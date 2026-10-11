2026 Emeryville City Council Candidate Questionnaire: Kalimah Priforce (Incumbent)

The E’ville Eye invited all four candidates for Emeryville City Council to respond to 20 questions on key issues facing the city. Candidates were given five days to complete the questionnaire, with responses limited to 250 words per question. Links to the other candidates’ questionnaires are provided at the bottom of this post.

First Term Recap

1. Looking back at your questionnaire with us from four years ago, what do you believe were your most significant accomplishments or contributions during your first term on the City Council? Where do you believe you fell short, and what ultimately led you to seek a second term?

There’s a line from the Marvel film “Avengers: Endgame” that best encapsulates the last four years. Thor goes back in time and runs into his mother. The battle-worn god of thunder sobs over the decisions he made that have taken their toll on him, even if they’ve earned him the reputation of being a hero. She responds:

“Everyone fails at who they’re supposed to be. The measure of a person, of a hero…is how well they succeed at being who they are.”

I’m thankful for the people of Emeryville, my neighbors and friends, for trusting a hacktivist with the role of city councilmember in a city we all know and love. I didn’t exactly go into the role with guns blazing, but I was certainly defiant, and remained so, with the caveat that I spent too much time trying to fit into what I thought people needed.

My deliverables ranged from filling potholes and making difficult doors accessible to seniors and differently-abled residents, to the BIPOC small-business initiative and Measure BB, the business-license-cap reform I pitched that is now on the November ballot.

Where I fell short was not trusting the public advocate I already was soon enough.

I am seeking another term to ensure comprehensive tenant protections are passed in Emeryville and that the people’s seat on the City Council remains exactly that: the people’s seat.

2. It’s been an eventful first term, to say the least. You were censured by your colleagues, “ran” for mayor, faced an FPPC investigation, and have frequently sparred with fellow councilmembers from the dais—not to mention being struck by a vehicle while riding your bicycle. Do you have any regrets or learnings from all this?

Calvin Dillahunty and Mia Esperanza Brown are some of the bravest souls in Emeryville. They ran for office hoping they could change City Hall outside its “good ol’ YIMBY network” and create fairness, transparency, and a public ethics committee that would allow everyone, even me, a chance to symbolically lead the city as mayor. Since that election, my colleagues have made it even more difficult for someone outside the status quo to have a voice on committees, commissions, and Council. But change is happening. Seeds have been planted, and Emeryville is changing for the better.

Congresswoman Aisha Wahab and I recognized the harms we believed would come to Alameda County if John Bauters and his merry band of Big Real Estate, Crypto, Utilities, and City of Piedmont right-wingers took over Alameda County and gentrified the East Bay with more luxury apartments and “bikewashing” developer-driven street redesigns. I attacked from the north; she attacked from the south. The people won.

If stopping him meant being censured, sanctioned, and subjected to repeated false-flagged FPPC investigations from gouldish anti-fanboys, I’ll withstand lynchings by the establishment every day of the week and twice on Sundays. No wonder they wanted me to sign a “collegiality” agreement.

For a while, I responded with so much seriousness and tact. But that isn’t me. That’s not how I built the career I have and its impact. I returned to being me, the Monkey King from Brooklyn.

3. Do you believe your willingness to take independent positions and serve as a dissenting voice has come at the expense of building alliances and, ultimately, your effectiveness on the council? Looking back, is there anything you would do differently?

I haven’t invested much energy or focus into campaigning this year, or whatever “effectiveness” means. I’m an extreme extrovert. I enjoy running for office, but “affordability” has run dry in Emeryville and people need me to do more than knock on their doors. They want me to show up with them in civil court when they face a corporate landlord. They want me to talk to their medical provider to resend prescriptions after mailroom theft. They want me to get camping retailers to donate thermal sleeping bags so they can brave freezing nights in our city.

Being a “dissenting voice on the Council” is some convoluted read on me that has been regurgitated over the years. I am a public advocate.

