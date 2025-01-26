2024 Annual Crime Report: Emeryville Sees 20% Drop in Reports from 2023

After experiencing increases in crime reports for three consecutive years and a 14% increase in 2023, reports dropped more than 20% in 2024.

Voters across California including the East Bay sent a clear message to leaders at the ballot box in 2024 to reprioritize public safety.

The city and region seems positioned to continue to contain crime. But with anticipated budget challenges to attend to in 2025, this could strain resources and local law enforcement’s abilities to keep crime levels in check.

Violent Crimes Reported Down 11%

The 310 violent crimes reported by the EPD represent a 11% decrease from the 349 reported in 2023.

All six categories of crimes tracked by the EPD except Aggravated Assaults saw year-over-year declines.

Property Crimes Reported Down 22%

The 1,721 property crimes reported by the EPD represent a 22% decrease from the 2,199 reported in 2023.

Reported property crimes in Emeryville dropped in all seven categories tracked by the EPD.

Both neighboring Berkeley and Oakland saw similar double-digit declines in crimes reported. Some of the credit in crime reduction can likely be attributed to the surge in CHP officers deployed by Governor Gavin Newsom back in February to assist local police agencies particularly in an under resourced Oakland. This surge is credited for removing 100s of illegal firearms, stolen vehicles and wanted criminals from our streets according to the Governor’s office. Newsom recently extended this operation to continue to bolster support for local law enforcement.

Locations of the 16 Flock Cameras installed within Emeryville.

City Deploys Flock ALPR Technology

Emeryville City Council approved the initial deployment of 16 Flock Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras (ALPRs) at the end of 2023. They were recently installed with a concentration around the Powell Street exit, the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center and San Pablo Avenue.

These cameras capture images of passing vehicles using AI to read license plate numbers and identify make, model, and color.

They then compare this data against a database of known stolen vehicles or suspects sending real-time alerts to law enforcement.

One of the initial 16 Flock cameras mounted to a city lamp post on 40th Street near Target (Photo: Jordan Potier).

Flock has quickly become the standard for ALPR technology because of their features, usability and cost-effectiveness. Both Berkeley and Oakland have also deployed Flock systems with Oakland having a public transparency portal that displays data including monthly “hot list” hits.

If the system proves successful, the city could approve and deploy them in other areas of the city.

Emeryville Police Chief Jeff Jennings was hired to lead the force at the end of 2020.

Chief Jennings Credits Force’s Adaptation, Shifting Public Sentiment

Emeryville Police Chief Jeff Jennings attributed reasons for Emeryville’s drop in crime totals to a shifting sentiment to public safety, his force’s dedication and the city’s prioritization on public safety.

“I believe the overall sentiment of people is that public policy had shifted too far and we are now seeing a correction more to a common sense approach to crime and punishment, with emphasis on juveniles being used for organized retail theft and some of the violence associated with those crimes and Police response to it,” Jennings provided.

Jennings also credited his force’s evolving approach and touted the benefits of having a fully staffed department.

“At the Emeryville PD, the specific changes encompassed a layered approach to crime fighting. First was getting focused attention on hiring. At one point we were at our full authorized staffing being fully filled at 41 officers. When I was hired, we were at nearly a 30 percent vacancy in sworn staffing. Being fully staffed allowed patrol to be active and flexible in deployment. We did not have to use lots of overtime to staff regular patrol and we could be more proactive.”

Jennings also restructured the city into three simplified “beats” and assigned officers to them to facilitate a relationship with residents and stakeholders. “This is a basic tenant of community engagement. Officers get to know the people in those areas and vice versa. This creates relationships which opens up opportunities for collaboration and communication between us and the people to address issues in that area. I think this has been a significant improvement in transparency along with at least 50 community engagement activities that the PD has either led or participated in. Like National Night Out, a series of Coffee with Cops, Heroes and Helpers, speaking and reading at the local schools, conducting safety briefings a various housing developments and businesses to name a few.”

Jennings ultimately credited his officers and his force’s ability to adapt.

“I am very pleased with the effort my officers have put forth over my four years. Most of these strategies have been implemented over last four years but crime fighting is a 24/7, 365 day journey. There will be changes and we will continue to strategically manage our resources to address the changes that happen.”

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

The EPD divides crime geography into 3 “beats” shown in the map above.

BEAT 1 includes the Peninsula, Butchertown and Christie Core areas of the City west of Shellmound.

includes the Peninsula, Butchertown and Christie Core areas of the City west of Shellmound. BEAT 2 includes the Hollis Corridor, Greenway and portions of the Park Avenue District and the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center west of Hollis.

includes the Hollis Corridor, Greenway and portions of the Park Avenue District and the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center west of Hollis. BEAT 3 includes the Triangle and Star Intersection neighborhoods as well as portions of the Park Avenue District and East Bay Bridge Shopping Center east of Hollis

July 2024

July 2024 Highlights

2407-0140, 0132 hours, Auto Burglary, 6200 Doyle St; Beat 2 – An Officer interrupted an auto burglary. The suspects got into a white Infiniti SUV that had a switched plate affixed to it that belonged to a BMW. The vehicle fled the area, last seen getting onto Westbound I-80.

