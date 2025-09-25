Sept. 2025 Emeryville Retail Report: Toys“R”Us Returning, Bay St “Barcade,” Planet Fitness Construction & More!

Some retail and service updates within Emeryville since our last report back last month.

These include the return of Toys“R”Us, a new “Barcade” at Bay Street and the kickoff of construction of the highly anticipated Emeryville Planet Fitness among others.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Construction Begins on Emeryville Planet Fitness

You may have noticed the colorful murals at the old Emeryville CVS being being painted over with grey primer (these murals were intended to abate graffiti while the building sat vacant). Construction is finally underway on the Planet Fitness that will replace the former CVS on San Pablo Avenue. CVS closed in 2022.

Planet Fitness announced their intention to occupy the space nearly two years ago. It was later learned that environmental remediation was needed from its former industrial uses prior to being developed as the Promenade Shopping Center. These remediations were completed in May and the building had its permit approved by the city on August 20.

Their website has yet to be updated with a grand opening timeline.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Face Foundrie Grand Opening Announced

Face Foundrie has announced a ribbon cutting event for their Bay Street location on Saturday, October 11. The first 50 guests will receive a Face Foundrié tote bag full of goodies.

The rapidly growing franchise offers a variety of facial services and “enhancements” including enzyme masks, chemical peels, brow and lash treatments, and specialized acne treatments.

Online booking through their website show availabilities beginning September 30.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Toys“R”Us Holiday Pop-Up Coming to Bay Street

The home to a Toys“R”Us store for decades, Emeryville will once again be hosting a store albeit with a much smaller footprint.

The nostalgic brand closed the Emeryville location at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center back in 2018 following the chain’s bankruptcy and liquidation. Use of the brand was recently licensed to the Go Retail Group who announced the opening of 10 news tores and holiday “popup” locations across the US including at Bay Street Emeryville.

The location of the popup will be 5580 Bay Street (previously occupied by Express) adjacent to Victoria Secret.

Emeryville Without Spirit Halloween Store this Season?

For the past decade or so, it wasn’t matter of if, but where a Spirit Halloween store would open in Emeryville. Would it be Bay Street, Powell Street Plaza or The East Bay Shopping Center this year? What bankrupt, shuttered chain would it occupy for the next three months?

Somewhat shockingly, Emeryville appears to not have a single Spirit Halloween store this season. In fact, the closest location listed on their website is all the way in El Cerrito.

While E’villains may need to jump in a car for their costumes this year, it could be an encouraging sign for the city’s business climate that there are fewer vacancies in its retail centers.

Bay City Barber Shop to Emery Apartments

The Emery apartments has another new tenant on the way. Bay City Barber Shop will soon join other tenants on the ground floor commercial units of the Emery Apartments including a Eyewear Love Affair, Teme Salon, and the recently opened Choc’late Mama Cookies.

Services and pricing are posted on their website. They expect to open by Mid-October.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Tipsy Putt Converting Trophy Club into “Barcade”

Tipsy Putt has been teasing a new “Barcade” area filled with interactive and retro games in their former Trophy Room space.

Guests will soon be enjoy a mix of classic and new arcade favorites, including skee-ball, Pac-Man, StepManiaX, Fast & Furious and others.

Targeted launch day for the Tipsy Putt Barcade is September 29.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.