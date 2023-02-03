/

Tipsy Putt & Trophy Club Grand Openings has Kids & Adults Ready to “Par-Tee”

2 mins read
1

Sacramento-founded Tipsy Putt held the ground opening of their Bay Street location on Tuesday January 31.

This happened despite a moving truck taking out a portion of their outdoor patio a day prior. “The driver did not have a tee time!” they tried to make light of the situation.

Founded in Sacramento in 2019, Tipsy Putt has rapidly expanded to include locations in South Lake Tahoe (named “Flatstick Pub”) and will soon be opening locations in Monterey and Sunnyvale.

Their vast 14,000 square foot Bay Street location is at the foot of the shopping center once accommodated by The Gap and across from the Hyatt Place hotel.

It features a compact 9-hole minigolf course, a long bar with 40 craft beers on tap (including Emeryville-brewed Wondrous), games, and space galore for private parties.

Tipsy Putt

Bites include a variety of tacos, nachos, bowls, burritos and salads and are available to order through a self-serve kiosk. Protein options can be added to any of these items or potato soyrizo for plant-based diets.

Tipsy Putt caters to locals and tries to personalize the experience of each location.

They will eventually also host weekly events like Tuesday trivia, speed dating, local sports watch parties and “drag bingo” (hosted by local drag queens).

Tipsy Putt
This interior mural by Sacramento-based artist Lilly Therens gives a nod to Emeryville’s history and contemporary times.

“We’re “family-friendly until 5 p.m.,” noted Chief Marketing Officer Virginia Valdez who provided us a private tour. “But we’re not shy about saying we’re designed for adults.”

Tipsy Putt is also partnering with local Emeryville hotels. If guests provide their room key, they get guest access to the Trophy Club.

Tipsy Putt Chief Marketing Officer Virginia Valdez unveils what’s behind the “hidden door.”

Connected Trophy Club “Speakeasy”

In addition to the main interior, they have a connected bar for adults called the Trophy Club. The swanky interior features ample lounge seating, a grand piano and a full bar.

The Trophy Club offers handcrafted, seasonal cocktails curated from their extensive liquor selection, house dehydrated fruit garnishes, barrel aged liquors, aromatics, and more. Their “Masters Menu” offers top-shelf cocktails ranging from $59 all the way to $315 (for those celebrating a special occasion!).

They also offer a selection of wines and bubbles, alongside curated bites.

The latest piece in Bay Street’s “revitalization” efforts.

Bay Street is in the midst of a massive revitalization effort being led by CenterCal Properties who acquired the shopping center from UBS in 2021. In addition to fortifying their food and entertainment offerings, they are building a yet-to-be named grocery store anchor that recently began construction.

Foot traffic at the shopping center is expected to be buoyed by the 500 under-construction apartment units being built across the railroad tracks with easy access via the city’s new South Bayfront Bridge.

Tipsy Putt
When it is rebuilt, Tipsy Putt’s patio space will be dog-friendly.

A lifetime membership that includes access to both Tipsy Putt and the Trophy Club costs $250. Registration is available online and tickets for their 2/8 Trophy Club Grand Opening party are first come, first served.

Follow them on Instagram for their latest announcements and schedule of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

“tipsy-putt-book-party-sq”

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Emeryville City Council
Previous Story

Application Period Open for Vacant Emeryville City Council Seat

Tyler Hoare
Next Story

Red Baron Artist Tyler Hoare Passes Away at Age 82

Latest News

Is local news essential to you?

We believe reliable and timely information is essential to the Emeryville community. If you agree and can spare a few bucks to help us continue to provide free content, we’d appreciate it.

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!
%d bloggers like this: