2026 Emeryville City Council Candidate Questionnaire: David Mourra (Incumbent)

The E’ville Eye invited all four candidates for Emeryville City Council to respond to 20 questions on key issues facing the city. Candidates were given five days to complete the questionnaire, with responses limited to 250 words per question. Links to the other candidates’ questionnaires are provided at the bottom of this post.

First Term Recap

1. Looking back at your questionnaire with us from four years ago, what do you believe were your most significant accomplishments or contributions during your first term on the City Council? Where do you believe you fell short, and what ultimately led you to seek a second term?

My overall vision for the city has not changed– I want to ensure a high quality of life for everybody living here. A big part of this is ensuring we have properly staffed and well-funded city services including police and public works. I’ve worked closely with city staff to improve our response times, especially on the See Click Fix program that handles reports of graffiti and illegal dumping. I’m also proud of the investments we’ve made to improve bike and pedestrian infrastructure throughout the city including improvements to the greenway and Horton street as well as thoughtful designs on 40th st. Our small business community has grown over the last four years and I’m proud to have supported that growth through the Emeryville Commerce Connection, providing a forum for business owners to share their needs and connect with city representatives. On housing, we were one of the first cities in the bay area to receive a Prohousing designation from the state by adopting policies to promote housing construction. Each of these areas have challenges. With limited staff and resources, we still need better systems to ensure a high level of service despite growing needs. We need better bike and pedestrian infrastructure throughout the city, especially in areas with serious safety concerns like Powell and Christie, where we’ve identified short term and long term improvements. Our small business community is still recovering from COVID era losses and we need to help them succeed. Housing construction faces additional obstacles, especially as the regional funding for affordable housing has dried up. We need to be smart and creative in addressing all of these issues which is why I’m running for re-election.

2. You’ve been one of the council’s most consistent “budget hawks,” unafraid to challenge staff on spending and the use of city funds, as you demonstrated with your pushback over the use of Measure C funds. Do you feel your colleagues place enough emphasis on fiscal discipline and measurable outcomes, and if not, where do you think the council needs to improve?

I think our current city council understands the financial situation our city is in. I also think they understand that there is going to be a greater need for fiscal discipline to address the current budget shortfall. This might mean making painful budget decisions and focusing on core city services. As elected officials I think we have an obligation to the taxpayers to ensure that their dollars are well spent.

3. Unlike some of your colleagues, you’ve generally taken a pragmatic, measured and low-key approach to governing. You don’t appear particularly interested in political theatrics or grabbing headlines. Do you think that approach has made you more effective on the council, or can being measured and understated sometimes be a detriment when it comes to advocating for your priorities and getting things done?

During city council meetings, I think we are most effective when we focus on the decisions that need to be made. My preference is always to steer the discussion toward getting all the facts we need to come to a good decision. I think many of my colleagues appreciate this effort and are more likely to be receptive to my opinions and arguments as a result. Discussions can get heated but there is rarely a need for theatrics.

Budget, Local Control & Governance

4. The city faces a structural deficit projected to reach $14.6 million by FY 2029–30. If Measure BB passes, it will address some—but not all—of the gap. What additional revenue measures, if any, would you support? Are you prepared to make cuts to city services, and if so, where? Should the city continue raising taxes on businesses and property owners, or should it prioritize reducing spending, including on infrastructure projects?

Measure BB is an excellent modernization of our business license taxes and people should vote for it. I would not propose any other additional revenue measures at this time. I’ve had discussions with City staff about the need to look at the budget and current services and identify areas for possible cost savings. No specific decisions have been made. This exercise will need to take place after Measure BB hopefully passes. Additional sales taxes and parcel taxes are not the way out of our budget problems. Instead of squeezing existing businesses and homeowners, we should grow the tax base by encouraging a rebound in business to improve sales tax receipts and business license tax revenue. We also need to get new housing built which will bring more people into the city, further encouraging growth. Emeryville has a lot going for it and there are reasons to be optimistic.

5. How should the city be held accountable when major projects run over budget, miss deadlines, or fail to deliver promised benefits, as with Hollis Sustainable Streetscapes and Measure C? Would you support a public-facing capital projects dashboard, similar to those used by San Francisco, San Jose and other cities, showing project budgets, spending, schedules, and changes in scope?

A public facing dashboard for major projects is a great idea. This would help people stay informed on the different phases of various projects and where those projects are in terms of funding or execution. However large projects do run into problems and many of these can be unforeseen, for example the sinkhole that was encountered during the work on Hollis Street– that level of detail is not going to show up on a dashboard, and certainly not in a timely fashion. But overall, I think a projects dashboard would help the public understand what’s going on at a high level.

