2026 Emeryville City Council Candidate Questionnaire: Corry Frydlewicz (Challenger)

The E’ville Eye invited all four candidates for Emeryville City Council to respond to 20 questions on key issues facing the city. Candidates were given five days to complete the questionnaire, with responses limited to 250 words per question. Links to the other candidates’ questionnaires are provided at the bottom of this post.

Background & Priorities

1. Tell us where you’re from, what brought you to Emeryville, how long you’ve lived in the city, and what your involvement has been to date (e.g., city committees, commissions, advisory panels, neighborhood associations, or other civic organizations).

I was born and raised in New Jersey, moved to Phoenix for college, and graduated during the late-2000’s economic downturn. I chased any work I could find: Tucson, Vegas, Baltimore, then the Bay Area, which I immediately fell in love with.

I jumped from apartment to apartment for years fleeing rising rents to stay as long as I could. Even as my career evolved into technical management, I was barely outrunning the cost of living. When the pandemic hit, I was lucky to have a job I was effective at remotely. In 2021, interest rates were briefly low enough for me to bid on a small condo.

I chose Emeryville because I don’t need a car, we have good food and grocery stores, it’s dog-friendly and diverse. Since arriving, I met my wife here and made dozens of friends. I’ve participated in city events, engaged in council/committee meetings, contributed to SeeClickFix, and volunteered at shoreline cleanups.

Neighbors asked me to join our HOA board. I’ve thrived in the collaborative environment with common goals for bettering our community. We recovered from an expensive and disruptive siding project by engaging residents to rebuild common areas. We painted, revitalized landscaping, replaced fencing and lighting, all within budget. We improved resident communication and enforced bylaws with understanding, but also firmly for serious repeat offenders. I was re-elected last year and my neighbors were early supporters in my city council campaign.

Running for council has only confirmed how great our city is. The more of you I meet, the more I want to live here forever.

2. What motivated you to run for Emeryville City Council at this time? What do you believe the current council is getting wrong—or failing to address—that you would approach differently if elected? Please be specific.

When ICE escalated terrorizing our cities after the 2024 election, I was afraid. I began preparing to run to another country to avoid being put into an encampment or forcibly de-transitioned through prohibition of my essential medical care. Once my bag was packed and documents were in order, I imagined leaving and how hard it would be to leave my home behind. The first truly safe place I’ve ever lived, where I met and fostered my found family. I thought about the friends I knew who already moved away and how I felt like we all got weaker without them here anymore.

So instead of running away, I decided to find ways a laid-off technical manager could use her skills to protect Emeryville, our sanctuary city. City council is the best place for me to make those kinds of impacts. For years before that, friends and neighbors told me I should run because I was so passionate about Emeryville and had a different perspective from the sitting council.

I love Emeryville and our city’s many objectives, but a lot of disorganization and drama seems to get in the way. Once I saw the Flock contract and how the council ignored the evidence against this type of surveillance (despite my and others’ public comments), it set me on my path. At the very least, my campaign aims to raise awareness about privacy issues and big tech’s lies. I hope whoever wins the seats does a better job addressing them.

3. By order of priority, list the top five challenges facing the city over the next four years that you would like to help address if elected.

Housing affordability, specifically rent, is my top priority. We’re in a state of emergency about housing our current policies aren’t built for. I want rent control, vacancy taxes, an eviction moratorium, and more tenant rights. Public Safety should focus more on preventing harm rather than just catching bad guys after the fact. We need to fund city services, schools, public spaces, and other proven effective methods for building community safety rather than pouring more money into militarized surveillance tech. The Sutter project is an immense issue the next city council will impact. As it stands, I don’t see Sutter fitting Emeryville. I need to see more effort on Sutter’s part, listening to our community, making real efforts to act on feedback, and acceptance of a CBA before I consider supporting it. Environmental sustainability – We’re on the right track making our streets less car-dependent and mitigating sea level rise. Let’s continue those efforts. I’d also like a Coal-Free Emeryville resolution to fight against the push for a fossil fuel terminal nearby, and No (new) Data Centers while regulating existing ones. I want to tax polluters to help with funding. Tax big corporate chains more to help small local businesses compete and thrive. We have some great ones just getting by, but I want better support for them and new businesses too. Measure BB and the BIPOC small business program are great examples.

