2026 Emeryville City Council Candidate Questionnaire: Brandon Soublet (Challenger)

The E’ville Eye invited all four candidates for Emeryville City Council to respond to 20 questions on key issues facing the city. Candidates were given five days to complete the questionnaire, with responses limited to 250 words per question. Links to the other candidates’ questionnaires are provided at the bottom of this post.

Background & Priorities

1. Tell us where you’re from, what brought you to Emeryville, how long you’ve lived in the city, and what your involvement has been to date (e.g., city committees, commissions, advisory panels, neighborhood associations, or other civic organizations).

I grew up here. I live in Emery Bay Village, two blocks from my childhood home. My parents moved us here when I was two years old, just in time for the Loma Prieta earthquake, which happened on my third birthday (0/10 as a birthday present; would NOT recommend). I have lived within two blocks of the Oakland/Emeryville border for more than 27 years, growing from a toddler to a CSU East Bay graduate, then moving back after 10 years in Washington, DC. When we moved here in 1989, there weren’t many reasons to go to Emeryville. Half of the city was toxic brownfields. I’ve watched the city transform from being ravaged by industry, to a busy retail destination, to a regional biotech hub, and now a community for residents. My roots in this community run deep, and I don’t need to have served on city boards or commissions to know what is happening in these streets. I am the only renter on my neighborhood’s security committee, and I’ve taken a community leadership and civic education role on the Sutter Health proposal that has been praised by other candidates.

2. What motivated you to run for Emeryville City Council at this time? What do you believe the current council is getting wrong—or failing to address—that you would approach differently if elected? Please be specific.

I want to bring nearly three decades of lived experience, a master’s in public policy from Georgetown University, and years of working with governments and the private sector to analyze and communicate complex issues to broad audiences to City Hall. The reason I’m running now is that Emeryville is at a crossroads and I believe my unique blend of professional and lived experience in our community can be vital in navigating this terrain. During the next few years, the city will consider the proposed Sutter Health hospital. We have a consequential choice to make here. We can become a hospital town, or we can continue to build on the momentum of the past decade of transforming Emeryville into a walkable, bike-friendly community that’s focused on its residents. We can’t do both. I want to be a part of that decision, and of every other decision that ensures that we’re optimizing our 1.2 square miles of space for the benefit of Emeryville residents and businesses.

3. By order of priority, list the top five challenges facing the city over the next four years that you would like to help address if elected.

Affordability: this is the number one issue nationwide and especially here in the Bay. There aren’t many levers the city council has to address this macro-economic issue, but I’ll be looking at all of them. Sutter Health project: This is an existential choice for our city. We can become a hospital town, or we can continue to build a safe, bikeable, pedestrian-friendly community where our residents and workers want to spend time. We have 1.2 square miles of space (and sea level rise is threatening that) so we need to thoughtfully plan every square inch for the benefit of Emeryville residents and businesses. Tenant protections/homelessness: The best way to deal with homelessness is to ensure that people don’t lose their homes in the first place. We need robust tenant protections, especially for properties owned by corporate landlords, which make up a huge part of our housing stock. 76% of Emeryville residents are renters, including me. We’re the core of our community. Bikeability and walkability: Emeryville is 1.2 square miles and flat. We should be the most bike-friendly, walkable, transit-focused community in the Bay Area. Anyone should be able to live here without a car. The freeway and train tracks are challenges and we need more bike and pedestrian infrastructure to connect our community. Responsible public safety: Emeryville residents need to feel safe in their communities, and that means feeling safe from crime and free from Flock surveillance. We also need common sense solutions to crime, including CPTED.

Budget, Local Control & Governance

4. The city faces a structural deficit projected to reach $14.6 million by FY 2029–30. If Measure BB passes, it will address some—but not all—of the gap. What additional revenue measures, if any, would you support? Are you prepared to make cuts to city services, and if so, where? Should the city continue raising taxes on businesses and property owners, or should it prioritize reducing spending, including on infrastructure projects?

