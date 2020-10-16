Trivium Games, Emeryville’s first ‘Escape Room,’ Opens with Halloween-Themed Immersive Game

Trivium Games, who announced their intent to open an “escape room” facility in the Andante building on San Pablo Avenue over a year ago, have finally opened their doors to the public. It’s been a challenging journey for them, but they’ve managed to overcome obstacles and circumstances nobody could have foreseen.

“We discussed a lot of doomsday scenarios when planning and building out our facility, but a global pandemic wasn’t on the list,” noted Trivium co-founder Jennifer Mendenhall. “Pandemics are a theme for escape rooms, not part of the business model!”

The pandemic has caused most businesses to have to pivot to some degree, but Trivium sounded optimistic that they could work around the confines it has created. Since all escape room games are private, players only come in contact with the people in their group, or “quaran-teams” they cleverly coined.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve made a lot of adjustments to our operations and are taking every precaution to ensure a safe environment for our guests,” added Mendenhall. “We only allow a single group into our facility at a time – which is less than 10% occupancy – and have extended the time between groups to allow for extensive sanitation and air circulation.”

During Covid, masks will be required at all times for both players and staff. They’ve set up contactless registration and service, so staff never need to come within six feet of players. Hand sanitizer is available in their lobby and throughout the game and they’ve installed medical grade air filters that turn over the air every 30-minutes.

Trivium noted that the response from the community and the city has thus far been very positive. “Compared to surrounding areas, it was a welcome environment for a new, small business,” added Greg DeBeer, another Trivium Games co-founder. “And while Emeryville is something of a retail mecca, Trivium Games fills a void of providing an activity for locals that doesn’t require leaving the city limits.”

Escape Rooms have been growing in popularity as a form of recreation and team building. Oakland opened Escape Oakland at Jack London Square and Berkeley has Clues and Gumshoes.

“All in all, it’s not the grand opening we imagined, but we’re excited to share our labor of love with the world — or at least the greater Bay Area until the pandemic is behind us!”

Ghost Patrol—a family-friendly, ghost-themed, interactive adventure

Trivium Games inaugural game “Ghost Patrol” pits a team of investigators against a pesky poltergeist. Teams of four to eight people have 90 minutes to explore multiple rooms solving interactive, high-tech puzzles along the way. Players gear up with a custom-designed device that allows them to listen to messages left by the ghost. Their mission is to deduce why the ghost is haunting the area, solve its problem, and send it on its way into the great beyond!

“Ghost Patrol is the culmination of years of hard work,” said Jennifer Mendenhall. “It’s gratifying to see that hard work transformed into what we believe is a truly unique and memorable adventure. While the game was designed for adults, kids love it too. It’s like being inside a ride at Disneyland. It’s been a labor of love to get to this point, and we’re looking forward to sharing the Ghost Patrol experience with others!”

“The reviews from customers have been spook-tacular!” added Greg DeBeer. “In particular, players seem taken by Ghost Patrol’s elegant puzzles, immersive set, interactive sound and lighting, and engaging storyline.”

Children as young as nine will enjoy participating with their families to solve the puzzles in Ghost Patrol. Younger children will have the opportunity to enjoy an additional in-room scavenger hunt, at no additional cost. Those celebrating a birthday or special event can coordinate a present or message to be incorporated into the gameplay.

The cost for Ghost Patrol is $275 for teams of up to four people and an additional $25 per person for teams of up to eight people.

More information or book your event on triviumgames.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: