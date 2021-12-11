2021 Q3 Emeryville Crime Data Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

Crime reports in Emeryville continued to climb in the third quarter of 2021 according to data provided by the Emeryville Police Department. The 230 crimes reported in July matched the pre-pandemic totals reported in January, 2020.

The monthly averages are still well short of pre-pandemic levels and the increases are almost anticipated as more workers, shoppers and travelers return to their normal cadence.

Emeryville was averaging about 244 crimes reported per month prior to the pandemic in 2019. This dropped to about 142 per month in 2020. In 2021, we’re seeing about 174 per month. In Q3, we’re averaging about 202 crimes reported per month.

Emeryville has been fortunate to mostly evade the surge in violent crime being reported by our neighbors in San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crime statistics are reported by the EPD through CommunityCrimeMap.com. An archive of monthly crime statistics provided can be viewed on the city website.

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

The City of Emeryville is divided into the following ten geographical areas:

1. San Pablo Avenue

2. North Emeryville

3. Emery Bay

4. Peninsula

5. Shellmound

6. Artist Colony

7. San Pablo Avenue – South

8. Triangle

9. East Bay bridge (East)

10. East Bay bridge (West)

11. Outside of City Limits

The reporting district matrix lists the category and number of crimes reported by district. The descriptions below are “highlights” and are not provided for every crime reported.

JULY 2021

Arson

District 8

37th/San Pablo Ave.: An unknown suspect(s) set a parked vehicle on fire.

Carjacking

District 5

5614 Bay St., parking garage level 2B: Two male suspects attacked two females, forcefully took one females’ purse and the other females’ iPhone and wallet. The suspects then stole the victim’s rental vehicle, a Cadillac. A third suspect was driving the suspect vehicle. Oakland Police Department recovered the rental vehicle the same day.

Robbery

District 3

6000 block of Christie Ave.: A male suspect forcefully grabbed a female’s cell phone from her hand and fled to an awaiting vehicle. LOSS: Cell phone. SUSPECT: #1 Male, mid 20s, 5’9”, 160 lbs., wearing a light gray hoodie. #2 Unknown – Driver. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Gray Infiniti.

District 5

5601 Bay St., parking garage, level 1A: An unknown suspect approached a female and forcefully pulled her purse from her person. LOSS: Purse. SUSPECT: Male, late teens early 20s, wearing a black PPE mask and a gray hoodie. #2 Unknown – Driver. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Toyota, older model, 4-Door, tinted windows, silver or gray.

IFO Shoe Palace, 5686 Bay St.: While the victim was seated in his vehicle, a male suspect opened the victim’s car door and demanded the victim’s cash and cell phone. LOSS: $150 cash and an iPhone. SUSPECT: Male, 20s, 5’4” to 5’6”, skinny build, wearing a dark hoodie and baseball cap. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Early to mid-2000s Infinite sedan, no front plate.

5616 Bay St., parking garage C.: Two males approached a female from behind. One of the males grabbed the female by her ponytail, forced her to the ground, and demanded the victim’s keys. LOSS: Keys, Backpack, and the victim’s vehicle, a 2016 LEXUS, later recovered. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, 20s, 5’6”, thin build, wearing a ski mask, a black shirt, and black pants. #2 Male, 20s, wearing green colored clothing.

Victoria’s Secret, 5672 Bay St.: A male accompanied by three females, used force to steal merchandise. LOSS: Lingerie, however an Asset Protection Agent recovered a large portion of the loss. SUSPECTS: (1) Male wearing a black hoodie and jeans, and (3) Females. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Ford Focus, black.

Sunglass Hut, 5673 Bay St.: A female, accompanied by a male, brandished a can of pepper spray at a store employee and stole merchandise. LOSS: (4) pairs of sunglasses. SUSPECTS: #1 Female, heavy set, wearing a sweatshirt. #2 Male, thin build, wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Marshall’s, 5795 Christie Ave.: In the vestibule area a male approached a female, grabbed her purse, knocked her to the ground, and punched her in the face. The suspect fled to a vehicle and left the area.

District 9

Nordstrom’s Rack 3839 Emery St., #100: Store security saw a male shoplifter conceal merchandise in a bag and attempt to exit the store without paying. After a brief confrontation the shoplifter raised his shirt exposing the butt of a firearm and fled the store. EPD arrested the shoplifter shortly thereafter. LOSS/Recovered: Clothing.

