2024 Emeryville Crime Data: Crime Reports Plummet in Q1

After experiencing a 14% increase in reported crime in 2023, crime reported in Emeryville is down 19% in the first quarter of 2024.

The 144 crimes reported in March are the lowest the city has experienced since the pandemic (March, 2021). Crime categories across the board are trending down with residential burglary (down a whopping 87%) Grand Theft (down 31%) and Auto Theft (down 34%).

Robberies (up 29%) are among the few categories that are experiencing an increase during the period.

The region recently received a boost of support from the CHP under the direction of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Between February 5 and 9, 120 CHP officers performed a 5 day “targeted crackdown” on criminal activity, including vehicle theft, retail theft, and violent crime.

Crime in neighboring Oakland saw similar declines with a 33% overall decline throughout the first four months of the year.

Violent Crime Reports Down 9% YOY

Reports of violent crime are down across most categories with simple assaults seeing the steepest declines (from 50 this time last year to 40 or -20%).

Robberies accounted for the largest increase up 29% in what is still considered a small sample size.

Property Crime Reports Down 20% YOY

The trajectory of property crime reports in Emeryville also dropped significantly from Q1 of last year down 20%.

Residential burglaries saw the steepest declines dropping 87% from last year (3 reports compared to 23 at this time last year)

The only property crime category to see in increase from last year was Commercial burglaries and this was nominal (up by one report accounting for a 4% increase).

The EPD recently deployed a new crime mapping system that provides more robust analytics including arrest data, bulletins and even security cam registration and vacation home check requests.

Beginning with the October 2023 report, the EPD has simplified the 10 districts it previously divided crime into 3 “beats” shown in the map above.

BEAT 1 includes the Peninsula, Butchertown and Christie Core areas of the City.

includes the Peninsula, Butchertown and Christie Core areas of the City. BEAT 2 includes the Hollis Corridor, Greenway and portions of the Park Avenue District and the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center west of Hollis.

includes the Hollis Corridor, Greenway and portions of the Park Avenue District and the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center west of Hollis. BEAT 3 includes the Triangle and Star Intersection neighborhoods as well as portions of the Park Avenue District and East Bay Bridge Shopping Center east of Hollis

An archive of these monthly crime reports can be downloaded on the city website (provided as PDFs).

January 2024 January 2024 Highlights 2401-0051, 2359 hours, 3300 Powell St; Beat 1 – During a traffic enforcement stop, the driver had no Identification, and the officer noticed a visible bulge in the driver’s waistband. The Officer smelled marijuana and asked the driver to exit the vehicle for a roadside interview and a field sobriety check. The driver refused. As officers tried to deescalate, the driver abruptly drove off toward the marina. Officers located the vehicle in the Hong Kong East Ocean parking occupied with three passengers. The driver had fled. The passengers were detained, and rifle ammunition was located in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. A witness reported seeing the suspect heading to the marina along the trail. An Alameda County Sheriff drone unit arrived and provided over flight visual. Officers located the suspect after he swam to a boat and tried to board it. The subject was arrested and transported to Santa Rita Jail. Additionally, the suspect is linked to a previous carjacking case from October 2310-0128. 2401-0260 1103 hours, Apple Store, Beat 2 – Two masked male suspects entered the Apple store and began ripping numerous Apple iPhones from their displays. The suspects fled the store with (64) stolen iPhones and entered a waiting gray Honda Accord with a primer-colored hood. The Honda plate was concealed. Apple Store personnel stated the same suspects were responsible for a similar incident at their Corte Madera store earlier that day. The estimated loss for the Emeryville store was approximately $100,000. The Berkeley Apple Store was notified of the theft. A collaborative multi-jurisdictional effort resulted in the arrest of three individuals. 2401-0287 0305 hours, 6600 Frontage Rd Beat 1 – Officers contacted occupants in a parked vehicle who appeared to be concealing an item in the rear seat. The occupants were under 21 years of age and were actively smoking marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded firearm. Officers arrested one young male adult. 2401-0304 0745 hours, Game Stop, Beat 3 – Unknown suspects used a stolen vehicle to force entry into the business. The suspects stole four PS5s and a 3Si tracker. GPS showed the tracker at 42nd Ave & Bancroft in Oakland. Units checked the area and were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. Suspect Vehicle: A green station wagon missing front bumper. Suspect Description: A person wearing a green jacket, tan pants, and red gloves.

