Pizzeria Mercato Opens at Public Market; Sushi & Caribbean Stalls Announced

As the country emerges from a two-year pandemic, businesses are beginning to gear up anticipating that crowds and office workers will slowly return.

The Public Market is beginning their rebound and has announced two new tenants as well as the grand opening of a new Pizza restaurant. These three additions will bolster their roster of choices to 17 total food purveyors.

Activities at Public Market are also back in full swing including their monthly live music series ‘Market Beats’ every second Friday from 6-8 p.m. The games tables, including foosball and pool, are also back in commission.

In addition, Trivia Tuesdays from Brainstormer Trivia will return in May. Additional outdoor lounge furniture is slated to be installed sometime this spring.

Pizzeria Mercato Grand Opening

Pizzeria Mercato held their grand opening last week after announcing they’d be filling the former Hot Italian space last August.

Pizzeria Mercato is owned by the operators of Lokanta, a popular Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Walnut Creek and Pleasanton. They offer Neapolitan style pizzas, fresh pasta dishes and a full bar.

They are open seven days a week. Full Menu and hours on pizzeriamercato.us/menu

The Calypso Rose Kitchen

The Calypso Rose Kitchen founder/Executive Chef Verna McGowan and General Manager Mimi Garcia will highlight Caribbean inspired dishes with locally sourced and organic ingredients. Chef Verna McGowan is a native New Yorker and a graduate of the Culinary Academy/Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco. She is the former Executive Chef and owner of Dos Gardenias and long-time personal chef to renowned author Alice Walker.

McGowan, whose mother was of Caribbean descent, and Garcia, who is of Latin descent, bring Latin accentuation to create a multi-ethnic cuisine where foods from various regions of the Caribbean are wedded into unique blends and presentations.

“As a New Yorker originally, I’ve found that there’s a lack of Caribbean food eateries in the Bay Area,” said McGowan. “The Calypso Rose is an expression of the time I’ve been in this industry, along with sharing the cuisine I grew up with and love. Come to the Calypso Rose and taste the Caribbean.”

Look for Calypso in the stall between a Girl Named Pinky & Super Duper in early summer.

Naru Sushi

The Public Market will be getting another Sushi spot after the closure of We Sushi in 2019. The new eatery is owned by the same team that operates the popular Korean barbecue spot NabiQ.

Naru Sushi celebrates Japanese techniques and traditions with its menu offering a variety of fresh fish dishes, including sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi and other items such as donburi (rice bowls), teriyaki and tonkatsu.

“You can see we love the Public Market and its customers because our team has operated and served here for over 15 years, with some original staff still with us,” exclaimed Namhee Lee, owner of both Naru Sushi and NabiQ. “We so appreciate this great opportunity.”

Look for Naru adjacent to the C Casa stall early this summer.

