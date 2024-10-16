Meet Your Emeryville City Council Candidates: The E’ville Eye Questionnaire

Emeryville voters will be tasked to fill three expiring City Council seats this upcoming election. With six candidates running, the race is shaping up to be Emeryville’s most competitive race in recent memory.

Four new faces have filed joining two incumbents which include 2021 Special Election Winner Courtney Welch and 2023 appointee Sukhdeep Kaur. Whoever is elected on November 5 will join Kalimah Priforce and David Mourra who both have two years left on their 4-year terms.

As we’ve done for over a decade, The E’ville Eye has provided each candidate with questions specific to Emeryville to help voters determine which candidates best align with your personal priorities. We asked each candidate 20 questions previewing their views and priorities on Housing, Public Safety, Ethics, Local Business, and more.

Candidates were given a week to provide answers with instructions to limit their responses to 250 words.

Please note that the introduction questions of the incumbent version of the questionnaire vary slightly.

2024 Mayor Courtney Welch declined to participate.

These Candidate Questionnaires are listed below alphabetically.

Who will step in to fill Bauters Power Vacuum?

With 2-term councilmember John Bauters looking to climb the political ladder, a bit of a power vacuum in the city is at play.

For years, Nora Davis held the distinction of holding the most influence in the city followed briefly by Ruth Atkin and Jac Asher and then almost immediately by Bauters after he won his first term in 2016. Bauters has clearly been the chief driver of policy over this span.

Bauters‘ hand-picked successor appears to be close ally Courtney Welch who is throwing her support behind Sam Gould and Sukhdeep Kaur.

Some have pointed out Welch’s lack of professionalism in her role as a councilmember and questioned her ability to represent the city in a dignified manner.

Priforce Fronting “Emery Rising” Slate in Pursuit of Mayorship

Kalimah Priforce seems determined to seize this mantle and has coordinated a “slate” of candidates that include Calvin Dillahunty and Mia Esperanza Brown.

The “Emery Rising” slate is running under the Our Revolution East Bay platform. Our Revolution grew from the 2016 Bernie Sanders presidential campaign and their candidates generally identify as Democratic Socialists.

Priforce is curiously promoting that as he “running” for Mayor presumably implying that if his slate of candidates win, he will achieve the Mayorship which he was previously passed over for.

Emeryville does not have a directly elected Mayor position and this role is decided and rotated amongst themselves annually.

Should Priforce’s slate win, it’s unclear if he would push to “leapfrog” Vice Mayor David Mourra and be elevated directly to the Mayor role in 2025. He would more likely push to become Vice Mayor in 2025 and Mayor in 2026 (the year he would be running for reelection).

Priforce’s sharing of this slate strategy and his personal endorsements on Reddit sparked a flurry of anonymous comments questioning the legality of “running” for a non-existent campaign. These commenters also questioned the financing of a mailer endorsing his slate which was apparently paid for from funds from Priforce’s 2022 campaign.

The mailer shared online lists FPPC ID# 1454573 which was assigned to Priforce’s 2022 campaign.

“He may have filed an amended 410 with the Secretary of State and did not provide a copy to me,” provided Emeryville City Clerk April Richardson regarding Priforce’s possible infraction. Candidates holding the same office in multiple election cycles will maintain the same ID number.

Priforce currently has an open case with the FPPC that he addressed in our recent Q&A with him saying it was related to his inability to access his finances following his split from his partner. Anyone can file a complaint against a candidate or elected official through the FPPC Complaint and Case Information Portal. Neither Brown or Dillyhunty have filed their Form 410 or 460 or 470 which were due September 26 making them both delinquent in their filings.

It’s worth noting that should either of Priforce’s slate win, Emeryville would have a majority of Black councilmembers for what is thought to be the first time ever. This would be a tremendous turn of events as the city did not have a single Black Councilmember from 2005-2021.

These roles will be settled after the election typically on the last meeting of December before the Holiday break.

The League of Women Voters Candidate Forum held on October 8 with all six candidates present can be watched on YouTube:

