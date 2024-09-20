2024 Q2 Emeryville Crime Data: Crime Trending Downward throughout first half of year

After experiencing a 14% increase in reported crime in 2023, crime reported in Emeryville continued its gradual trend downward throughout the first half of 2024.

After a post-pandemic “peak” in July, 2023 of 207 crimes reported, monthly crime throughout the first six months of 2024 are averaging about 182 crimes reported per month which is a 20% year-over-year decrease.

The current trajectory of annual crime reports, if it holds, would be the lowest since the 2020 pandemic year.

Crime in neighboring Oakland saw similar declines with a 25% overall decrease from last year throughout the first six months of the year according to data provided by the OPD.

In an election year, crime levels in California communities are certain to be a topic of conversation both locally and nationally.

Violent Crime Reports Down 17% YOY

Reports of violent crimes are down across all categories with simple assaults seeing the steepest declines (from 89 this time last year to 66 or -26%).

Property Crime Reports Down 20% YOY

The trajectory of property crime reports in Emeryville is also seeing significant declines from last year down 20%.

Commercial burglaries are the only crime category of the seven that are tracked that has risen from last year (up 11%).

The EPD recently deployed a new crime mapping system that provides more robust analytics including arrest data, bulletins and even security cam registration and vacation home check requests.

Beginning with the October 2023 report, the EPD has simplified the 10 districts it previously divided crime into 3 “beats” shown in the map above.

BEAT 1 includes the Peninsula, Butchertown and Christie Core areas of the City.

includes the Peninsula, Butchertown and Christie Core areas of the City. BEAT 2 includes the Hollis Corridor, Greenway and portions of the Park Avenue District and the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center west of Hollis.

includes the Hollis Corridor, Greenway and portions of the Park Avenue District and the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center west of Hollis. BEAT 3 includes the Triangle and Star Intersection neighborhoods as well as portions of the Park Avenue District and East Bay Bridge Shopping Center east of Hollis

An archive of these monthly crime reports can be downloaded on the city website (provided as PDFs).

April 2024 April 2024 Highlights: IFO 104X 45th St Beat 3 – An officer on duty viewed a black Jeep Trackhawk with four suspects taking the tires off a white Toyota Camry. One of the suspects was acting as a lookout and was holding a pistol with an extended magazine in his hand. The suspects got into the Track Hawk and fled south on San Pablo Ave at a high rate of speed. Officers were unable to attempt a stop on the vehicle due to the speeds. The registered owner was contacted, and a report was taken. Marshall’s 5795 Christie Ave; Beat 2 – Officers responded to a theft call. The suspects were last seen at Old Navy. The suspect vehicle had a stolen plate on it. A records check revealed the suspect vehicle, a gray Jeep SRT, was used in a robbery in Berkeley. Officers coordinated their response and multiple units arrived on scene. Officers attempted to contact the suspect vehicle and it fled the scene. Officers did not pursue the suspect vehicle due to heavy traffic. There were outstanding suspects on foot in the Plaza. Officers located the suspects who fled on foot to the fenced area of 5801 Christie Ave. Officers located and safely detained the suspects. Berkeley PD responded and took custody of the two suspects. The suspects were positively identified as robbery suspects. The robbery victim identified one of the subjects. One suspect was a juvenile. Starbucks 1405 65th St.; Beat 2 – Officers responded to a report of a robbery. A male wearing a ski

mask entered Starbucks, walked behind the counter began taking the cash registers. When approached by a manager the suspect told the employee not to say anything to him. A second suspect remained at the front doors as an apparent look-out. An anonymous witness reported possibly seeing a firearm on the hip of Suspect #2. Both subjects fled the area in a waiting gray Hyundai Santa Fe. A license plate check on the vehicle revealed the vehicle stolen out of Bart PD. Little Caesars pizza 1199 40th St.; Beat 3 – A manager reported being approached by a 5’05 BMA

wearing a black ski mask, blue jacket, and black jeans. The suspect showed the manager his cell phone, which displayed the words. “Give me all the money,” as he lifted his shirt, showing the manager a handgun that was placed in the suspect’s waistband (possibly a Glock). The manager provided the suspect with approximately $70.00 in cash. The suspect fled the location in an older model gold-colored Infinity. An Officer stated that the suspect and suspect vehicle matched a similar armed robbery incident that occurred in Oakland on the 24th.

