Tipsy Putt & Trophy Club Grand Openings has Kids & Adults Ready to “Par-Tee”

Sacramento-founded Tipsy Putt held the ground opening of their Bay Street location on Tuesday January 31.

This happened despite a moving truck taking out a portion of their outdoor patio a day prior. “The driver did not have a tee time!” they tried to make light of the situation.

Just wow. So you’re an Emeryville small biz hustling to put the finishing touches on in anticipation of your Tuesday Grand Opening and this happens. 🤦🏻‍♂️ We’ve been told that “the show must go on” and they will in fact open 1/31. pic.twitter.com/0I5dNU7Mnr — The E’ville Eye News (@TheEvilleEye) January 30, 2023

Founded in Sacramento in 2019, Tipsy Putt has rapidly expanded to include locations in South Lake Tahoe (named “Flatstick Pub”) and will soon be opening locations in Monterey and Sunnyvale.

Their vast 14,000 square foot Bay Street location is at the foot of the shopping center once accommodated by The Gap and across from the Hyatt Place hotel.

It features a compact 9-hole minigolf course, a long bar with 40 craft beers on tap (including Emeryville-brewed Wondrous), games, and space galore for private parties.

Bites include a variety of tacos, nachos, bowls, burritos and salads and are available to order through a self-serve kiosk. Protein options can be added to any of these items or potato soyrizo for plant-based diets.

Tipsy Putt caters to locals and tries to personalize the experience of each location.

They will eventually also host weekly events like Tuesday trivia, speed dating, local sports watch parties and “drag bingo” (hosted by local drag queens).

“We’re “family-friendly until 5 p.m.,” noted Chief Marketing Officer Virginia Valdez who provided us a private tour. “But we’re not shy about saying we’re designed for adults.”

Tipsy Putt is also partnering with local Emeryville hotels. If guests provide their room key, they get guest access to the Trophy Club.

Connected Trophy Club “Speakeasy”

In addition to the main interior, they have a connected bar for adults called the Trophy Club. The swanky interior features ample lounge seating, a grand piano and a full bar.

The Trophy Club offers handcrafted, seasonal cocktails curated from their extensive liquor selection, house dehydrated fruit garnishes, barrel aged liquors, aromatics, and more. Their “Masters Menu” offers top-shelf cocktails ranging from $59 all the way to $315 (for those celebrating a special occasion!).

They also offer a selection of wines and bubbles, alongside curated bites.

The latest piece in Bay Street’s “revitalization” efforts.

Bay Street is in the midst of a massive revitalization effort being led by CenterCal Properties who acquired the shopping center from UBS in 2021. In addition to fortifying their food and entertainment offerings, they are building a yet-to-be named grocery store anchor that recently began construction.

Foot traffic at the shopping center is expected to be buoyed by the 500 under-construction apartment units being built across the railroad tracks with easy access via the city’s new South Bayfront Bridge.

A lifetime membership that includes access to both Tipsy Putt and the Trophy Club costs $250. Registration is available online and tickets for their 2/8 Trophy Club Grand Opening party are first come, first served.

Follow them on Instagram for their latest announcements and schedule of events.