6. AI-related infrastructure, including data centers, is emerging as a major issue involving electricity demand, water use, land use, noise, and environmental impacts. Do you believe local governments should have a role in regulating AI-related development and data centers, or should these issues primarily be addressed at the state level? What state legislation or policies, if any, would you support to protect Emeryville residents and ensure that local communities have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting them?

Regulating AI development is not really within a city’s scope, but the concerns around data centers actually seem quite straightforward. Cities can impose conditions of approval that ensure environmental impacts can be assessed and potential problems such as high energy use can be resolved in a city’s favor. For example, there are instances around the country where data centers were built resulting in a drop in electricity prices for the residents. If a data center were to be proposed in Emeryville, I would ensure that any and all potential benefits and harms would be well studied so we can make an informed decision.

7. Private-sector companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence to automate routine work, improve efficiency, analyze performance, and reduce costs. Should local governments be embracing AI to improve city operations and services, and what safeguards would you require to ensure it is accurate, transparent, and accountable?

Local governments should absolutely be using AI to improve city operations and services where it makes sense. For example, we’ve invested a lot of resources to improve our See-Click-Fix program in public works such that reports of illegal dumping or graffiti that used to take a week or two to resolve are now resolved in less than half the time. However we are seeing triple the number of reports from last year and it’s difficult to stay on top of these reports. This is a perfect application for an AI agent to take the first pass at assessing a report and trying to clarify whether there is an urgent health and safety issue or if more information is needed or if a complaint is relatively low priority. This AI assessment and recommendation can then be reviewed by a staff member who doesn’t need to sift through each report and perform this assessment themselves. By keeping a “human in the loop” we ensure there is oversight and accountability. I’ve also had several conversations with an AI lab at UC Berkeley and we are partnering with PhD students to identify and execute AI projects for our city, free of charge. I’m very excited about these initiatives and so is our city staff leadership.

Housing & Development

8. Despite achieving a pro-housing designation, Emeryville’s housing production has stalled. While some barriers are universal across California—including interest rates, labor and construction costs, and insurance—others are within the city’s control. Should the city revisit local regulations, including approximately $41,000 in development impact and related fees per multifamily housing unit and unit-mix mandates requiring 50% of units to have two or more bedrooms and 15% to have three or more bedrooms, which an independent feasibility study found can make high-rise housing only marginally feasible? Could reducing these costs and mandates make new housing more financially feasible, increase housing production, and ultimately make rental housing more affordable?

Housing scarcity is a regional and statewide issue and Emeryville is doing its part to encourage new housing construction. Increasing the supply of housing will help stabilize or reduce rents. Development impact fees are well-intentioned but these effectively function as a tax on new housing and need to be revisited. I’ve already had conversations with city staff and we will be taking a hard look at these fees and other constraints in an upcoming study session. The goal will be to align our policies with best practices to avoid unintended consequences such as preventing new housing construction altogether.

9. One barrier to building ownership housing has been construction-defect liability, which AB 1903 seeks to reform. Do you support the legislation? And given that Emeryville has seen no substantial new market-rate ownership development since Adeline Place was completed in 2009, what else should the city do to encourage the construction of ownership housing?

Condo construction is particularly challenging for a number of reasons including current construction defect liability protections. Condo insurance and mortgage lending is also not favorable and creates additional obstacles for condo construction. I would like to see a framework to address these issues including upfront independent inspections to help mitigate builder risk exposure which drives up their costs. Since AB 1903 is currently not moving forward, I hope it can be re-worked to balance the need for homeowner protections against defects while providing reasonable limits on litigation to incentivize builders. Regarding the overall cost/benefit analysis that affects apartment vs condo construction, we’ve had conversations with some developers who are actively looking at this and they have been receptive to sharing their analysis with city staff so we can better understand the issues at play and how to mitigate them in favor of ownership housing.

10. Emeryville has its own tenant protections, while rent increases are also limited by state regulations such as AB 1482. Where do you think these policies fall short for Emeryville residents? Please be specific. And how would you balance protecting tenants from unfair eviction with ensuring landlords can effectively address tenants whose illegal activity, drug dealing, smoking, noise, theft, or other behavior seriously disrupts the quality of life and safety of their neighbors?

We have been looking closely at how we can improve tenant protections in the city for several months. We just had a study session where I supported exploring over 30 new tenant protections that aim to balance tenant rights against unfair evictions while ensuring landlords still have the ability to take action in the situations described. For example, somebody was served an eviction notice for an outstanding rental amount as low as $5. This is an outrageous justification for somebody to lose their home. We will fix this. Also, in the case of unjust evictions, it was previously not possible to recover lawyer fees. By changing this, landlords will understand that any action to evict somebody must be grounded in the law or that person will be better able to find legal representation if they have a strong case. Our city should have reasonable and fair tenant protections and we will soon have them.

