimed at strengthening protections for immigrant communities amid increased federal immigration enforcement. Authored by District 5 Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas, the measures established “ICE Free Zones” on county-owned and controlled properties and directed the County Administrator to develop a countywide immigration enforcement response plan outlining coordinated protocols among county agencies and community partners.

“This Board made clear that every resident has the right to access the County’s safety net services without fear,” Bas said in a statement. “We will not tolerate ICE ignoring our Constitution, laws, and basic human dignity.” County officials said the response plan will include staff training, public communication strategies, and safeguards to ensure access to county services, courts, and healthcare facilities, while the ICE Free Zones policy prohibits the use of county property for civil immigration enforcement activities and requires posted signage and consistent enforcement procedures.

We will update our story If either Target or Home Depot address the specific demands outlined by organizers.