I’m against cutting city services. We do an excellent job of providing top-notch services to our residents and businesses. We’re one of the few cities that covers the cost of after school programs so that parents don’t face that financial burden or have to rush home from work to pick up their children. Our senior center provides fitness classes, field trips, and free or low-cost meals to our elders. Our Community Services Department puts on fun events, like the recent Harvest Festival, that bring our community together. We also can’t afford to reduce spending on infrastructure projects. Sea level rise is a serious issue for our community given how much shoreline we have, and the culverting of Temescal Creek. If we defer maintenance and infrastructure improvements, it might be too late to prevent known issues. We can certainly comb the city’s finances to remove inefficient or redundant spending, but that is not going to balance our budget. We also need to look at the revenue side of the equation. I’d like to explore increasing the Transient Occupancy Tax as another long-term solution to cut our deficit.

5. How should the city be held accountable when major projects run over budget, miss deadlines, or fail to deliver promised benefits, as with Hollis Sustainable Streetscapes and Measure C? Would you support a public-facing capital projects dashboard, similar to those used by San Francisco, San Jose and other cities, showing project budgets, spending, schedules, and changes in scope?

I wasn’t particularly pleased with the Hollis St project overruns (given that Hollis and San Pablo are the only two north-south streets you can actually get to from Emery Bay Village), but I understand the problems that Public Works ran into. Emeryville turns 130 years old in December and some of the roads we’re dealing with are original roads that were just built on top of, so digging them up for a full-depth reconstruction is going to bring surprises that nobody expected. For example, Public Works found a sinkhole the size of a car at the intersection of 53rd and Hollis, which lengthened the construction timeline and increased project costs.

That said, we need to do a much better job of communicating with our residents and businesses. More times than I can count during the Hollis St project, I tried to leave or enter EBV through the intersection of 53rd and Hollis only to be told the street was closed. No notice was given and detour signage just pointed drivers in one direction or another. We need to do better. We need consistent updates on the projects that affect our residents and businesses every day. A project dashboard would be great if maintained consistently. The city’s website is a mess, and it does a disservice to our residents and businesses. Having bad or outdated information is sometimes worse than having no information at all.

6. AI-related infrastructure, including data centers, is emerging as a major issue involving electricity demand, water use, land use, noise, and environmental impacts. Do you believe local governments should have a role in regulating AI-related development and data centers, or should these issues primarily be addressed at the state level? What state legislation or policies, if any, would you support to protect Emeryville residents and ensure that local communities have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting them?

Emeryville already has two data centers (one is on 53rd St. directly between my community of Emery Bay Village and the proposed Sutter hospital site). We don’t have the space or the need for any more. Congresswoman Lateefah Simon has already pledged to fight any additional data centers in our district. Communities should always have a voice in what developments come to their cities, and every development should have obvious tangible benefits for the community.

7. Private-sector companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence to automate routine work, improve efficiency, analyze performance, and reduce costs. Should local governments be embracing AI to improve city operations and services, and what safeguards would you require to ensure it is accurate, transparent, and accountable?

City staff should be leveraging AI to get their jobs done more efficiently. The city should not be using AI to monitor employee performance or outputs or to outsource city jobs to private tech companies. City staff are best equipped to do city work. They’re our boots on the ground every day actually experiencing Emeryville in a way that AI never can. The city council and employee unions should be consulted before any widespread use of AI is implemented in the city. Appropriate safeguards include prohibitions on AI employee monitoring, full approval from staff, council, and unions of any AI implementations, and rigorous oversight from the council on the city’s use of AI.

Housing & Development

8. Despite achieving a pro-housing designation, Emeryville’s housing production has stalled. While some barriers are universal across California—including interest rates, labor and construction costs, and insurance—others are within the city’s control. Should the city revisit local regulations, including approximately $41,000 in development impact and related fees per multifamily housing unit and unit-mix mandates requiring 50% of units to have two or more bedrooms and 15% to have three or more bedrooms, which an independent feasibility study found can make high-rise housing only marginally feasible? Could reducing these costs and mandates make new housing more financially feasible, increase housing production, and ultimately make rental housing more affordable?

