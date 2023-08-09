AC Transit Extends Line 7 Service to Emeryville Amtrak

AC Transit has implemented changes to its Line 7 service responding to the frequent request of riders. The AC Transit Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of the change last April.

As a one-year pilot, the line will be extended all the way to the Emeryville Amtrak Station/Transit Center. Line 7 service had previously ended at the UC Berkeley campus.

The extension will also restore service along Ashby Avenue which was discontinued when their Line 80 was suspended following the pandemic. The elimination of Line 80 caused a bit of a backlash by South Berkeley residents who had few public transit alternatives.

The pandemic has significantly impacted riders’ travel patterns, presenting AC Transit with the need to update their lines. Many lines are being optimized to serve students who compose a high percentage of the agency’s riders.

AC Transit has made numerous other schedule changes in order to improve reliability and align with operator availability.

The frequency of service of the Line 7 will be every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will also run on weekends. These changes officially went into effect last Sunday, August 6.

In addition to stops at Amtrak, there are four stops along Hollis including 59th, 64th, 65th & 67th streets.

Browse the full Line 7 schedule and map online.

AC Transit also launched their second phase of their “realign” outreach program that focuses in on three guiding principles: Equity, Reliability, and Frequency.