2407180015, 0525 hours, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, 2100 Powell St; Beat 1 – Officers responded to a Flock alert for a stolen vehicle license plate and located the vehicle. A white Lexus with several occupants sped away from the Subaru toward the freeway. The Subaru was taken during a carjacking in Oakland and had a stolen plate. OPD responded and recovered the vehicle.

2407-0335, 0736 hours, Battery on a Peace Officer, 4300 San Pablo Ave; Beat 3 – A Social worker requested a subject escorted out of the property due to violating a behavior policy. The Shelter was unable to provide the policy or any other crime. Later, the shelter supervisor called back with the proper documents and new info of the subject assaulting a subject earlier in the day. The Suspect fled and was combative with officers. The Suspect spit and bit an officer on the thigh. The suspect was placed in the wrap and taken to Alameda County Hospital (ACH).

2407-0073, 1833 hours, 53 Emery Bay Dr; Beat 3 – OPD called and advised an off-duty Officer on viewed several strong-arm robberies. The Ofc followed the suspect to Emery Bay Circle. OPD advised the suspect had committed 4 robberies in rapid succession and units were en-route but requested assistance. Officers arrived and met with the off-duty Officer who stated the suspect may have entered a residence on Emery Bay Dr. Officers checked the area and located a suspect matching the description provided by OPD. The suspect fled from Officers and back towards a residence. A K9 apprehended the suspect who was recently released from Prison for a home invasion robbery and was on parole. OPD arrived and took custody of the suspect for the robbery spree.

August 2024 August 2024 Highlights 2408-0076 08/15/2024, 2303 hours, Beat 3, Attempt Robbery Bank of America 4120 San Pablo Ave. – A male citizen had just withdrew money from the ATM machine and returned to his vehicle. A female armed with a handgun blocked him in with her vehicle. The female approached the citizen’s vehicle commanding him to roll down his window. The citizen, in fear of his safety, put his vehicle in reverse, rammed into the suspect vehicle, and fled the area. 2408-0134 08/15/2024, 0234 hours, Beat 3, Commercial Burglary Little Caesars 1199 40th St. – Unknown suspects wearing masks pried open the front doors, strew items all over the place, and pried a bolted safe from the floor. LOSS: Approx. $3000. 2408-0264 08/25/2024, 1721 hours, Beat 2, Grand Theft, Victorias Secret 5672 Bay St. – Four females entered the business with empty tote bags and began grabbing various undergarments filling up the tote bags. The females fled the area in a white 4-Door Ford Fusion. Value of loss: $27,000 dollars. 2408-0344 08/31/2024, 1803 hours, Beat 1, Robbery, BevMo 5717 Christie Ave. – Two females stole alcohol and fought with security when they were confronted. The females broke several bottles of alcohol during the incident. Security sprayed mace on one of the females in self-defense. The stolen alcohol was recovered and both females were arrested.

September 2024 September 2024 Highlights 2409-0023 09/03/2024, 1346 hours, Beat 2, Robbery at gun point, Stanford Medical Center, 6121 Hollis St. – A female was robbed of her purse and rings. Suspect: Male, 40 years old, wearing a white shirt and black jeans. Suspect Vehicle: Kia Sorrento SUV. 2409-0091 09/10/2024, 0812 hours, Beat 3, Strongarm Robbery, 1221 40th St. – Two suspects robbed the victim and then stole the victim’s vehicle, a black 2019 Mercedes. The suspects struck and pepper sprayed the victim causing injury. Officers discovered the victim was approached by a male and female near the apartment’s staircase. Officers checked the area and could not locate the suspects. On 9/10/2024, CHP in Barstow, CA recovered the vehicle with one suspect in custody. 2409-0147 9/14/2024, 0507 hours, Beat 2, Commercial Burglary, 5770 Peladeau St. – The Ohana video surveillance captured a man attempting to gain entry into the Broken Rack by using a blow torch. The monitoring agent notified the police department and officers arrived on the scene. Officers discovered the blow torch still on and pointed at a glass window. A hole was melted into the glass by the blow torch. The agent reported the suspect was last seen walking south on Peladeau St. Officers located and detained the suspect. The agent positively identified the suspect, and he was arrested. A name check on the suspect revealed an outstanding warrant for burglary. EPD arrested the suspect.