Housing production hasn’t stalled just in Emeryville; housing production has stalled almost everywhere in California. The city should regularly review all housing mandates to ensure they accurately reflect current market realities, but let’s not pretend that $41,000 in fees for a multi-unit building is what’s depressing Emeryville’s housing stock. If raising $41,000 per project were all it took to get significant Emeryville housing projects off the ground, just about anyone could fix this problem in a month. So many things outside our control make it difficult to develop housing, including market conditions, insurance costs, labor and materials cost, existing entitlements for non-housing uses (like the parcels next to the Public Market parking lot), and the fact that we only have 1.2 square miles of space, nearly all of which is already built.

9. One barrier to building ownership housing has been construction-defect liability, which AB 1903 seeks to reform. Do you support the legislation? And given that Emeryville has seen no substantial new market-rate ownership development since Adeline Place was completed in 2009, what else should the city do to encourage the construction of ownership housing?

I lived in Emeryville’s poster child for construction defect liability litigation – Vue46. During the two years I lived there (more than 10 years after completion), some part of the building was always under major repair due to shoddy construction – windows, walkways, HVAC systems, dryer vents, plumbing, you name it. We need state-level reforms that eliminate frivolous and bad faith lawsuits that serve as barriers to ownership construction, but we have to hold developers accountable for cutting corners or failing to anticipate predictable issues.

10. Emeryville has its own tenant protections, while rent increases are also limited by state regulations such as AB 1482. Where do you think these policies fall short for Emeryville residents? Please be specific. And how would you balance protecting tenants from unfair eviction with ensuring landlords can effectively address tenants whose illegal activity, drug dealing, smoking, noise, theft, or other behavior seriously disrupts the quality of life and safety of their neighbors?

The number of people receiving eviction notices for illegal activity or disruptive or unsafe behavior is incredibly small. City staff recently reported that, between January 2022 and July 2025, 96% of eviction notices in Emeryville were for nonpayment of rent or utilities. Staff also reported that an Emeryville resident received a 3-day eviction notice for a non-payment of $5. That tells me that we need to look at strengthening emergency rental assistance programs through our partnership with ECHO. The best way to deal with homelessness is to make sure people don’t lose their homes in the first place, and a few hundred dollars of emergency rental assistance to keep someone in their home is significantly more effective and humane than trying to get them rehoused after an eviction.

11. How would you grade Emeryville’s current response to street homelessness? Is the city doing enough to address the needs of unhoused residents while also addressing the impacts of encampments on public spaces, businesses, and surrounding neighborhoods? What, if anything, would you seek to change if elected?

I would give Emeryville the same grade that I give the state of California, neighboring cities like Oakland, Berkeley, and San Francisco, and most other jurisdictions nationally. F. We’re all failing our unhoused neighbors. I don’t see degrees of failure on this issue; we can’t hang our hat on being “not as bad” as another city. We need local, regional, statewide, and national partnerships and coordination to ensure that our unhoused neighbors are treated humanely and provided with information and resources that fit their lives. Many shelters, when they have beds available, have strict curfews. If an unhoused person works a swing shift or a night shift or has to be out past curfew for any other reason, that shelter bed is closed off to them. Shelter policies like that disadvantage our hard-working unhoused neighbors who are just trying to get back on their feet. The first step is preventing people from losing their homes. Then we need to work with local shelters and organizations to develop stable temporary housing that meets the needs of our unhoused population.

Sutter Health Project

12. The Sutter Health Medical Center could be transformative for the city, but it also raises serious concerns. List your top five concerns about the project in order of priority—for example, lack of tax revenue, traffic/gridlock, bike and pedestrian safety, or other issues.

Anyone who has heard my name before knows that I have MANY more than 5 specific concerns about this project. I’ve even been recognized by my fellow candidates as a community leader on this issue.

No tax revenue – Sutter is a non-profit, so they won’t contribute to the city’s budget despite earning $19.8 billion in revenue last year. A for-profit hospital would generate $11.5 million annually in property taxes and $800,000 in business license taxes. We have a $10 million budget deficit. Incompatibility with current plans – We’ve spent a decade narrowing roads, installing raised/protected bike lanes, slowing traffic, and developing vibrant green spaces in this area. This project would toss all of that out the window in favor of 20,000 daily vehicle trips. Vehicle circulation – This project is full of paradoxes. We can’t have hospital traffic coming up 53rd because of the school and ECDC. That means traffic has to come from 40th (which is being narrowed), Powell/Stanford (which is a high injury corridor), or 45th St (home to our Artist Co-op). The proposed 53rd St diverter cuts off Hollis as a relief valve, redirecting school traffic back toward existing gridlock. Lack of community benefits – To date, Sutter has not committed to providing any specific community benefits. Strain on local resources – If this project is approved, the city of Emeryville will be on the hook for maintaining infrastructure in and around the project site, potentially with no additional financial backing.