Budget, Local Control & Governance

4. The city faces a structural deficit projected to reach $14.6 million by FY 2029–30. If Measure BB passes, it will address some—but not all—of the gap. What additional revenue measures, if any, would you support? Are you prepared to make cuts to city services, and if so, where? Should the city continue raising taxes on businesses and property owners, or should it prioritize reducing spending, including on infrastructure projects?

In general, I’d rather raise revenue from the wealthy and powerful who got huge tax breaks at the federal level these last few years before cutting services that mostly help seniors, single parents, renters, and disabled folks. If I had to cut anything, I’d look at expensive tech we don’t benefit enough from (like Flock) or diversify the police department so we can have less expensive ways of responding to resident calls.

Measure BB is a good starting point for getting us back up-to-speed with revenue. Please vote Yes on Measure BB!

Beyond that, I’d like to see us do more than catch up. We need to make the tax rate even more progressive for the big corporations that stomp around our city and impact everything we do here far more than the rest of us do. I’d like to uncap the tax as well, because that seems totally unnecessary.

I also want to tax bad behavior. Many of our problems with empty buildings and high rents are based on landlords behaving badly. I’d like a vacancy tax for both residential and commercial properties to force owners to fill those spaces now, rather than hold out for higher rates or “more favorable market conditions”. I’d love to tax companies whose executives make more than 100x what their median employees make. I’d also like to tax excessive fossil fuel usage. Look at “How’s She Gonna Pay for That?” on my site for more ideas and details.

5. How should the city be held accountable when major projects run over budget, miss deadlines, or fail to deliver promised benefits, as with Hollis Sustainable Streetscapes and Measure C? Would you support a public-facing capital projects dashboard, similar to those used by San Francisco, San Jose and other cities, showing project budgets, spending, schedules, and changes in scope?

A cute dashboard that hasn’t been updated in months or has too little detail to be helpful isn’t good for anyone. It’s more time for residents to waste looking at stuff we don’t understand and get mad at under-resourced workers who’re now tasked with writing another regular report. It solves nothing.

We need to trust our city workers. They’ve been doing this stuff longer than any city council member has. Micromanaging them, adding more metrics to manage, or scapegoating them isn’t fair. We need to be more honest about how expensive it is to get anything done in 2026. Some politicians act like the government is endlessly wasteful and want to perform DOGE-like audits on everything, but we’ve seen how harmful that’s been at the federal level in recent years. It disrupts everything and cuts off funding to foundational sustained efforts the public had no idea was holding the ground stable beneath us.

We have committees focused on much of this. Perhaps we encourage them to communicate better and more often with the public. But I wouldn’t task our workers with something that just amounts to a politician’s pet UI design project. I’d rather put those resources into bolstering the actual work.

6. AI-related infrastructure, including data centers, is emerging as a major issue involving electricity demand, water use, land use, noise, and environmental impacts. Do you believe local governments should have a role in regulating AI-related development and data centers, or should these issues primarily be addressed at the state level? What state legislation or policies, if any, would you support to protect Emeryville residents and ensure that local communities have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting them?

Everyone wants AI regulation, including the companies themselves who want regulations to entrench them in our systems and pull up the ladder for new competitors. The federal government is ill-suited to do this, but it must. These issues are bigger than our city.

That said, we can’t just wait for that day. We’ve witnessed how harmful these structures have been in other cities. We’ll never be a good place for a hyperscale data center, but even the small ones are wasteful, don’t create well-paying jobs, and mislead the public about what they actually do.

Data centers aren’t good for regular people. They’re mostly used by data brokers to sell information about us we never consented to giving them. Stolen art and other fruits of skilled labor used to wipe out jobs. They use it to charge us extra for groceries, raise our rent, or tell the FBI and ICE that we went to a No Kings protest. They’re not a boon to us, local or not.

I’d love to make any data center pay additional taxes toward environmental initiatives. I’d also like to force them to publicly provide regular (daily) manifests of what kind of data they’re storing for who as a condition of their presence here. I’d also require any third party tech the city employs to undergo regular cybersecurity audits between each contract extension so they aren’t leaking our data all over the planet.

And if that results in us not having them here… good.

7. Private-sector companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence to automate routine work, improve efficiency, analyze performance, and reduce costs. Should local governments be embracing AI to improve city operations and services, and what safeguards would you require to ensure it is accurate, transparent, and accountable?

No. The “safeguards” duping a lot of local politicians don’t actually exist. These companies don’t follow the rules, and never have. They’re more powerful than most of our cities. I love what Mayor Mamdani did in NYC against DoorDash, but few other cities are resourced to take on these giant corporations. Certainly not us.

What AI actually provides many of these companies is a black hole for accountability. Flock shows their AI a picture of your face and tells it to memorize it, then sells that AI to other cities, states, and federal agencies. It launders stolen data, often illegally gathered, and allows them to distribute it while pretending “they don’t sell our data”.

The same is true for digital platforms that harm people everyday. “Vibe coders” try to use these methods to say they’re not responsible for how their own systems work. They can’t check the work inside the black box. AI has proven to be systemically racist, sexist, and anti-LGBTQIA+.

I believe any AI use is a personal choice by individual human workers who must pay for those tokens or subscriptions themselves and accept all consequences of submitting work done while using it. None of our city budget should go toward providing or subsidizing any of it.

I also want an outright ban on any generative AI “art” being used by our city. We’re a city of artists. Posting flyers and social media banners with generated images is counter to everything we claim to care about.

Housing & Development

8. Despite achieving a pro-housing designation, Emeryville’s housing production has stalled. While some barriers are universal across California—including interest rates, labor and construction costs, and insurance—others are within the city’s control. Should the city revisit local regulations, including approximately $41,000 in development impact and related fees per multifamily housing unit and unit-mix mandates requiring 50% of units to have two or more bedrooms and 15% to have three or more bedrooms, which an independent feasibility study found can make high-rise housing only marginally feasible? Could reducing these costs and mandates make new housing more financially feasible, increase housing production, and ultimately make rental housing more affordable?

Rental housing is unaffordable because big corporations own too much of it. We can’t fight back without addressing that. I’d want us to encourage small landlords over big ones. I’d want to build in ways where private owners can independently rent their units out. It can allow us to more flexibly pivot between more ownership and more rentals as market conditions change.

As you said in the question, we’re mostly affected by our surrounding conditions. I’ll continue to push to repeal Costa Hawkins as an elected official, and use my voice in that role to manage up and continue trying to make that happen.

I wouldn’t touch the development fees until I had a better understanding of what they pay for. Those fees often pay salaries for people working to keep developers honest and on-track. We’re responsible for keeping the things built here safe, sustainable, and fitting within our city’s character. Some of our regulations can fail at those goals, and we can and should update and adjust them.

I think easing the bedroom restrictions is a good start. I get the intention behind it, but we can certainly dial down the minimums a bit.

9. One barrier to building ownership housing has been construction-defect liability, which AB 1903 seeks to reform. Do you support the legislation? And given that Emeryville has seen no substantial new market-rate ownership development since Adeline Place was completed in 2009, what else should the city do to encourage the construction of ownership housing?

Yes. There’s a big difference between the intent and impact of SB 800, which this bill seeks to update. I want us to build more multifamily homes, including condos like my own, and AB 1903 will help with that by strengthening the right to repair (something we should all have on a more universal level) and trying new ways to mitigate delays caused by litigation and the claims process. No law is ever perfect, but AB 1903 improves on the status quo.

Part of what scares folks away from home ownership in multifamily developments is HOA dues. When I see the BMR listings I sometimes get excited to send it to a friend who I’d love to move here, but then the HOA dues take it right out of their price range. I’d love to see us subsidize HOA dues, at least in these BMR units, but also possibly elsewhere too.

I’m a board member with my HOA, so I know a lot of what those dues go toward is insurance on top of more insurance. That industry has been gouging Americans for far too long, so I recommend paying close attention to the California Insurance Commissioner race to hold them accountable to working families.

Not every HOA is as responsibly governed as ours, but much of what those dues go toward are worker wages and preventative maintenance via local contractors. Good investments that often stay within our local economy. It wouldn’t be the worst idea to support that.

10. Emeryville has its own tenant protections, while rent increases are also limited by state regulations such as AB 1482. Where do you think these policies fall short for Emeryville residents? Please be specific. And how would you balance protecting tenants from unfair eviction with ensuring landlords can effectively address tenants whose illegal activity, drug dealing, smoking, noise, theft, or other behavior seriously disrupts the quality of life and safety of their neighbors?

AB 1482 holds rent increases to (5% + CPI) or 10%, which ends up around 8.5% recently. That may sound reasonable on paper, but it isn’t. Wages don’t go up that much every year. Most of us are already spending more than 50% of our income on housing, so the gap continues to worsen.

While gathering signatures from my neighbors, many of the renters weren’t registered in our city and couldn’t help. The most common reason for not updating their registration: their lease ends soon and they worry they’ll have to move again anyway.