October 2024 October 2024 Highlights 2410-0106 10/09/2024, 1309 hours, Beat 2, Robbery/Elder Abuse Arrest, 1500 block 40th St. – At the bus stop: A male suspect punched an 80-year-old female on the mouth causing serious injury (tooth damage). The suspect searched through the victim’s pockets, but was scared away by another citizen who came to the victim’s aid. EPD later arrested the suspect. 2410-0156 10/14/2024, 1840 hours, Beat 2, Simple Assault involving (30) juveniles, near Barnes and Nobles, 5604 Bay St. – (30) Juveniles were reported fighting at the Bay Street Mall. Officers arrived on scene and the group dispersed to Bay Break. A fight occurred at Bay Break between two juveniles. Officers assisted one of juvenile who was uncooperative. The juvenile was released to an adult. The other involved juvenile left the area. Report taken for documentation. 2410-0207 10/19/2024, 0434 hours, Beat 3, Aggravated Assault, 37XX San Pablo Ave. – A female was awakened by her sister attacking her with a knife. The victim was transported to the hospital, and EPD officers arrested the suspect who suffers from mental disorders. 2410-02XX 10/19/2024, 2139 hours, Beat 2, Rape, Non-Disclosed address (Confidentiality) – A female reported being raped by a male acquaintance. 2410-0226 10/20/2024, 2221 hours, Beat 3, Robbery at gun point, Panta Express, 1151 40th St. – A male suspect wearing a orange sweatshirt with large white flower designs pulled out a firearm and robbed another male of his food.

November 2024 November 2024 Highlights 2411-0059 11/05/2024, 1504 hours, Beat 2, Robbery, H&M Store, 5630 Bay St. – Two suspects made threats to store employees while the suspects committed a theft and exited the store with unpaid items. A store employee flagged down an Apple Detail Officer regarding the incident. In the interim, the suspects had entered a vehicle and left the area. The Apple Detail Officer radioed the suspect’s direction of flight. Other Officers stopped the suspect vehicle at Ikea, however the suspects fled from Officers towards Target. The Officers did not pursue the suspect vehicle. A report was taken. Suspect Vehicle: Toyota. 2411-0193 11/15/2024, 1213 hours, Beat 3, Attempt Auto Burglary, Home Depot, 3838 Hollis St. – Security saw a black Infinity G35 2-door occupied by two males, possibly armed with crow bars and a handgun casing vehicles. Police pursued the Suspect vehicle for two miles and self-terminated the pursuit for reckless driving. It was later determined that the suspects attempted to pry open a P&E truck door and was casing a Nordstrom rack delivery truck. 2411-0269 11/22/2024, 1240 hours, Beat 3, Robbery, Home Depot, 3838 Hollis St. – A male was wielding a machete and a crowbar while stealing items. Loss Prevention officers were fearful and would not apprehend the suspect. EPD Officers located the suspect at Pet Club as he entered a rear door. Officers contacted the suspect in front of the store. The suspect failed to comply with commands and was believed to be armed. EPD Officers arrested the suspect and recovered a 23” machete and a nail puller.

December 2023 December 2024 Highlights 2412-0090 12/09/2024, 1054 hours, Beat 2, Commercial Burglary, Broken Rack, 5768 Peladeau St. – Officers responded to a silent burglar alarm at the Broken Rack. The R/P reported via live surveillance video that there were three male suspects wearing beanies inside the business. The suspects used vehicles to ram the front doors of the business. The R/P advised the suspects fled the business heading north on Peladeau St. Officers arrived on the scene and located two vehicles in front of the business. The vehicles were abandoned and appeared to be unreported stolen vehicles, a Lexus ES350 and a Lexus ES300. Officers searched the business and did not locate any suspects inside the business. The vehicles were towed for evidence and the owner of the business arrived on the scene to secure the front of the business. 2412-0147 12/14/2024, 0720 hours, Beat 3, Robbery at gunpoint, Parking lot of IHOP 4101 San Pablo Ave. – A work crew inside IHOP saw three males steal tools off their work truck. Workers approached the suspects who were all armed with guns and threatened the workers. The Suspects fled in a black Dodge Durango, no plates, with thin orange stripes off the front end. Earlier, this vehicle was seen at East Bay Bridge Center casing and possibly involved with an auto burglary. 2412-0099. 2412-0169 12/16/2024, 0639 hours, Beat 1, Car Jacking, Parking lot of Trader Joe’s 5700 Christie Ave. – The victim reported two subjects approached him, one of them pointed a gun at him, and stole the victim’s 2024 Ford Mustang. Officers checked the Flock cameras and discovered the suspects arrived in a stolen 2018 Toyota RAV 4. A license plate check on the Toyota also revealed the Toyota was taken in a carjacking in Oakland. Both vehicles fled toward the I-80 E freeway and CHP was notified. The victim stated he could not identify the suspects due to them wearing ski masks. OPD later notified EPD the Ford was recovered, and they had one suspect in custody. An EPD officer met with OPD and recovered the vehicle, a BB gun, and other evidence from the vehicle. EPD released the vehicle to the owner.

An archive of EPDs monthly crime reports can be downloaded on the city website (provided as PDFs).

The EPD‘s crime mapping system provides robust analytics including arrest data, bulletins and even security cam registration and vacation home check requests.