February 2024 February 2024 Highlights 2402-0289, 2301 hours, Prowling; Bay St Apt; Beat 2 – Officers responded to the location for a possible burglary in progress called in by Security Remote Monitoring. Officers located the suspect vehicle who fled in the parking garage and crashed into the exit gate ramming it open. Spike strips were deployed at the exit and had positive deployment with effect. An officer pursued the vehicle as it fled. The suspect drove up onto the bay trail and crashed into a sign. The driver fled on foot and ran across the freeway. CHP was contacted, but the driver was not located. A VIN check showed the vehicle was reported stolen out of OPD. The vehicle was towed, Officers checked the garage and met with one potential victim who advised nothing was missing from his vehicle. Property maintenance was contacted regarding the damaged exit gate. Video shared by Emeryville PD where officers deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle of a suspected auto burglar that attempted to flee the scene. pic.twitter.com/nzTxNt0qLh— The E'ville Eye News (@TheEvilleEye) February 28, 2024 2402-0257, 0450 hours, Warrant arrest, Frontage Rd & I-8); Beat 1 – An officer was getting fuel when he saw a white BMW driving at a high rate of speed on Powell St., blowing through intersections. Officers were in the vicinity and affected a traffic enforcement stop. Name check showed warrants for grand theft and reckless driving. The warrants were confirmed, and the driver was arrested and transported to Berkeley City Jail. Vehicle towed. Never miss an E’ville Eye story! Join our free email newsletter to receive our latest news and updates directly in your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed! 2402-0230, 0235 hours, Possession of narcotics, Denny’s 1776 Powell St., Beat 1 – Officers conducted a suspicious vehicle check and located narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view. Officers detained the occupants and recovered a large amount of suspected fentanyl. The driver was arrested and transported to Santa Rita Jail. The male passenger was released and took possession of the rental vehicle per the driver’s request. 2402-0157, 1641 hours, Robbery, IHOP 4101 San Pablo Ave; Beat 3 – A male and female committed a dine and dash at the restaurant. The male brandished a handgun in his waistband as the suspects fled the business and told an employee that she better not do anything. The suspects fled in a gray Nissan Altima southbound on San Pablo Ave.

March 2024 March 2024 Highlights 2403-0049 Victoria’s Secret 5672 Bay St., 1808 hours Beat 2 – Based on video and photos it appears the robbery suspects from Ulta Beauty committed another robbery at Victoria’s Secret. The suspects punched an employee to complete the theft. The suspects fled in a Chevy SUV, which was registered to a rental company. An unknown female bystander took out a handgun and brandished the gun at the robbery suspects as they fled. The unknown female then left the scene. 2403-0068 Public Market 0652 hours Beat 2 – On site Public Market Security reported two suspects stole safes from five restaurants at around 0530 hours. Security or alarms did not alert to intruders. Video shows the suspects using a door hook to seamlessly push open the doors without damage. LOSS: Approximately $11,000 cash. Suspects: (2) males, #1 wearing all black with a backpack, #2 wearing a gray shirt and jeans. 2403-0249, Chick-Fil-A, 1525 40th St., 0532 hours Beat 3 – An employee reported the business was broken into and the suspects attempted to steal the safe. The employee also reported extensive property damage to the business. An officer discovered from surveillance video the suspect vehicles were a white Infiniti and a black Maserati. The suspects were 5-6 males wearing masks, beanies, and gloves. 2403-0303 3900 Adeline St. 1654 hours Beat 3 – Two victims were robbed at gunpoint. Suspect: A male, thin build, light complexion, early 20’s, 5’08” tall, wearing a full black mask and all black clothing. The suspect may have fled in a gray vehicle. LOSS: Money and jewelry.