The team we have at City Hall has been the best Emeryville has had in generations. I’ve only been here for thirteen or so years, so I’m biased, but seeing the flourishing leadership of our city manager, Dr. LaTanya Bellow, and everyone has truly been a blessing to witness and support.

The rise of tenant unions across the city has been astounding. The town once described as “sleepy” now has neighborhood movements pushing back against Emeryville becoming a canvas for Sacramento lobbyists, corporate landlords, NIMBYs or YIMBYs. Emeryville is too big to fit into anyone’s backyard.

Looking back, the only thing I would have done differently is drink more water.

Budget, Local Control & Governance

4. The city faces a structural deficit projected to reach $14.6 million by FY 2029–30. If Measure BB passes, it will address some—but not all—of the gap. What additional revenue measures, if any, would you support? Are you prepared to make cuts to city services, and if so, where? Should the city continue raising taxes on businesses and property owners, or should it prioritize reducing spending, including on infrastructure projects?

When residents and businesses contribute to sustaining the city they benefit from, I call that investment. The question is whether that investment is fair and what the public gets in return.

I reject the idea that Emeryville has only two choices: raise costs or cut services. Before doing either, we should capture the value we are already leaving on the table.

That starts with the vacancy tax I proposed. Berkeley initially identified 863 potentially taxable vacant units, projecting over $4 million before exemptions; the city later estimated about $3.5 million annually.

I would also audit revenues already owed to us, make public assets generate recurring revenue, and aggressively pursue state and regional grants that go beyond housing and transportation into tenant stabilization, legal assistance, code enforcement and anti-displacement.

I also want meaningful civil remedies against bad-faith corporate landlords whose practices create public costs for tenants and the city.

And we need to stop falling for the affordable-housing bait-and-switch. If a developer wants to buy land and build housing under California’s streamlined housing laws, build it. But permission to build is not an entitlement to Emeryville taxpayers’ money.

Public investment in housing should buy a public product: permanent cost-of-living reductions, preservation, homeownership opportunities, eviction prevention and keeping current residents housed.

Taxpayer dollars should first help taxpayers remain in their homes, not close financing gaps for luxury development for the Epstein class.

Cut from the top fat, not the bottom lean.

5. How should the city be held accountable when major projects run over budget, miss deadlines, or fail to deliver promised benefits, as with Hollis Sustainable Streetscapes and Measure C? Would you support a public-facing capital projects dashboard, similar to those used by San Francisco, San Jose and other cities, showing project budgets, spending, schedules, and changes in scope?

I’ve proposed public dashboards before, so I’m glad this idea is coming back. But a dashboard is passive. It can tell residents the train is late. I want somebody whose job it is to find out why the train is late, who is holding it up, what it will cost, and how to get it moving again.

For major capital projects, I would create a Project Accountability Ombudsman or Owner’s Representative, funded as part of the project itself rather than through the General Fund.

The dashboard is the station board. The ombudsman is the conductor.

Their job is to keep track of the whole train: budget, schedule, contractors, change orders, promised community benefits, impacts on residents and businesses, and handoffs between departments. When one car falls behind, somebody should be responsible for seeing it before the whole project derails.

That person should be able to investigate delays and contract costs, communicate directly with residents and businesses, and flag problems to Council before “six months late” quietly becomes “two years late.”

Oakland already provides public-facing capital-project tracking. San Francisco uses dedicated project-control staff. Annapolis, Maryland, uses Owner’s Representatives on major projects, with the oversight cost built into the capital project itself.

Taxpayers should not have to become amateur project managers just to figure out why the street outside their door is still under construction.

6. AI-related infrastructure, including data centers, is emerging as a major issue involving electricity demand, water use, land use, noise, and environmental impacts. Do you believe local governments should have a role in regulating AI-related development and data centers, or should these issues primarily be addressed at the state level? What state legislation or policies, if any, would you support to protect Emeryville residents and ensure that local communities have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting them?