We need better rent control in Emeryville. With rents ranging from $2,200 – $3,000 for 1 bedroom units, 8.5% adds over $180. We either need to reduce the percentage allowed, remove CPI from the equation, and/or perhaps even rethink it to a flat dollar amount.

Enforcement of local ordinances requires community engagement. Police can’t (and shouldn’t) address every issue. For example, our HOA hasn’t totally rooted out people illegally posting their homes on AirBnB. We appointed community volunteers to occasionally check the sites, submit takedown requests, and report units they find to our management office. We updated our CC&Rs and equipped management to investigate and charge fees to offenders in a timely enough manner to make it unprofitable and annoying. The fees more than pay for the effort. I’d love to see our city sue short term rental companies for allowing illegal listings within our borders at all. Until then we take action ourselves.

11. How would you grade Emeryville’s current response to street homelessness? Is the city doing enough to address the needs of unhoused residents while also addressing the impacts of encampments on public spaces, businesses, and surrounding neighborhoods? What, if anything, would you seek to change if elected?

I used to talk to the folks at the encampment near me regularly until they got swept away, in the horrible inhuman way our state does it. I know we’re only so able to prevent these sweeps from happening, but I’d seek to do so anytime I could.

I appreciate that we have a street team that interacts with unhoused folks to do their best supporting their needs without disrupting their lives too much. I want to keep police as far away from these folks as possible for many reasons, and defunding our support team would most likely fallback on that more dangerous and expensive situation.

The way this question asks about how these human beings affect local businesses and housed neighbors nearby is wild. We failed them. If we want to feel less “impact” from our societal failure, we can house them. And until we do that, we can support them as best as we can like human beings and not talk about them like they’re a rodent infestation.

When I was speaking with them regularly, a common theme of why they wouldn’t move to nearby shelters was: lack of beds, lack of privacy, curfews, not being allowed to bring their pets, no guarantee the bed will be continuously available the next day, or other restrictions that make the street seem better for their situation. We could work on that.

Also: build more housing, crackdown on corporate slumlords, stabilize rent, and stop evictions.

Sutter Health Project

12. The Sutter Health Medical Center could be transformative for the city, but it also raises serious concerns. List your top five concerns about the project in order of priority—for example, lack of tax revenue, traffic/gridlock, bike and pedestrian safety, or other issues.

Lack of tax revenue and truly new jobs. When I talk to residents who want the hospital, they assume a big employer would bring jobs and revenue to our city. Their hearts sink once they learn about Sutter’s nonprofit status and most jobs are people already working at Alta Bates. Sutter’s CEO makes $11,000,000 annually. What’s in it for us? Do we all get stocks? Traffic impacts are severe and Sutter has yet to address them – both here and in Oakland. Sutter requires redesigning half our city, so they must commit to significant infrastructure and maintenance funding. We center pedestrians, bicycles, and public transit. We don’t need more private vehicles in residential neighborhoods, blocking driveways, and disrupting lives. Employee Housing reduces commuter traffic, but Sutter hasn’t committed to providing any. Let’s force them to build a minimum number of units and accommodations for keeping the area walkable for those new Emeryville residents. Helicopter and Ambulance noise requires Sutter to engineer proper sound mitigation. They should also fund soundproofing retrofitting for nearby residents. Ambulances whizzing by at all hours is a safety hazard, but Sutter’s said nothing about designing to resolve that. The dismissive response Sutter has shown toward community feedback they asked for is offensive. They need to address our feedback. Even if they build the most beautiful hospital on earth (I’m skeptical), residents will look at it everyday with disgust after dealing with this giant corporation dropping themselves here without our consent. They need to repair this relationship.

13. The Sutter Project would certainly add traffic and vehicle trips, but it would also bring significant business activity to the eastern core of the city, which has struggled to attract and retain businesses. The Public Market and Bay Street could benefit from the project’s base of employees and influx of healthcare visitors. How much does this potential contribution to the “vibrancy” of local businesses weigh in your decision-making?

Sounds a lot like trickle-down economics to me. Perhaps more people commuting here everyday could be a boon for local businesses, but only if they survive years of construction. Only if they cater to the needs of people who generally don’t live here (commuters, patients). Some businesses won’t benefit from that.

Sutter can also just claim that assumption without actually doing anything to support those businesses, so I’m hesitant to put those sort of “maybe knock-on effects” in the pro column for this project.

I’d love to see an E’ville Eye story where you ask the businesses around Alta Bates if they’re worried for their future once it shuts down. We can invert those answers to get some idea of how it’ll affect ours, or at least learn a lot from it.