Home Depot, 3838 Hollis St.: A male ran up behind a female and forcefully pulled her purse from her person. The suspect then fled to an awaiting vehicle and left the area. SUSPECT: Male, 20s, tall, thin build, wearing a blue sweatshirt. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Lexus, 4-Door, silver.

Aggravated Assault

District 5

Hyatt House, 5800 Shellmound St.: A domestic violence incident resulted in a male pulling a firearm on his ex-girlfriend and three others. The male took the ex-girlfriends keys, phone, and vehicle and fled to the Richmond area. Richmond Police Officers detained the suspect and turned him over to EPD. EPD recovered all stolen property.

Parking lot of Marshall’s, 5795 Christie Ave.: An auto burglary suspect pulled a gun on the victim, as the victim attempted to stop the suspects from fleeing. LOSS: Backpacks, suitcases, passports, an Apple watch, an iPad, and (2) cameras. Part of the loss was discarded and recovered in a nearby neighborhood in Oakland. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, 5’9”, 150 lbs., wearing dark clothing. #2 Male, no further description. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Infinite, newer model, 4-Door, silver with black rims.

Parking lot of Marshall’s, 5795 Christie Ave.: An angry male purposely bumped a female’s leg with his vehicle at a slow rate of speed. SUSPECT: Male, 30-40 years old wearing a black collared shirt. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 2008 Infiniti G35, gray.

56XX Bay St.: A man choked his girlfriend due to domestic violence. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

District 8

Near Adeline St., /43rd St.: An argue between two females resulted in one female ramming her vehicle into the other females’ vehicle. Children were occupants of both vehicles. (Note: Assaults are counted per victim.)

Commercial Burglary:

District 7

1255 Park Ave., POE: Door – Forced. LOSS: Laptop.

Fantasy Junction, 1145 Park Ave.: POE: Door – Pried. LOSS: None.

1255 Park Ave.: POE: Door – Forced. LOSS: Air compressor, tools, and a table saw.

District 8

3706 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Door. LOSS: Power tools.

3706 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Unknown. LOSS: Credit card.

3960 Adeline St.: POE: Door – Broken. LOSS: $4 in quarters, (2) laptops, and (1) iPad.

Hip Hop Juice Box, 3986 Adeline St.: POE: Front door – Pried. LOSS: None.

District 9

Taco Bell, 3839 Emery St., #700 (ATTEMPT): An unknown suspect used an unknown pry tool to pry open the door with negative results.

Residential Burglary

District 3

64XX Christie Ave., parking garage: An unknown suspect unlawfully entered the parking garage and attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

District 6

15XX Park Ave.: POE: Lobby door – No sign of forced entry. An unknown suspect entered the lobby and pried open six mailboxes. LOSS: None.

District 8

11XX 40th St. #XXX: POE: Door – No sign of forced entry. LOSS: A Givenchy GV3 purse, jewelry, cash, a laptop, shoes, identity documents, gift cards and savings bonds.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 26 vehicles reported stolen:

12 vehicles were recovered intact

7 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

7 vehicles are still outstanding

1 report was an attempted theft

AUGUST 2021

Robbery

District 3

5900 block of Christie Ave. (ATTEMPT): An unknown suspect approached the victim from behind and attempted to take the victim’s bag. A second suspect joined in and both suspects punched the victim multiple times and searched through the victim’s pockets. LOSS: None. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, 6’1”-6’2”, wearing a dark jacket. #2 Male, no further description. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Silver 4-Door, no further description.

District 5

Parking lot near Trader Joes, 5700 Christie Ave.: A strongarm robbery occurred. The victim was dragged and injured by the suspect vehicle while trying to retrieve her property. SUSPECTS: #1 MALE, tall, 20s, wearing a mask over his face, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and dark jeans. #2. Male, driver of the suspect vehicle. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 2021 Dodge Charger, red with dark tinted windows. LOSS: Kate Spade Backpack, purse, a cell phone, and $300 cash. This incident is related to an aggravated assault below.

A second strongarm robbery occurred involving the same suspects. Bay Street garage, 5601 Bay St. A male suspect ripped a lady’s purse from her shoulder. LOSS: Purse containing a wallet, credit cards, cell phone, keys, and $700 cash.

District 8

IFO 43XX Salem St. (Late report from Aug. 2020): A strongarm robbery occurred. LOSS: $300 cash.

7 Eleven, 4000 San Pablo Ave.: A shoplifter made threats with a knife to steal merchandise. Partial loss was recovered. LOSS: Soap. SUSPECT:

Male, 55-60 years old, wearing a mask, heavy set, no further description.

District 9

Parking lot of Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: An unknown male suspect ran up and grabbed the victim’s purse. The suspect pulled the victim to the ground and dragged her several feet before she let go of her purse. The suspect fled to a vehicle and left the area. SUSPECT: Male wearing a black mask and all black clothing. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 1990s Honda, gold, or silver.

Aggravated Assault

District 5

Parking lot of Trader Joes, 5700 Christie Ave.: This incident is related to the robbery above (victim dragged by the suspect vehicle).

District 9

Parking lot of Home Depot, 3838 Hollis St.: An argument between two males resulted in one male hitting the other male on the head with a board. The injured male retrieved the board and swung it at the other male, missing the male.

Commercial Burglary:

District 2

Jelly Bean Square, 6400 Hollis St.: POE: Door – Pried. LOSS: None. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, wearing a black mask, thin build, black hat with a gray bill, green hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black backpack. #2 Female, wearing a blue mask, short, possible pregnant body shape, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, maroon leggings, and a small black backpack.

District 6

Paula LeDuc, 1375 Park Ave.: POE: Window – Shattered. LOSS: (2) Laptops. A second burglary occurred at this location. POE: Window – Smashed. LOSS: (2) Laptops.

District 7

Oletis Island Fusion Cuisine, 4125 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Window – Smashed. LOSS: $3300 cash.

District 8

Emeryville Tax Services, 4342 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Window – Smashed. LOSS: $800 cash.

Med Men, 3996 San Pablo Ave. #A (ATTEMPT): POE: Window – Smashed. No entry. No loss.

District 9

Decathlon, 3938 Horton St.: POE: Front door – Window smashed. LOSS: Clothing and camping gear.

Residential Burglary

District 3

64XX Christie Ave., (Garage): An unknown suspect(s) entered the secure garage and stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.

63XX Shellmound St.: POE: Secured mail room. LOSS: Mail.

District 7

12XX 54th St.: POE: Garage. LOSS: Power tools.

District 8

37XX San Pablo Ave.: POE: Secured Bicycle storage room. LOSS: Bicycle.

District 9

13XX 40th St.: POE: Secured mail room. LOSS: Mail.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 14 vehicles reported stolen:

4 vehicles were recovered intact

2 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

8 vehicles are still outstanding

SEPTEMBER 2021

Rape

District 10

Retail parking lot: A female teenager was raped by a male acquaintance.

Carjacking

District 5

Parking lot of the Bay Street Mall, level 1A: A carjacking at gunpoint occurred to a female victim and her female passenger. LOSS: 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, containing the victim’s iPhone, Driver License, and keys. EPD recovered the vehicle a few days later in San Leandro. SUSPECTS: (3) Males.

Robbery

District 5

Spirit Halloween Store, 5668 Bay St.: A group of female teens used force to steal merchandise. LOSS: A Halloween costume. SUSPECTS: (5) Females, no further description.

Parking lot of Old Navy, 5777 Christie Ave.: A male suspect pulled a female to the ground and dragged her, while taking her purse. LOSS: A Purse. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, 20 years old, 5’10”, skinny build, wearing a dark colored hoodie. #2 Unknown, driver of suspect vehicle. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Honda CRV, gray.

District 6

Powell & Horton St., (under the Powell Street Overcrossing): A strongarm robbery occurred to a male victim. LOSS: Wallet. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, heavy build. #2 Male, skinny build. #3 Unknown description.

District 9

Parking lot of Ashley Home Store, 3839 Emery St., #300: A strongarm robbery occurred to a male victim. LOSS: Wallet, keys, and cell phone. SUSPECTS: Unknown.

Little Caesars Pizza, 1199 40th St., #300: An armed robbery occurred. The suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and demanded cash from the register. LOSS: Approximately $100. SUSPECT: Male, 5’10”, slim build, wearing a white hat, a black mask, a gray Northface jacket, and black pants.

Baskin Robbins, 1199 40th St., #200: An armed robbery occurred. The suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash. LOSS: Approximately $200. SUSPECT: Male, 5’10”, thin build, wearing a blue hat, a black mask, a navy-blue jacket, and jeans.

Ulta, 3839 Emery St., #200: A female suspect used force on the plain clothes security officer to steal merchandise. SUSPECT: Female, late 20s to early 30s, 5’5”, 220 Lbs., wearing a green Gap brand sweat suit and green and white Nikes.