Many people know I come from the tech sector. I founded technology companies and spent years expanding access to technology, so my approach to AI is not technophobic.

AI can be a tremendous equalizer. A person who could never afford a research assistant, designer, tutor, analyst or digital thought partner can suddenly gain access to workflows previously reserved for people with money and institutions behind them.

But I am also a democratic socialist. I don’t believe infrastructure consuming enormous amounts of public electricity, water and land should be left to the appetites of the private market.

Every data center should be publicly owned.

AI models and software can be privately created. But public AI products should also exist and compete with private-sector products. I believe in the public product.

That idea is central to my graduate work and comes from the New Deal tradition of FDR and Fiorello La Guardia: governments should go beyond regulating private markets, especially after they fail people. The public sector should build something better and compete.

Think about airports. Airlines are private companies, but cities and public authorities govern airports and the infrastructure because their impacts extend far beyond one company. Data centers should be treated similarly.

California has begun addressing data-center impacts, but I’m not waiting for Sacramento, which is actively dismantling CEQA, to solve everything.

Emeryville is 1.2 square miles. Land, water and electrical capacity are public concerns here.

Innovation should serve the public. The public should not subsidize its extraction.

7. Private-sector companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence to automate routine work, improve efficiency, analyze performance, and reduce costs. Should local governments be embracing AI to improve city operations and services, and what safeguards would you require to ensure it is accurate, transparent, and accountable?

Yes.

Local governments should use AI where it can make services faster, cheaper and easier to navigate. There is no virtue in making residents wait three weeks for something technology can responsibly help us do in three minutes. But efficiency cannot become an excuse to surrender judgment.

There’s a scene in Dark Matter that captures how I think about technological advancement: if something can be done, eventually someone will do it. Human curiosity, ego and the desire to explore are difficult forces to stop. If we can imagine something, we tend to create it.

The real question is what our creations reflect back about us: “Everything beautiful, everything terrible.” AI will be no different.

I’ve also been following Oxford’s Institute for Ethics in AI, particularly philosopher Carissa Véliz’s work on privacy, prediction and power. My own emerging research as an AI hacktivist educator examines how AI is reshaping education, access to knowledge and the relationship between students, teachers and intelligent tools.

More data does not automatically produce better decisions, and predictions about people can themselves shape what happens to them.

So I would require human responsibility for consequential decisions, strict data minimization, clear retention limits, disclosure when AI materially influences a decision, and meaningful appeal rights.

We probably cannot stop technological advancement. We can decide what values govern it.

AI should help public servants think, search, translate, analyze and serve residents. It should never become the person we blame when 1333 Park Avenue gets something wrong.

Housing & Development

8. Despite achieving a pro-housing designation, Emeryville’s housing production has stalled. While some barriers are universal across California—including interest rates, labor and construction costs, and insurance—others are within the city’s control. Should the city revisit local regulations, including approximately $41,000 in development impact and related fees per multifamily housing unit and unit-mix mandates requiring 50% of units to have two or more bedrooms and 15% to have three or more bedrooms, which an independent feasibility study found can make high-rise housing only marginally feasible? Could reducing these costs and mandates make new housing more financially feasible, increase housing production, and ultimately make rental housing more affordable?

No.

I’m familiar with the Emeryville High-Rise Housing Feasibility Study by Arnold Mammarella Architecture + Consulting and Keyser Marston Associates. It modeled hypothetical projects on a hypothetical three-acre site, including a 50-story tower, and found that high-rise construction was only marginally feasible largely because high-rise construction is extraordinarily expensive. It also found that a 350-unit mid-rise meeting Emeryville’s existing standards was feasible.

So I’m not treating one hypothetical pro forma as scripture. The bigger issue is focus.

Before I joined the Council, five out of five members could spend their time agreeing with Joe Klein and California YIMBY about how to make “abundance” development easier. Now it’s four out of five, and apparently even that lack of unanimity freaks a lot of people out.