13. The Sutter Project would certainly add traffic and vehicle trips, but it would also bring significant business activity to the eastern core of the city, which has struggled to attract and retain businesses. The Public Market and Bay Street could benefit from the project’s base of employees and influx of healthcare visitors. How much does this potential contribution to the “vibrancy” of local businesses weigh in your decision-making?

I see this part of town having fewer ground floor vacancies than other areas. Bay Street also could benefit from another project that actually brings in tax revenue and doesn’t ruin quality of life in the area. Public Market is too far from the hospital site to see a meaningful benefit from hospital foot traffic. If this project isn’t built, the land doesn’t drop into a black hole never to be seen again. The original intended use is a great example that would have benefitted Bay Street much more than a hospital. Office workers on a steady 9-5 cadence could take their lunch breaks or after work happy hours at Bay Street. With a hospital, nobody is looking for a fun place to grab a beer after their appointment or procedure. People get in and they get out; nobody wants to hang around a hospital. Hospital staff will undoubtedly receive discounts at on-campus cafeterias, making walking to Bay Street less appealing. This project has little potential to contribute to the vibrancy of local businesses. The vibrancy of local businesses is helped by increasing bikeability and walkability for local residents and existing workers, not hospital patients who might come to the area once or twice a year.

14. The proposed Sutter project would require changes to Emeryville’s existing development regulations, including its allowable height and permitted use. What community benefits should the city seek from Sutter through a Community Benefits Agreement or other enforceable commitments? Please identify your highest priorities—such as local hiring and labor standards, transportation improvements, affordable housing, contributions to education or the arts, or other benefits—and explain how the city should ensure those commitments are specific, measurable, adequately funded, and enforceable.

The Community Benefits Agreement for this project needs to be nearly as long and detailed as the EIR, because nothing like this has ever been done before. Nobody has ever dropped a 1 million square foot hospital campus into the middle of an established 1.2 square mile city. Given the unprecedented nature of this project, we need to have an unprecedented level of legally binding and enforceable community benefits. That could include free health insurance or free community health clinics for Emeryville and North Oakland residents, significant wellness programming in both our schools and our Senior Center, privately funded security for the surrounding areas so that spillover doesn’t unduly affect Emeryville PD, and so many more things. Any negotiated Development Agreements or Community Benefits Agreements should be subject to litigation if not met.

Traffic / Bike & Pedestrian Safety / Transit

15. The installation of the Horton/53rd St. traffic diverter came as a surprise to many residents, without what some felt was sufficient advance discussion or notice. Would you support eliminating or relocating it if Sutter offered a suitable alternative? Has the completed Greenway made Horton Street somewhat redundant for cyclists traveling north–south in this area?

The Greenway is not a redundancy for the Horton-Overland bike boulevard. The greenway drops you into the middle of South Berkeley’s street grid, whereas Horton-Overland connects to Fourth Street commerce and to the Bay Trail via Aquatic Park. In addition to being a nice recreational space, Horton-Overland is a key commuter corridor for cyclists regionally. If Sutter offered a suitable alternative for removing the Horton Street diverter, I would consider it, but I’m not seeing what or where that might be. Like with many city projects, the public probably could have been given more notice about the diverter installation, but I oppose its removal.

Diverters will continue to be an issue as this project moves through reviews. The Sutter EIR is studying installing a traffic diverter on 53rd St east of Hollis (between the data center and the warehouse). This is problematic because while it would prevent 53rd from becoming an ambulance and traffic corridor right outside our schools, it would exacerbate current problems with unsafe pickups and dropoffs at Anna Yates. A 53rd St traffic diverter would close Hollis as a relief valve, sending all cars back toward the schools (adding to the gridlock that already exists) or down Spur Alley, which is private property and one-way.

