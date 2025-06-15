2025 Q1 Emeryville Crime Data: Crime Reports Continue Downward Trajectory

Crime reports in Emeryville continued their downward trajectory in the first quarter of 2025, according to data provided by the Emeryville Police Department.

After seeing a significant 20% YoY drop in 2024, crime reports are down another 15% thus far in 2025. Every category except residential burglary and petty theft is down for the year.

After a post-pandemic “peak” in July 2023 of 235 combined violent and property crimes reported, crime appears to have bottomed out with only 123 reports in February 2025.

Crime in neighboring Oakland saw similar declines with a 37% overall decline throughout the first three months of the year.

These declines are in line with declines at the state level according to the PPIC.

California Governor Gavin Newsom attributed some of these declines to a partnership with the CHP and a $1.1B investment in safety and security.

Violent and property crime rates dropped throughout California last year — thanks in part to the $1.1B we've invested since 2019 into safety and security.



Violent Crime Reports Down 37% YoY

Reports of violent crime are down across all categories with robberies (-14%) and simple assaults (-13%) seeing the steepest declines.

Property Crime Reports Down 11% YoY

The trajectory of property crime reports in Emeryville also dropped significantly from Q1 of last year, down 11%.

Auto burglaries, commercial burglaries and grand thefts all saw significant, double-digit declines.

The only property crime categories to see an increase from last year was petty theft (+36%) and residential burglaries (although only nominally).

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

The EPD divides crime geography into 3 “beats” shown in the map above.

BEAT 1 includes the Peninsula, Butchertown and Christie Core areas of the City west of Shellmound.

includes the Peninsula, Butchertown and Christie Core areas of the City west of Shellmound. BEAT 2 includes the Hollis Corridor, Greenway and portions of the Park Avenue District and the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center west of Hollis.

includes the Hollis Corridor, Greenway and portions of the Park Avenue District and the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center west of Hollis. BEAT 3 includes the Triangle and Star Intersection neighborhoods as well as portions of the Park Avenue District and East Bay Bridge Shopping Center east of Hollis

An archive of these monthly crime reports can be downloaded on the city website (provided as PDFs).

January 2025 Highlights Petty Theft: Jan. 2, 2025 – 8:58 a.m. / Target, 1555 40th Street (Beat 2 ) – Target employees reported a male subject committed a theft and was attempting to load the stolen merchandise into a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers located the subject who was positively identified as the theft suspect. Officers discovered the subject was responsible for multiple thefts at this location in the last three months. EPD arrested the suspect and transported him to Santa Rita Jail. Commercial Burglary: Jan. 06, 2025 – 1:50 a.m. / Chevron, 1400 Powell St. (Beat 2) – The business was closed for stocking and cleaning, when three males broke the front door open, entered the business, and stole cigarettes. The stolen merchandise was valued at $12,000. Suspect Vehicle: A black Lexus with a broken sunroof, possibly an unreported stolen vehicle. A similar incident occurred at a 7-Eleven in Oakland, in which one of the suspects was armed. Aggravated Assault: Jan. 30, 2025 – 9:43 a.m. / IFO Burger King, 5701 Christie Ave. (Beat 1) – A citizen called to report a male subject with short dreads riding a red bicycle, threw a rock and struck another male on the head. The citizen reported that the male victim was laying on the ground unconscious. A second citizen called the police reporting the same. An officer responded code 3 and contacted the victim. The victim told the officer that he fell and didn’t remember anything being thrown at him. The victim’s injuries were consistent with being struck by an object. Assisting officers saw a subject on a bicycle around the 40th St. Bridge. An area search for the subject was conducted with negative results. The victim was treated by ALCO Fire and refused medical. The victim’s friend was on scene and stated he would take the victim to the hospital.

February 2025 Highlights Commercial Burglary: Panda Express, 1151 40th St. (Beat 3 / Feb. 12, 2025 – 06:25 a.m. – Officers responded to an alarm call at the listed location. An Interface Security Agent reported two to three suspects broke into the business and attempted to steal the safe. The suspects pried open the front doors and attempted to pry open the safe but were unsuccessful. The suspects fled the area in a silver Audi. There was no loss. Commercial Burglary (Attempted): Los Canteros Taqueria, 4115 San Pablo Ave. (Beat 3) / Feb. 16, 2025 – 7:26 a.m. – An employee was inside the restaurant preparing food when he heard a loud bang coming from the front door of the business. The employee saw two male subjects. One of the subjects had a crowbar and was attempting to pry open the door, while the other subject pulled the door. Both subjects fled when they saw the employee inside the business. The suspect vehicle was a silver Toyota Sienna minivan. Aggravated Assault (Shooting): IFO Nirvana Mini Mart, 3823 San Pablo Ave. (Beat 3) / Feb. 22, 2025 – 12:58 p.m. – The victim was a walk-in patient at Highland Hospital, and was uncooperative with police. The victim(s) was able to confirm what officers viewed on the CCTV video. Officers checked the area for the shooting suspect who was riding a distinctive bicycle. An EPD Officer located the suspect nearby in Oakland. Oakland Police assisted our Officer in detaining the suspect who was arrested and transported to Santa Rita Jail (SRJ).

March 2025 Highlights Attempted Kidnap/Rape: 40th & Watts St. (Beat 3) / March 2, 2025 – 10:29 p.m. – A female victim advised a black Chrysler van, 7EYU***/CA, pulled up to her at the bus stop. A male wearing a ski mask and all black clothing exited the vehicle, attempted to force the victim into the vehicle, stating she was going to have sex with him. The victim was able to get away, however the suspect stole the victim’s purse. Flock was checked and a suspect vehicle plate was located. Officers checked the area for the suspect vehicle with negative results. Arson: Engine World, 1487 67th St. (Beat 2) / March 26, 2025 – 6:15 p.m. – Officers and ACLO Fire responded to reports of a pallet fire at the listed location near a homeless encampment. A name check on a female near the fire revealed active warrants for arson and trespassing, out of Berkeley P.D. The warrants were confirmed, and the female was placed under arrest. After the female was cleared for incarceration and transported to Santa Rita Jail, she made a suicidal statement and was placed on a 5150 W.I. criminal hold. Falck then transported the female to John George Hospital. Stolen Vehicle Recovery: Target, 1555 40th St. (Beat 2) / March 28, 2025 – 9:21 p.m. – Officers responded to the location for a flock hit on a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the Target parking lot. Officers reviewed CCTV video and located the driver inside Target. Officers arrested the driver and transported him to Santa Rita Jail.