For me, this is truly about a large corporation wanting to come here in ways that only suit its own motives. Their nonprofit status doesn’t change how they operate within capitalism, and that means we can’t just assume they’ll be a boon to our city. More likely they cost us more than they provide unless we force them to give back.

14. The proposed Sutter project would require changes to Emeryville’s existing development regulations, including its allowable height and permitted use. What community benefits should the city seek from Sutter through a Community Benefits Agreement or other enforceable commitments? Please identify your highest priorities—such as local hiring and labor standards, transportation improvements, affordable housing, contributions to education or the arts, or other benefits—and explain how the city should ensure those commitments are specific, measurable, adequately funded, and enforceable.

Investment in Local Transit is a key condition for me. Sutter needs to pay into the systems they’re going to strain and rely on. That means maintaining roads, supporting our complete streets projects, and funding public transit (not just their private shuttle). They could fund the Emery-Go-Round enough to expand services to suit their needs, add stops at local schools, and West Oakland BART station, for free, for everyone. That’d go a long way to build goodwill. Employee Housing is the best way to reduce added car traffic by reducing commuter travel. It’s also just a good way for them to help the city achieve its goals. The units should be affordable for low and median wage Sutter employees and have a minimum occupancy to ensure they aren’t raising rents to unaffordable levels. Noise Protection, including funding soundproofing improvements to homes near the hospital and along ambulance and helicopter routes. Parks and Green Space, not just for goodwill in the community but also because they can be designed to mitigate noise and environmental pollution the hospital will produce. The park design they presented to us was ridiculous, and they’d need to build something that has actual open green space and serves the needs of the residents there. Not a concrete garden. Community Oversight where an independent board of Emeryville residents can monitor and grade Sutter on its continued interactions with our city. These grades would determine whether they’re in compliance with the other requirements we agree to.

Traffic / Bike & Pedestrian Safety / Transit

15. The installation of the Horton/53rd St. traffic diverter came as a surprise to many residents, without what some felt was sufficient advance discussion or notice. Would you support eliminating or relocating it if Sutter offered a suitable alternative? Has the completed Greenway made Horton Street somewhat redundant for cyclists traveling north–south in this area?

No, I don’t support removing the diverter. If we need to redesign it to adapt to new conditions, we will, but car traffic should not return to that street. Bikers and pedestrians should have more than one way to move through our city, not just the Greenway. It isn’t redundant.

16. The prevalence of faster e-bikes (Class 3), e-motos, and other motorized devices has raised concerns about conflicts with pedestrians and other road users. What regulations or enforcement measures, if any, should Emeryville pursue to address unsafe riding while preserving access to practical, lower-emission transportation?

Let’s not hold eBikes to standards we don’t already hold cars to. Cars are what kill people on our roads, so any new regulation on eBikes (which account for only up to 4% of total pedestrian collision incidents) that adds restrictions we don’t put on cars is ridiculous to me.

SB 1167 is a good example for solid regulation. It helps clarify what designates an eBike so regulations can’t as easily mistarget undeserving vehicles. A lot of other regulation attempts have misunderstood the difference between a high-powered motorized vehicle and an eBike. It’ll also help ensure that future data collection about these devices is more accurately categorized.

I’d be fine with data-driven measures when needs arise. Emeryville recently considered a speed limit on the greenway, even though we’ve had zero reported crashes there and it wouldn’t be actively enforced. Our efforts would be better focused on where we have real demonstrated need. Right now, a lot of e-bike discussion is based on assumptions and not backed up by data, so I’d recommend caution with putting our thumb on the scales too much until we have that.

Local Business

17. Life science and biotech have been a lifeblood of Emeryville’s economy for decades, but the sector is struggling, with vacancy rates hovering around 40%. Some properties have even traded at steep losses as the biotech boom has unraveled. If the Sutter Project is rejected, do you worry that the site could remain vacant or underutilized? What do you think is the most feasible alternative use for the site if not a hospital? And is AI part of the answer?

If the Sutter project is rejected, we’ll be exactly where we are now, which isn’t ideal but it’s also not worse. The big boom in BioTech development was a miscalculation by developers chasing VC money, and it’s unfortunate our city missed out on what we were hoping would come of that. That location still has potential for other projects better suited for our community, but so do several other parcels. There’s plenty of opportunity here for building cool stuff that fits our culture and community.

If you want me to say what I think should go there, I’ll give you the answer you probably expect from me: ✨High density, multi-generational housing connected to public greenspace and small local businesses.✨ I want at least 20% of the units to be affordable, and would love a mix of condos and apartments. That’ll generally be my “if I had a magic wand” answer to most underutilized parcels in Emeryville.

18. Storefronts at places like Adeline Place, Parc on Powell, and The Emery have remained vacant since the buildings were constructed. Some property owners and business advocates point to a lack of convenient customer parking as one factor. Is it time for Emeryville to explore a commercial vacancy tax or other measures to incentivize occupancy? If so, is there a model from another city that you think could work in Emeryville?

I support vacancy taxes for commercial spaces. They’ve boosted San Francisco’s shopping corridors in areas where they implemented them, and done so in other cities too. I also believe vacant retail spaces can be better utilized while they await more permanent tenants. They can be gallery spaces for local artists to beautify and attract attention from passersby to warm the neighborhood up to receiving more foot traffic and attention.

Once we complete more of our street safety measures, those locations will get a boost too. It’s one of those things where we need a few useful shops to open there before it can truly become a destination. Stuff people go to as a routine: a small convenient grocery store (ideally with a bodega cat), a laundromat / wash & fold place, or a café for example.

The bridge from Bay Street is a great addition, but it’s a trek and a half to cross on foot or using mobility assistive devices. Unfortunately, there’s little we can do about that until we provide more crossings with elevators (and find ways to take better care of the perpetually urine-marinated crossing at the train station). If people of all mobility styles have more options for crossing the tracks, businesses alongside them will benefit.

Public Safety

19. Flock ALPR technology was implemented without the opportunity for any substantive discussion by the public. Now we’re seeing pushback from some residents after reports of isolated abuses by some agencies and other potential misuse. Is the use of Flock reformable through shorter data-retention periods and other access safeguards, or do you support its removal?

I push back on saying “isolated” when referring to abuses we’re seeing all over the country.

Flock claims they don’t share our data with ICE, but they do. They “train it” by showing their AI a photo of you riding your bike. Then they sell that AI to anyone willing to pay. That’s still selling your data, just with a step between to launder it. We can’t seriously accept that BS.

We’re a sanctuary city. We need to adhere to that resolution. That means protecting residents’ privacy.

Better solutions include:

Requiring any third party working with our city to pass an independent cybersecurity audit before each contract signing or renewal

Requiring a warrant for any search of the database, as is our Fourth Amendment right

Disallowing city data being used for training any AI that’s shared outside our borders

Even if we set up “guardrails” here, one of Flock’s primary features is freely sharing data across neighboring cities who haven’t made the same rules.

But Flock doesn’t even follow the rules we already have. They’ve lied repeatedly about what they do, their (lack of) security, and who they share with. They tell different stories to law enforcement and authoritarian politicians than they tell the public. As Lateefah Simon told us at our town hall: Flock isn’t a trustworthy vendor. No matter what guardrails we implement, we can’t trust Flock to adhere to them. We need to Get the Flock Out of Emeryville.

20. The CHP and other law-enforcement agencies have cited Flock’s role in recovering stolen vehicles and locating vehicles associated with crimes, AMBER Alerts, and missing-person cases. At the same time, Emeryville is experiencing its lowest crime levels in more than a decade. Does Flock’s contribution to public safety give you pause about removing the system? If crime levels begin to rise again, will you stand by your decision?

Flock doesn’t add anything new that wasn’t possible before with proper police work. We’ve had cameras along highways for decades that’ve aided in these operations. They didn’t have to be connected to for-profit tech companies who leak that data to the worst people possible.

CHP’s claims about Flock are questionable. We can’t trust law enforcement agencies who want to keep all their toys and high budgets to be unbiased, and when they make claims we need to check them against trustworthy independent data.

Despite an enormous demand for it for years now, Flock has failed to produce a single peer-reviewed independent study that shows they have a positive impact on public safety anywhere in the country. Not even one. So the phrase “Flock’s contribution to public safety” assumes conclusions the evidence doesn’t support.

Flock’s “contributions” go only to their shareholders, data brokers, and to fascists like Trump, ICE, Border Patrol, the FBI, and other groups targeting “undesirables” like me: immigrants, queer folks, people of color, indigenous people, and protesters – especially protesters against their products.

Learn more about Corry on her website or by contacting her via email at corry4emeryville@gmail.com.

Read our questionnaires for other candidates including David Mourra, Kalimah Priforce & Brandon Soublet.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related