Ki te mele dada m.

If somebody wants to build housing in Emeryville, Godspeed. Cela ne me regarde pas.

But I am not weakening family-housing standards because a hypothetical tower generates a better investor return with more studios.

My housing metric is much simpler: are fewer Emeryville residents and small businesses being displaced?

9. One barrier to building ownership housing has been construction-defect liability, which AB 1903 seeks to reform. Do you support the legislation? And given that Emeryville has seen no substantial new market-rate ownership development since Adeline Place was completed in 2009, what else should the city do to encourage the construction of ownership housing?

I supported the goal behind AB 1903, although the bill ultimately died when the legislative session ended before the Assembly could take its final concurrence vote.

I have championed ownership housing since I first ran for office. Governing has also taught me how difficult it is to make new ownership construction happen.

Emeryville tried. In 2024, the City issued an RFP specifically for an ownership project at the Adeline Sites. We received zero responses.

So I want to shift the question from “How many ownership units can we build?” to “How many Emeryville residents can become homeowners?”

People are aging out of Emeryville. Some longtime owners will eventually sell. I want residents who already live here, particularly renters who may have lived in the same home for years, to have a realistic opportunity to purchase those homes.

That means exploring down-payment and closing-cost assistance, expanding our existing homebuyer programs, helping BMR renters transition into ownership, and creating tools that give tenants a meaningful opportunity to purchase when their homes are sold.

If a viable new ownership project comes forward, I’m open to helping make it happen.

But during a budget crisis, I’m not interested in spending millions subsidizing market-rate ownership construction while people already living here are struggling to stay.

My focus remains the same: protect the people who are here and, whenever possible, help them put down roots.

10. Emeryville has its own tenant protections, while rent increases are also limited by state regulations such as AB 1482. Where do you think these policies fall short for Emeryville residents? Please be specific. And how would you balance protecting tenants from unfair eviction with ensuring landlords can effectively address tenants whose illegal activity, drug dealing, smoking, noise, theft, or other behavior seriously disrupts the quality of life and safety of their neighbors?

That framing may work on my opponents, but not this public advocate.

Corporate landlords are nightmares. Not my neighbors.

On October 6, the California Apartment Association told Emeryville it “respectfully OPPOSES additional rental policy measures” and argued that protections like AB 1482 were already enough.

Enough?

State law is basically telling us our kids technically have enough clothing to play baseball because they’re wearing underwear. But are we really sending our kids onto the field in nothing but their underwear? Of course not. That would be ridiculous. And so is pretending our tenant protections are enough.

Emeryville’s October 6 staff report found 2,108 termination notices between January 2022 and July 2025. Nearly 96% involved nonpayment of rent or utilities. Sixty-five percent of property managers reported no for-cause notices other than past-due rent. And 64.8% of termination notices contained at least one error.

Courtyards at 65th alone produced 468 notices from a 331-unit property.

For too long, as Emeryville has become increasingly renter-based, renters have been left to the wolves. Plenty of homeowners have told me they are not okay with that either.

People keep calling these “common-sense reforms.” Storming the beaches of Normandy was not a common-sense solution. It was something that still had to get done. My focus is not slow, comfortable incrementalism. It is an action that reflects the belief people should have that their tax dollars are actually working for them.

That is the kind of politics and leadership I want to bring wherever I serve.

11. How would you grade Emeryville’s current response to street homelessness? Is the city doing enough to address the needs of unhoused residents while also addressing the impacts of encampments on public spaces, businesses, and surrounding neighborhoods? What, if anything, would you seek to change if elected?

No. Emeryville doesn’t qualify for a grade yet. We’re still trying to get out of academic probation.

So how do we storm the beaches of Normandy on homelessness? We start before someone is sleeping on the street.

On October 6, Emeryville began considering the most comprehensive expansion of tenant protections I have seen during my time here: tenant right to organize, one of my priorities; temporary relocation assistance when people are forced from unsafe homes; stronger protections for BMR and income-restricted tenants; better termination notices; anti-harassment protections and meaningful civil remedies; improved relocation assistance and the right to return; and better tracking of unlawful detainers, because we cannot fix the injustices in our city if we bury our heads in the sand and refuse to count them.

We absolutely need outreach, shelter, sanitation and services for people already living outside. But by the time someone is sleeping in a tent, then we in City Hall are too late. That is a shame on us, and we need to do better by people.

Homelessness prevention should begin at the three-day notice, not the encampment.

Anyone reading this: if you are a renter who wants to organize your building, call me. If you are facing eviction, call me. If you are being bullied or harassed by your landlord, call me.

I mean that.

Sutter Health Project

12. The Sutter Health Medical Center could be transformative for the city, but it also raises serious concerns. List your top five concerns about the project in order of priority—for example, lack of tax revenue, traffic/gridlock, bike and pedestrian safety, or other issues.

As I shared during the League of Women Voters candidate forum, I cannot comment on the substance of the Sutter Health Medical Center project. Doing so could create a conflict that requires my recusal or raise other legal and ethical concerns while the project is before the City.

So I’m going to respect that boundary and not offer a ranked list of concerns here.

The Sutter Project would certainly add traffic and vehicle trips, but it would also bring significant business activity to the eastern core of the city, which has struggled to attract and retain businesses. The Public Market and Bay Street could benefit from the project’s base of employees and influx of healthcare visitors. How much does this potential contribution to the “vibrancy” of local businesses weigh in your decision-making?

For the same procedural reasons I gave above, I am going to decline to answer this question on the merits.

The Sutter project remains before the City, and I do not want a campaign questionnaire to prejudge a matter on which I may later have a responsibility to act.

13. The Sutter Project would certainly add traffic and vehicle trips, but it would also bring significant business activity to the eastern core of the city, which has struggled to attract and retain businesses. The Public Market and Bay Street could benefit from the project’s base of employees and influx of healthcare visitors. How much does this potential contribution to the “vibrancy” of local businesses weigh in your decision-making?

I am going to decline to answer this one on procedural grounds, not the merits.

As the first Haitian American elected official in California, and as a Black man serving on the Emeryville City Council, I take very seriously the responsibility not to say or do anything that could jeopardize the City, the applicant, or the integrity of the process.

What I can say is that I have made myself available to speak with everybody impacted by this issue, and I intend to keep doing that.

My hope is that the City takes a more custodial role here: creating a process where community members are heard, the applicant is heard, expectations are clear, and both sides are held accountable to whatever commitments are ultimately made.

That is the role I am comfortable speaking to publicly while this project remains before us.

14. The proposed Sutter project would require changes to Emeryville’s existing development regulations, including its allowable height and permitted use. What community benefits should the city seek from Sutter through a Community Benefits Agreement or other enforceable commitments? Please identify your highest priorities—such as local hiring and labor standards, transportation improvements, affordable housing, contributions to education or the arts, or other benefits—and explain how the city should ensure those commitments are specific, measurable, adequately funded, and enforceable.

Because this question is directly related to the Sutter project and could affect matters still before the City, I am going to decline to answer it on the substance.

I do not want to prejudge potential alternatives, transportation changes, or project-related decisions in a way that could compromise my ability to participate appropriately later.

What I can say is that I remain available to residents, cyclists, pedestrians, businesses and other stakeholders who want to share their concerns with me. My responsibility right now is to listen carefully, preserve the integrity of the process, and avoid turning a candidate questionnaire into a backdoor decision on a matter that may come before the Council.

Traffic / Bike & Pedestrian Safety / Transit

15. The installation of the Horton/53rd St. traffic diverter came as a surprise to many residents, without what some felt was sufficient advance discussion or notice. Would you support eliminating or relocating it if Sutter offered a suitable alternative? Has the completed Greenway made Horton Street somewhat redundant for cyclists traveling north–south in this area?

Because this question is directly related to the Sutter project and could affect matters still before the City, I am going to decline to answer it on the substance.

I do not want to prejudge potential alternatives, transportation changes, or project-related decisions in a way that could compromise my ability to participate appropriately later.

What I can say is that I remain available to residents, cyclists, pedestrians, businesses and other stakeholders who want to share their concerns with me. My responsibility right now is to listen carefully, preserve the integrity of the process, and avoid turning a candidate questionnaire into a backdoor decision on a matter that may come before the Council.

16. The prevalence of faster e-bikes (Class 3), e-motos, and other motorized devices has raised concerns about conflicts with pedestrians and other road users. What regulations or enforcement measures, if any, should Emeryville pursue to address unsafe riding while preserving access to practical, lower-emission transportation?

Some of your readers know that I was nearly killed while riding my bike when I was struck by a car.

What they may not know is how incapacitated I was afterward. I was dealing with serious physical injuries and mental and emotional trauma, and for several days I could barely move. I made one attempt to show up at ECCL to help distribute food during the food crisis, pushed my body far beyond what it could handle, and then was essentially a shut-in for months while I recovered and went through physical therapy.

During that same period, I was also dealing with actions by my landlord that I believe exploited my vulnerability and ultimately became part of a much larger housing fight.

That experience changed me. I had spent years showing up for everybody else. For the first time, I started asking what it meant to show up for myself. That reflection helped lead me to apply to graduate school and begin thinking differently about the next chapter of my life. So I take street safety personally.

But I also know e-bikes are essential mobility for many working people. We should distinguish practical e-bikes from faster e-motos and regulate speed, capability and dangerous behavior based on real data, not fear.

Public safety and mobility are not enemies.

I don’t build policies for drones. I build policies for people.

Local Business

17. Life science and biotech have been a lifeblood of Emeryville’s economy for decades, but the sector is struggling, with vacancy rates hovering around 40%. Some properties have even traded at steep losses as the biotech boom has unraveled. If the Sutter Project is rejected, do you worry that the site could remain vacant or underutilized? What do you think is the most feasible alternative use for the site if not a hospital? And is AI part of the answer?

I cannot speak to alternative uses for the Sutter site specifically. I am not going to prejudge a matter that could come before me as a Councilmember.

But I can speak to the vacancy problem because my degree and specialty are in business strategy.

I do not think we should explain this away, as some of my colleagues have, as a post-COVID biotech downturn. The downturn exposed a deeper planning problem: we built too much highly specialized real estate around one industry at the same time everybody else was doing the same thing.

Nationally, lab vacancy rose from 6.6% in 2022 to 27% in 2025. Buildings delivered between 2022 and 2024 had a 48% vacancy rate.

We call that a supply strategy problem. Someone in City Hall should have been familiar with Porter’s Five Forces.

Urban economists have found economically diverse cities are more resilient when industries experience shocks. Architects have another useful principle: “long life, loose fit.” Build structures that can survive changes in what people need them for. That is how I think Emeryville should plan.

A building should not become economically obsolete because one industry contracts. Build flexible shells and infrastructure, then let businesses specialize the space they need.

Yes, AI is part of our future. But I do not want us making the same mistake again by replacing one industry vertical with another.

We should build an Emeryville capable of surviving the next boom before we even know what it is.

18. Storefronts at places like Adeline Place, Parc on Powell, and The Emery have remained vacant since the buildings were constructed. Some property owners and business advocates point to a lack of convenient customer parking as one factor. Is it time for Emeryville to explore a commercial vacancy tax or other measures to incentivize occupancy? If so, is there a model from another city that you think could work in Emeryville?

Yes. I support a commercial vacancy tax, and I have raised the idea before. Oakland already has a model that taxes vacant nonresidential property, including empty ground-floor commercial space.

But I also want us to stop thinking every small business needs a storefront on day one.

Emeryville already allows home occupations, but zoning permission is not the same thing as protecting someone’s housing. Our separate live/work system is still built around specially designated units and, in some cases, owner permission. I think that is too narrow.

If you are paying rent and running a lawful business from home that is not creating a safety or nuisance problem, forming an LLC, receiving business mail, tutoring, designing, making art, providing childcare, cooking, consulting or building something from your kitchen table should not put your home at risk.

For a lot of working-class entrepreneurs, the apartment is the incubator. For the artist, your apartment is your studio, and I want Emeryville to protect that.

So yes, tax long-term commercial vacancy when owners choose to keep useful space dark. But also expand the idea of live/work beyond a special floorplan.

Let people build businesses where they already live, and protect their housing while they do it.

That is how you grow a small-business ecosystem from the ground up instead of waiting for another consultant to tell us what kind of retail they think we need.

Public Safety

19. Flock ALPR technology was implemented without the opportunity for any substantive discussion by the public. Now we’re seeing pushback from some residents after reports of isolated abuses by some agencies and other potential misuse. Is the use of Flock reformable through shorter data-retention periods and other access safeguards, or do you support its removal?

I am a member of East Bay DSA, and my instincts on surveillance are not complicated: intrusive security systems are dangerous. The documented abuses around Flock prove that.

But Emeryville is not a DSA chapter. Public advocacy means listening to the people I represent and governing without abandoning my ethics.

When I researched Flock, I found another problem: inequity. Wealthier condo communities and commercial properties already had Flock, gates, guards, controlled parking and layers of security many renters did not. I did not believe safety should be a luxury amenity.

That is why I supported a citywide system while also pushing for civilian oversight. My colleagues rejected that oversight twice.

As a socialist, I also believe ALPR infrastructure should ultimately be publicly owned and governed by cities, just as I believe data-center infrastructure should be public. Public safety should not depend on a private company controlling a national data network.

I am now working with Faith in Action East Bay to move Emeryville beyond its current sanctuary protections toward a City of Refuge framework that better protects immigrant residents from ICE access and federal overreach.

Some opponents have made “deflocking” central to their campaigns. I think it is disingenuous to demand removal of the public system while living behind multiple layers of private security that rent-burdened communities do not have.

The surveillance-state concerns are real. So is inequity.

Good governance has to hold both truths at once.

20. The CHP and other law-enforcement agencies have cited Flock’s role in recovering stolen vehicles and locating vehicles associated with crimes, AMBER Alerts, and missing-person cases. At the same time, Emeryville is experiencing its lowest crime levels in more than a decade. Does Flock’s contribution to public safety give you pause about removing the system? If crime levels begin to rise again, will you stand by your decision?

The premise of this question is slightly off because I have not decided to remove Flock.

Before I turned 21, my brother, the first love of my life and the first father figure in my life had all been shot and killed. In 2022, there was a shooting in my building that left blood stains on the walls and carpets. In 2023, Emeryville experienced two gun-related homicides.

Crime affects our small businesses and way of life, and I will never be okay with preventable harm caused by poor public leadership.

But Flock was never the entire strategy. While serving on the Public Safety Committee, I worked affirmatively with Chief Jennings and EPD on staffing, patrol strategy, non-arrest public-safety responses, coordination and technology.

Emeryville is now experiencing its lowest crime levels in more than a decade.

The problem I focused on was inequity. I am a renter. Many renters in multifamily buildings, like the one I live in, were vulnerable while wealthier communities were protected by private cameras, gates, guards and additional layers of security. I don’t have that ivory-tower privilege some of my opponents do.

My job was to democratize protection, not reserve it for people who could afford the right HOA.

If crime rises, I will do what I did before: listen, study the data, pick apart the tech, work with residents and EPD, and adjust.

I will not govern from fear or from a slogan.

I do not regret the choice. And I do remain accountable to it.

Learn more about Kalimah on his website or by contacting him via email at votepriforce@gmail.com.

Read our questionnaires for other candidates including Corry Frydlewicz, David Mourra & Brandon Soublet.

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