Traffic diverters only work when there is somewhere to divert traffic to. The Horton St diverter works because it redirects traffic to Stanford, 53rd, Chiron, and Hollis. Sutter’s proposed 53rd St diverter creates a cul-de-sac of chaos.*

16. The prevalence of faster e-bikes (Class 3), e-motos, and other motorized devices has raised concerns about conflicts with pedestrians and other road users. What regulations or enforcement measures, if any, should Emeryville pursue to address unsafe riding while preserving access to practical, lower-emission transportation?

Almost nobody operating an e-moto on sidewalks or bike paths is doing so to access “practical, lower-emission transportation.” They’re showboating and intentionally causing chaos for fun. These vehicles should be banned from bike and pedestrian venues and should be in vehicular lanes of traffic where the speeds they attain are accepted and expected.

Local Business

17. Life science and biotech have been a lifeblood of Emeryville’s economy for decades, but the sector is struggling, with vacancy rates hovering around 40%. Some properties have even traded at steep losses as the biotech boom has unraveled. If the Sutter Project is rejected, do you worry that the site could remain vacant or underutilized? What do you think is the most feasible alternative use for the site if not a hospital? And is AI part of the answer?

AI is not part of the answer. The project site has not been used in years, so I think we’re OK to let it sit until someone comes in with a use that makes sense for the community. A large housing project with significant increases in Emery-Go-Round services would be ideal. If we could build a large transit-oriented development that didn’t dramatically increase the number of cars on our deliberately narrowed streets, we could manage local traffic and make a dent in our housing crisis at the same time.

18. Storefronts at places like Adeline Place, Parc on Powell, and The Emery have remained vacant since the buildings were constructed. Some property owners and business advocates point to a lack of convenient customer parking as one factor. Is it time for Emeryville to explore a commercial vacancy tax or other measures to incentivize occupancy? If so, is there a model from another city that you think could work in Emeryville?

These spaces are not vacant because of a lack of parking. The Emery and Parc on Powell both have public parking garages. Emeryville residents want businesses they can walk and bike to. These commercial landlords need to try to attract businesses that Emeryville residents actually want and that they don’t have to drive to and park at.

Yes, Emeryville needs to explore a commercial vacancy tax. We have ordinances that say that these developments need to have room for ground floor retail but we don’t have any way of ensuring that those spaces are actually used. A vacancy tax would exert pressure on corporate landlords to seek innovative ways to activate these spaces, like short-term leases for business incubation.

We also need to make sure that vacancy taxes chosen by voters or the council don’t get defanged by corporate owners. Oakland’s residential vacancy tax is a great example of what not to do. Land owners need to be incentivized to occupy these spaces, pay a carrying cost, or sell them.

Public Safety

19. Flock ALPR technology was implemented without the opportunity for any substantive discussion by the public. Now we’re seeing pushback from some residents after reports of isolated abuses by some agencies and other potential misuse. Is the use of Flock reformable through shorter data-retention periods and other access safeguards, or do you support its removal?

The only thing I trust Flock to do is to be untrustworthy. They are not adequate stewards of personal data. We need to remove all Flock technology from Emeryville. Unfortunately, their competitors are just as bad when it comes to privacy and data protection. I would like to sit down with Chief Jennings and understand how exactly (if at all) the Flock cameras are helping and which technologies or policies could achieve similar results without these surveillance and federal coordination concerns.

20. The CHP and other law-enforcement agencies have cited Flock’s role in recovering stolen vehicles and locating vehicles associated with crimes, AMBER Alerts, and missing-person cases. At the same time, Emeryville is experiencing its lowest crime levels in more than a decade. Does Flock’s contribution to public safety give you pause about removing the system? If crime levels begin to rise again, will you stand by your decision?

I’d like to see evidence that our decrease in crime was caused by Flock’s ALPRs rather than just happening after they were installed. There are so many factors that affect crime that to say that Emeryville’s crime decrease is due to one piece of controversial technology is questionable.

Learn more about Brandon on his website or by contacting him via email at vote@brandonsoublet.com.

Read our questionnaires for other candidates including Corry Frydlewicz, David Mourra & Kalimah Priforce.

*candidate was permitted to revise response after publication due to imprecise framing of question.

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