May 2024 May 2024 Highlights: Public Market; Beat 1 – Employees reported a male subject with the sword returned to the location and he was standing at Koja Kitchen staring at women. The subject was at the public market the day prior. Officers arrived on scene and developed an action plan. Officers contacted the subject after he exited the location at Shellmound Way at Christie Ave. He was wearing a backpack with a martial art stick inside. Subject was identified through databases, which revealed the subject was a sex registrant. The subject did not meet the criteria for 5150, no crimes occurred, and he was released. Public Market employees were advised on how to obtain a restraining order. LaserAway 5679 Bay St; Beat 2 – An officer investigated an identity theft case that occurred at the Laser Away at Bay St. A victim reported someone used his personal information to open an unauthorized credit card account. The suspect has been using the account at the Laser Away in Emeryville and at Laser Away in Novato. There were investigative leads, the officer continued his investigation and contacted LaserAway in Novato to learn the suspect had a scheduled appointment. The primary officer along with CIS units went to Novato to contact the suspect at the scheduled time. Officers contacted and arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect was transported to the PAB for an interview and then transported to Santa Rita jail. 36th & Adeline St; Beat 3 – Officers located an active sideshow in the intersection of 34th & Adeline and advised OPD. Officers monitored the sideshow pending the arrival of OPD and ensuring none of the vehicles drove into Emeryville to continue the sideshow. One of the involved vehicles fled north on Adeline into Emeryville driving recklessly and an Officer successfully deployed spike strips. The vehicle continued to flee and ultimately was unable to be located. While Officers were removing the spike strips from the roadway an additional unrelated vehicle drove over the spike strips. The driver was provided a case number and asked why they ignored all three Officers advising them to stop their vehicle. Glashaus parking garage on 65th St.; Beat 2 – Unknown suspects used a black 2018 Honda CRV to ram the private parking garage gate. The suspects then checked other vehicles inside the garage for valuables to steal. The Glashaus Flock camera captured the suspect vehicle entering the garage at 0327 hours and exiting the complex at 0423 hours. The suspect vehicle was not reported as stolen.

June 2024 June 2024 Highlights: 40TH St & Harlan St, Gun Arrest, Beat 3 – Officers made a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle. The driver was on searchable probation. The passenger tried to flee after getting out of the vehicle and struggled with officers during the arrest. Officers removed one replica pistol from the suspect’s waistband. After the suspect was handcuffed, a “Tech Nine” pistol was attached to the suspect via lanyard. A name check showed the suspect had a no bail warrant for a fatal hit and run collision for OPD. The suspect was transported to Valley Care for medical clearance and then booked at Santa Rita Jail. 3996 San Pablo, Flavors, Robbery, Beat 3 – Officers responded to the location after the R/P called and stated he was watching his employee via CCTV cameras getting robbed at gun point. Dispatch advised 3 armed suspects were inside and had the cashier at gunpoint while they were taking items. As officers arrived the suspects were seen getting into a gray Toyota Camry sedan with no plates and tinted windows. The vehicle fled east on 40th St. A pursuit was initiated but canceled by the officers due to roadway conditions. The suspect vehicle description matches a BOLO from BPD regarding an interrupted burglary in their jurisdiction where one suspect was armed with a rifle. Hollis St & 65th St, Assist Outside Agency, Beat 2 – CHP requested assistance as they were in pursuit of a vehicle from San Francisco, the vehicle tires had been spiked and appeared the suspects were looking for a place to flee on foot. Officers arrived and assisted as additional CHP and SFPD arrived. The occupants were detained by SFPD and CHP, a firearm was recovered in the vehicle. SFPD took over the investigation.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source. Submit your email address to receive new posts in your inbox. *

Related Stories: