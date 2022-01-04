34th & Hollis Shooting is Oakland’s First Homicide of 2022

Oakland’s first homicide of 2022 occurred just across the Emeryville border in front of P & M liquor on New Year’s Day.

Oakland Police responded to reports of gunshots on the 1400 block of 34th Street just after 9 p.m.

Officers and medical personnel found a 28-year-old Oakland man with gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries at the scene.

2021 was Oakland’s bloodiest year since 2006 with total 134 homicides. The city also saw a surge in shootings, assaults and carjackings.

Oakland has since experienced its second homicide of the year on Monday in the Downtown area.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of his family. Police ask that anyone with information about the killing contact the Oakland police homicide division at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Feature Image: St. Columba Church on San Pablo Avenue recognizes each killing in Oakland with a white cross on their property.

