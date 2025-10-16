Oct. 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Starbucks Closure; Tokyo Central Delayed; New Bakery Opening; New Tenant to KYU2 Space

Some Food & Drink Updates in and around Emeryville since our most recent update back in July. These include an update on the highly anticipated Tokyo Central grocery store, the closure of another Starbucks in the city, a new bakery just across the border and new activity at the former KYU2 space among others.

Photo: @branaz via Instagram.

Las Brasas Reopens as “El Huarique de Juancito”

We’re beginning to lose track of all the restaurants that have set up shop at 4336 San Pablo Avenue over the years. Khana Khazana (2004), Ms. Wally’s Cafe (2010), Touch of Soul (2011), and most recently the short lived Las Brasas (there are likely others we’ve forgotten about).

El Huarique de Juancito (Juancito’s Hidden Spot) opened shortly after Las Brasas shuttered also serving Peruvian cuisine.

Their menu includes favorites such as Salchipapa (Crispy fries topped with sliced sausages, Pollo a la Brasa (Roasted chicken marinated in a blend of Peruvian spices), Arroz con Mariscos (Rice cooked in a rich yellow chili, onion, and garlic sauce), and Pan con Chicharron (Slow-cooked pork belly).

Employees and supporters celebrated the successful unionization of the location in 2024 (Photo: @sbwu_emeryst via Instagram).

East Bay Bridge Shopping Center Among Wave of Starbucks Closures

Starbucks announced the closure of as many as 400 of its cafes in North America bringing their total number of locations to about 18,300. Among those was the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center location (next to Home Depot).

The location recently voted to unionize sparking speculation that Starbucks was “targeting” union locations. This was one of 59 unionized locations that were shuttered according to Fast Company. It’s unclear if unionized locations were impacted disproportionately.

Customers were given very little notice as a notice was sent out the day of the closure. “We’ve made the difficult decision to close the Emeryville Starbucks location by the end of the day today, September 27,” they explained in their newsletter sent to customers noting they had added 200 “bonus stars” to their rewards account.

Following the closure of the Pak ‘N Save Starbucks kiosk, The nearest Starbucks cafe is inside the Emeryville/Oakland Target. Their are several mom & pops in the close vicinity most notably Soul Blends on Louise St. just across the West Oakland border.

Tokyo Central Delayed Until “Early 2026”

Residents eagerly awaiting this years anticipated Grand Opening of Tokyo Central will have to wait a bit longer.

Window decals had teased a grand opening date in 2025 but a recent update on their instagram now indicated an “early 2026” timeline.

It‘s been a long journey bringing a Grocery Store to Bay Street that began in 2021. After nearly completing exterior construction in 2023, the project went into a state of limbo with the likelihood that Amazon pulled the plug on an Amazon Fresh at this location. This was one of several “zombie” stores across the country that were impacted as the grocery chain sought to pull the brakes on its rapid expansion. About 8 months later, CenterCal Properties announced Tokyo Central as their new tenant.

Construction activity on Tokyo Central was spotted in May and signs permitting was approved by the city in August. Tenant improvements are said to be ‘approximately 65% complete’ according to the city’s latest progress report.

Photo: @honeyandpearl via Instagram.

Honey & Pearl Bakery Reopens in Golden Gate District

The Honey & Pearl Bakery has set up shop at a renovated space on 65th Street which has been recently converted to a commercial kitchen space called “Golden Gate Kitchens.”

Honey & Pearl teased their return in an Instagram post noting “Emeryville here we come!” (the property is technically in North Oakland just steps from the Emeryville border).

Tamara Esparza and her husband Vinnie founded the bakery in 2016 in the South Bay where they operated until 2023. Esparanza’s passion for baking and entrepreneurship were forged while escaping an abusive relationship as a young mother of four she told the 48 Hills independent news website.

Honey & Pearl sells their offerings through their online online store with coordinated pickup times. They are currently accepting preorders for pickup beginning October 25.

Comeback Cafe Reopens

Turns out the The Comeback Cafe has yet another comeback in store for Emeryville.

The family-fun Vietnamese cafe that serves Banh Mi and Boba Tea drinks closed for most of the summer leaving some ambiguity if they would return. These fears were quashed when colorful banners were installed announcing their reopening.

“Please come back to the Comeback,” provided proprietor Le Minnie.

Former KYU2 Space Becoming Jungdon Katsu

Local sushi favorite KYU 2 on Hollis closed back on August 25 after 12 years in Emeryville. Co-owner Neuchy pointed to the recent departure of nearby Clif Bar, biotech vacancies and the shift to remote work impacting the level of foot traffic in the neighborhood.

Many residents were saddened by the news expressing their “go to” local spot for fresh sushi and hand rolls.

The space is already under construction with tipsters indicating another “Japanese restaurant” already in the works.

Update: Jungdon Katsu has been revealed as the new tenant by an ABC License transfer. Jungdon had teased opening a sit down in Emeryville about a year ago when the space was listed for sale.

Jungdon’s signature dish is “Katsu” which is a popular Japanese dish consisting of a chicken cutlet fried with panko bread crumbs. They currently offer their dishes locally through the Adeline Food Hall and also have a location in Danville.

Jungdon has been a standout option at the self described “digital food court” that has dozens of options with SF Chronicle Food Critic Cesar Hernandez calling their signature offering “exceptional.”