11. How would you grade Emeryville’s current response to street homelessness? Is the city doing enough to address the needs of unhoused residents while also addressing the impacts of encampments on public spaces, businesses, and surrounding neighborhoods? What, if anything, would you seek to change if elected?

I think Emeryville is currently doing a relatively good job responding to street homelessness. However, this is a challenging regional issue and it is only getting more challenging, which is why we need to continue to improve our approach. Unhoused individuals often struggle with numerous other issues including substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence, food insecurity and other needs. It is essential to understand each person’s situation to ensure they can be provided the right resources. The city council voted last month to expand our contract with the nonprofit Operation Dignity to proactively reach out to those experiencing homelessness in the city and identify their needs and navigate state and county resources to make sure they get the help they need. The longer somebody spends living on the street, the worse their outcomes are which is why it is essential to be proactive in our outreach. My goal is to continue to evaluate our approach and look at what is working and what is not working to ensure we are able to respond appropriately and invest resources to get the best outcomes.

Sutter Health Project

12. The Sutter Health Medical Center could be transformative for the city, but it also raises serious concerns. List your top five concerns about the project in order of priority—for example, lack of tax revenue, traffic/gridlock, bike and pedestrian safety, or other issues.

The Sutter Health project is currently undergoing an environmental impact report and study to assess potential problems with the project related to traffic, bike and pedestrian safety, noise, etc. During this process the project may undergo significant changes to address these concerns. At this point we don’t know what the final project will look like. However, as it is currently proposed, there are well-founded concerns around vehicle traffic, bike routing, pedestrian safety and unfunded impacts on city services including police and fire response. I expect we will know more as these issues are quantified and evaluated during the EIR process.

13. The Sutter Project would certainly add traffic and vehicle trips, but it would also bring significant business activity to the eastern core of the city, which has struggled to attract and retain businesses. The Public Market and Bay Street could benefit from the project’s base of employees and influx of healthcare visitors. How much does this potential contribution to the “vibrancy” of local businesses weigh in your decision-making?

The economic activity associated with workers, patients and their families should be part of the equation when weighing the pros and cons of the final project after the EIR process is completed. It is the job of city council members to study and understand the potential downsides of a project and also consider the benefits. For a final proposal to be viable, the downsides need to be sufficiently mitigated or minimized and the benefits need to be well understood so a final decision can be made.

14. The proposed Sutter project would require changes to Emeryville’s existing development regulations, including its allowable height and permitted use. What community benefits should the city seek from Sutter through a Community Benefits Agreement or other enforceable commitments? Please identify your highest priorities—such as local hiring and labor standards, transportation improvements, affordable housing, contributions to education or the arts, or other benefits—and explain how the city should ensure those commitments are specific, measurable, adequately funded, and enforceable.

It is common for a large project to have a development agreement in which community benefits are included. The EIR process is essential for determining the most important aspects of a development agreement. I would expect a potential development agreement to contribute to mitigating concerns involving transportation, bike/ pedestrian infrastructure, and unfunded impacts on city services including police and fire response. Apart from these, investments in parks, schools and other community elements can be considered.

Traffic / Bike & Pedestrian Safety / Transit

15. The installation of the Horton/53rd St. traffic diverter came as a surprise to many residents, without what some felt was sufficient advance discussion or notice. Would you support eliminating or relocating it if Sutter offered a suitable alternative? Has the completed Greenway made Horton Street somewhat redundant for cyclists traveling north–south in this area?

The 53rd st diverter was installed on Horton at 53rd street to reduce vehicle traffic and promote bike safety. Horton is an important north-south corridor for bikes. The Greenway alongside the railroad tracks is a lovely route, but it does not replace the need that bike commuters have for a direct north-south route. I’m curious to see how this diverter is evaluated in the EIR study. My concern regarding the diverter is bike safety. However this is accomplished, I have an open mind. For example, would elevated, curb-separated bike lanes running the full length of Horton achieve the same safety benefit as the diverter? These are interesting questions to consider and I welcome the analysis.

16. The prevalence of faster e-bikes (Class 3), e-motos, and other motorized devices has raised concerns about conflicts with pedestrians and other road users. What regulations or enforcement measures, if any, should Emeryville pursue to address unsafe riding while preserving access to practical, lower-emission transportation?

I am very concerned about the proliferation of “full throttle” e-bikes that often more closely resemble motorcycles than bikes. On the transportation committee we looked closely at this issue, especially as it relates to our shared bike and pedestrian paths including the greenway. We’ve lowered speed limits throughout the city, including streets used by the greenway. All road users are expected to abide by these rules. However, on portions of the greenway that do not involve roads, we realized a single speed limit is not the right approach– oftentimes, a walkway crowded with bikes, joggers, toddlers, pets requires all users to slow down their wheels and yield to those in the path. Signs to this effect will be installed to promote this awareness. As the state is moving to regulate e-motos further, we are taking a wait and see approach to see what additional regulations Emeryville should look into.

Local Business

17. Life science and biotech have been a lifeblood of Emeryville’s economy for decades, but the sector is struggling, with vacancy rates hovering around 40%. Some properties have even traded at steep losses as the biotech boom has unraveled. If the Sutter Project is rejected, do you worry that the site could remain vacant or underutilized? What do you think is the most feasible alternative use for the site if not a hospital? And is AI part of the answer?

One advantage to high quality lab and biotech spaces is these can be utilized by other related industries, which is what we are seeing. For example, the Astera Institute recently moved to Emeryville with a $500 million dollar investment in AI and life science research. Medical office space outside of a hospital environment is also well suited to these spaces. Next generation biotech and personalized therapies like cancer vaccines using mRNA are a good fit for smaller lab spaces instead of large biotech manufacturing facilities. I’ve had several discussions with some of these companies and there is a lot of potential. For these reasons, even if the Sutter Project does not proceed as currently proposed, the city has options.

18. Storefronts at places like Adeline Place, Parc on Powell, and The Emery have remained vacant since the buildings were constructed. Some property owners and business advocates point to a lack of convenient customer parking as one factor. Is it time for Emeryville to explore a commercial vacancy tax or other measures to incentivize occupancy? If so, is there a model from another city that you think could work in Emeryville?

Before considering something like a commercial vacancy tax, it is my preference to work with the property owners to see what other options would work. Parc on Powell is a good example of this. I serve on the City’s Transportation Committee and the issue of convenient customer parking, especially for delivery drivers, has been a big problem for retail food businesses on the ground level. This is why we voted to change the current red curb to a green curb so now drivers and customers can easily pick up their orders. Parc on Powell also requested to convert some of their more difficult retail ground spaces to residential apartments. I support making this easy to do. This work is now complete and these ground level units are currently being rented.

Public Safety

19. Flock ALPR technology was implemented without the opportunity for any substantive discussion by the public. Now we’re seeing pushback from some residents after reports of isolated abuses by some agencies and other potential misuse. Is the use of Flock reformable through shorter data-retention periods and other access safeguards, or do you support its removal?

On one hand, the Flock license plate cameras have recently helped Emeryville’s Police department solve serious crimes including serial burglaries, numerous property thefts, and a hit and run with serious bodily injury. These crimes often involve stolen vehicles and the system provides push notifications to the police department when a stolen vehicle enters our city.

On the other hand, there are well-founded concerns that the license plate data can fall into the wrong hands or be abused by police officers. Fortunately, Emeryville was very thoughtful in how we deployed and configured our cameras. Some cities and other jurisdictions inadvertently configured their Flock system to share data with national law enforcement including ICE which is against California law. Emeryville did a very good job setting up our cameras and made sure to only share data with other local cities like Berkeley and Oakland. Flock cameras also allow police officers to query the system using a valid case ID to support an active investigation. Auditing features have recently been introduced to ensure this capability is not abused. I’ve called for a study session on the Flock camera system to evaluate the safeguards and ensure we are using the system in a way that minimizes potential risks while providing a helpful tool to keep our community safe. If the safeguards are not working, we need to ask if there are additional steps we can take or do we need to re-evaluate the role of license plate readers in our city.

20. The CHP and other law-enforcement agencies have cited Flock’s role in recovering stolen vehicles and locating vehicles associated with crimes, AMBER Alerts, and missing-person cases. At the same time, Emeryville is experiencing its lowest crime levels in more than a decade. Does Flock’s contribution to public safety give you pause about removing the system? If crime levels begin to rise again, will you stand by your decision?

I’ve discussed the use of flock cameras with numerous EPD officers and the department publishes a monthly list of cases in which flock data has proven valuable in the investigation. There is a clear public safety benefit of a camera system that can detect stolen vehicles or vehicles involved in crimes from entering the city and being used to commit more crime. It is essential to weigh this benefit against potential risks. We also need to ask if we’ve done everything we can to minimize the risks– or are there risks that cannot be minimized? I hope to better understand these questions when the city council conducts a study session on the topic.

Learn more about David on his website or by contacting him via email at david4emeryville@gmail.com.

Read our questionnaires for other candidates including Corry Frydlewicz, Kalimah Priforce & Brandon Soublet.

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