District 10

Parking lot of Target, 1555 40th St.: A strongarm robbery occurred to a female victim. LOSS: A purse. SUSPECT: Male, 25-30 years old, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, no further description.

Parking lot of Target, 1555 40th St.: A strong-arm robbery occurred to a female victim. LOSS: A purse. SUSPECTS: (4) Males. SUSPECT VEHICLE: A Lexus, 4-Door, black, carjacked out of Oakland the same day.

Aggravated Assault

District 3

6350 block of Christie Ave.: A male purposely rammed his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle as she attempted to drive away.

District 4

Emeryville Marina Parking Lot, 3310 Powell St.: A male victim interrupted two suspects who were attempting to steal his vehicle. The victim was forced to jump out of the way of the suspect’s vehicle to avoid being hit, as the suspects fled the scene. EPD arrested the suspects shortly thereafter.

District 8

Intersection of 47th/San Pablo Ave.: A male suspect struck another male on the head with a glass bottle. The attack was unprovoked and occurred while the victim sat at the bus stop. SUSPECT: Male, 20s, dreadlocks hairstyle, tall, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and gray and black tennis shoes. The suspect rode a partially red colored bicycle.

District 9

Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: (Late report – occurred in August 2021) A male suspect pulled out a knife and attempted to stab another male. The attack was unprovoked. SUSPECT: Male, 25 years old, 5’6”, medium build, wearing a mask and black clothing.

Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A male shoplifter swung a wine bottle at two security guards and fled the area. SUSPECT: Male, 5’9”, slim build, wearing a mask, black beanie with a fuzzy ball, blue cargo pants and white shoes.

12XX 40th St., #XXX: A domestic violence incident resulted in a female stabbing her boyfriend in the chest. EPD arrested the female shortly thereafter.

District 10

Target, 1555 40th St.: A female suspect entered the store, yelled an obscenity at a male and female, and threw rubbing alcohol in their faces.

Commercial Burglary:

District 3

Public Storage, 6501 Shellmound St.: An unknown suspect cut off the pad lock and replaced it with another lock. LOSS: A projector.

District 5

56XX Bay St.: Two females entered the mailroom and pried open mailboxes. LOSS/Recovered: Mail. EPD arrested the suspects shortly thereafter.

District 6

Soltech, 1460 Park Ave.: POE: Front door – Unknown means. LOSS: None. SUSPECT: Male, medium build, wearing an N95 mask, a black sweatshirt, and jeans.

District 7

Black and White Market, 4051 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Front Door – Pried. LOSS: Cigarettes. SUSPECT: Male, with a pronounced nose and a gray goatee. No further description.

Black and White Market, 4051 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Front door – Smashed. LOSS: Cigarettes and alcohol. SUSPECT: Male, with a pronounced nose and a gray goatee. No further description.

Grocery Outlet Inc., 5650 Hollis St.: POE: Front Door – Unknown means. LOSS: (2) Briefcases. SUSPECT: Male, wearing a mask, a black and gray Adidas sweater, and gray cargo pants.

District 9

Oojoo Juice, 3817 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Front door – Window smashed. LOSS: A coffee scale and a French coffee press. SUSPECT: Male, close cropped hair, 50-60 years old, wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe and hood, black shirt with a skull “Punisher” type emblem, dark

plaid pants, and dark shoes.

Decathlon 3938 Horton St.: POE: Front window – Smashed. LOSS: Jackets. SUSPECT: Unknown gender, no further description.

Residential Burglary

District 4

X Commodore Dr. #XXX: POE: Bedroom window. LOSS: None. An attempted burglary occurred to the same unit. An unknown male suspect attempted to enter the unit from the bedroom window.

District 5

56XX Bay St.: Two males wearing hoodies entered the mailroom and pried open mailboxes. LOSS: None. At the same location, an unknown male suspect entered the mailroom by unknown means, rummaged through mail, and attempted to open packages. LOSS: Unknown. SUSPECT: Male, 5’9”, slender build, wearing a jean coat, pink sweater underneath, jeans, and brown shoes.

District 9

13XX 40th St.: Two unknown male suspects used an unauthorized key to enter the community mailroom. LOSS/Recovered: Mail. The suspects dropped mail as they fled the scene.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 14 vehicles reported stolen:

5 vehicles were recovered intact

3 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

4 vehicles are still outstanding

2 of these reports were attempted thefts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: