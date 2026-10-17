Remembering Sharon Wilchar: A Lifetime Devoted to Emeryville’s Arts Community

Sharon Lee Wilchar, an artist and longtime arts advocate who helped shape Emeryville’s identity as a city that embraced and championed the arts, died Friday, October 9, following a year-long battle with cancer. She was 80.

Wilchar’s passing comes during October’s Arts and Culture Month, as Emeryville celebrates the 40th annual Celebration of the Arts, the exhibition she helped establish and sustain for nearly four decades. Her death offers a poignant reminder of the lasting influence she had on the city’s artistic community.

A longtime resident of the 45th Street Artists’ Cooperative, Wilchar was a textile artist and a tireless advocate for opportunities for artists to live, work and exhibit their creations. Through her leadership of the Celebration of the Arts and more than 30 years of service on the city’s Public Art Committee, she helped make art an integral part of Emeryville’s civic identity.

Wilchar (top) in a high school-era photograph shared by a Facebook friend.

Early Life

Wilchar was born in San Francisco on December 30, 1945, to Jeanne and Robert Wilchar. In the wake of World War II, her family moved to New Orleans, where her father had attended Officers’ Candidate School. She later attended Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans, graduating with honors in 1963 as the school’s salutatorian.

After high school, Wilchar enrolled at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, graduating with a degree in biology in 1967.

1967: Career in Immunology Takes Her Abroad

Following graduation, she embarked on an international journey that combined scientific research with a growing interest in the arts. She worked in immunology research labs in New Orleans and California before moving to Germany and Switzerland in 1970. While living abroad, she traveled extensively, including visits to Afghanistan and Turkey.

It was during her time in Switzerland that Wilchar began honing her skills in textile design, particularly batik, an ancient wax-resist dyeing technique in which wax is applied to fabric to create intricate patterns and layered designs.

1975: New Hope, Pennsylvania

In 1975, upon returning from Switzerland, Wilchar opted to pause her career in medical research to pursue textile design full-time. She moved to New Hope, Pennsylvania, an established artists’ community along the Delaware River.

New Hope had attracted artists for generations. By the 1970s, the town offered an environment where independent artists and craftspeople could produce their work, sell directly to customers and participate in a longstanding creative community.

News clipping: The Philadelphia Inquirer, January 6, 1980.

There, Wilchar rented a small shop off of Main Street selling scarves, vests and T-shirts featuring her batik designs. Her younger sister Robin, also an artist, joined her in New Hope in 1978 and helped run the shop. Robin remained involved in New Hope’s arts community until her death in 2009.

Wilchar’s years in New Hope also gave her firsthand insight into the financial pressures facing working artists and their vulnerability to rising rents. “When I moved into town, there were a number of really fine craft shops that have since gone under,” she told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1980, noting that a small shop on Main Street rented for $300 a month.

In the late 1970s, Wilchar met fellow artisan Dean Santner at a craft fair in New York, and the two hit it off. They began dating, and Santner eventually persuaded her to move west to Emeryville.

“I invited her to come out and just take a visit to California,” Santner explained in a 2018 interview with The E’ville Eye. “I didn’t have any money to send her, and she didn’t have any money. So I’d send her these wood jewelry boxes I made. She’d sell them, put the money aside until she had enough for a plane ticket, and then come out here.”

c. 1985 photo of Wilchar at the Co-op with Santner’s sons, Claude (L) and Adam.

1980: Moves to Emeryville

In 1980, at the age of 34, Wilchar moved to Emeryville to live with Santner and his sons, Adam and Claude. A master woodworker, Santner was helping build out a live/work space at the former Shell Oil laboratory complex that would become the Emeryville Artists’ Cooperative.

The vast space offered artists an opportunity to live and work alongside fellow craftspeople. Wilchar arrived with experience as both a working artist and small-business owner, joining a community that would become central to her life and the city’s cultural development.

In the years that followed, she helped create opportunities for artists to exhibit their work, reach new audiences and become part of Emeryville’s civic life.

Wilchar and Santner’s relationship ended around 1990, but they remained close friends, and she continued to be a maternal figure to his sons.

c. 2000 photo of Wilchar with Dean Santner, left, and his son Adam (Photo: Adam Santner).

1983: Building a Permanent Home for Artists

Wilchar played a central role in transforming the Emeryville Artists’ Cooperative from a community of artist tenants into an enduring model of affordable, artist-owned live/work housing. Beginning in 1983, she served as the cooperative’s community liaison, helping artists organize and advocate for a lasting stake in the property while working with city officials to navigate the complex process of establishing the cooperative.

“We worked very closely with the city’s Redevelopment Agency and with Community Economics for several years,” Wilchar told The E’ville Eye in a 2024 story about the cooperative’s founding, describing the negotiations behind the arrangement. The agreement included the sale of a portion of the parcel, and the cooperative was formally incorporated in 1986, establishing a foundation for generations of artists to live and work in Emeryville.

1987 photo of Wilchar celebrating the election of Emeryville Artists’ Cooperative resident Greg Harper (rear), alongside former Councilmember Laura Davenport (Photo: Ken Bukowski).

Following the cooperative’s incorporation in 1986 and a crucial City Council vote to provide it with a loan, Wilchar stepped into a more active political role. In 1987, she campaigned for the “All Emeryville Alliance,” a slate of candidates more sympathetic to the artists’ concerns. The slate included Greg Harper, a cooperative resident, along with Nora Davis and Ken Bukowski. The alliance also helped depose notorious former Police Chief John LaCoste for good.

Over time, the cooperative became home to artists working across a range of disciplines. Wilchar remained a key link between its residents and the city, advocating for affordable creative spaces and helping preserve a community where artists could develop their work without fear of displacement.

The cooperative celebrated its 50th year in 2023, a testament to the durability of the model Wilchar helped shape.

1991 photo of Sharon in her studio (Source: East Bay Guardian).

1987: A Celebration That Brought Emeryville’s Artists Together

In 1987, Wilchar and Robert Tomlinson, then a curator at the Richmond Art Center, helped launch the Emeryville Celebration of the Arts, an initiative conceived by Hunter Johnson, the city’s Director of Redevelopment, with support from the city and local business community. Initially intended to recognize the city’s support for its artist community, the annual exhibition grew into a showcase for the creative talent of Emeryville residents and employees.

News Clipping: San Francisco Chronicle – Nov 5, 1987.

Wilchar became the exhibition’s longtime director and project coordinator, overseeing the complex logistics of mounting a juried show without a permanent exhibition venue. Moving to a different location each year, the exhibition required her to continually secure new space, coordinate artists and jurors, organize volunteers and recruit sponsors. The uncertainty of finding a suitable venue year after year brought its share of anxiety, but Wilchar persevered, helping sustain the event for decades.

Under her leadership, the show became a fixture on Emeryville’s cultural calendar, typically featuring more than 100 artists. By bringing artists, sponsors, volunteers and residents together in donated spaces, often in former industrial buildings, Wilchar helped establish a lasting tradition that celebrated the city’s creative spirit while reflecting its evolution from a manufacturing center into a home for creative work.

1996 Video: Wilchar became a familiar face at City Council meetings, where she advocated for the arts and kept the community informed about local cultural activities.

Making Art Part of Everyday Life

Wilchar served on the city’s Public Art Committee for more than 30 years, chairing it throughout her tenure. She helped initiate the Art in Public Places ordinance, which established a framework for integrating art into development, and supported the growth of the city’s public art collection.

She also championed programs that brought the work of local artists into city facilities and public spaces. The Purchase Award Program, for example, acquires artwork exhibited at the annual Celebration of the Arts for display in municipal buildings.

Wilchar’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists extended beyond the cooperative. In 1983, she also helped establish the Emeryville Youth Art Program, which brought professional artists into local schools, connecting students with working artists and helping sustain arts education in the community.

Wilchar in 2018 when she was recognized during Women’s History Month (Photo: City of Emeryville).

Wilchar also helped shape the recently launched Rotten City Cultural, working through her committee role to define its goals and structure, as well as the goals and programming of the organization selected to lead its implementation.

As a member of the Park Avenue Residents Committee (PARC), she helped negotiate a community benefits agreement with the developer of the Sherwin-Williams site that included a public gallery space (Gallery 4509). She also devoted countless hours to discussions about the future Emeryville Arts Center.

Wilchar was featured in a 2019 KQED story on Artist Housing (Photo by Sam Lefebvre, Courtesy KQED).

Career and Contributions Honored

Although Wilchar rarely sought accolades, she was, in the words of longtime city employee Amber Evans, “pathologically adverse to tooting her own horn.” Her contributions nevertheless received formal recognition later in her career.

The city renamed its Bus Shelter Art Program in Wilchar’s honor in 2021, recognizing her decades of service as chair of the Public Art Committee. The program features rotating works by local artists at four bus shelters, making art accessible in the course of everyday life.

Wilchar with Assemblymember Mia Bonta, accepting an award on behalf of the Emeryville Artists’ Cooperative as an “Outstanding Organization.”

In September 2022, the City of Emeryville formally recognized Wilchar’s contributions with a mayoral proclamation thanking her for more than 30 years of service. The proclamation credited her with helping shape the city’s identity as a center of art and innovation.

Passing the Reins

When illness eventually prevented Wilchar from managing the exhibition, she passed the reins to former Emeryville Mayor John Bauters, whom she continued to advise remotely.

The Public Market, formerly known as ‘The Marketplace,’ hosted the inaugural Celebration of the Arts and is once again home to the 40th annual exhibition, which runs through October 25, 2026.

Organizers have dedicated their director’s statement to Wilchar, honoring four decades of dedication and leadership behind one of Emeryville’s enduring cultural traditions.

A Legacy Woven into Emeryville

Wilchar’s legacy lives on in the artists who found a home at the cooperative, the generations of students introduced to art, the annual exhibition she helped establish and the public artworks that have become part of Emeryville’s streets and buildings.

Her contributions extended far beyond individual programs and exhibitions. She helped build a community where artists could pursue their craft, share their work and participate in the city’s civic life.

Wilchar’s legacy will continue at the Emeryville Artists’ Cooperative, where her studio will be offered to another artist. Through her work shaping the cooperative’s agreement, she helped create a model where artists can develop their talents and build community without fear of displacement. As a new artist takes up residence, Wilchar’s influence will endure—not only in the institutions and public art she helped bring to life, but in the creative community she helped build and the opportunities it continues to offer.

The artist community turned out in droves to honor Wilchar at the June 2 City Council meeting (Photo: City of Emeryville).

Remembering Sharon

Outside her lifelong commitment to the arts, Wilchar loved jazz, had an impeccable sense of fashion and was a diehard Notre Dame football fan. Her final game was a Notre Dame victory over North Carolina, which she watched while hospitalized.

Despite her prominent role in Emeryville’s public life, Wilchar was a private person who preferred to let her work and contributions speak for themselves.

She spent the final year of her life in a Berkeley home, where she was cared for by Irina Wolf Carrière, the daughter of her longtime close friend Patricia Wolf, whom Sharon regarded as a niece. Though her health declined, she remained mentally sharp and engaged until the end.

“She defied expectations with her remarkable resilience,” recalled her stepson, Adam Santner, who regularly drove her to appointments. “She could still recount stories verbatim, as if they’d happened yesterday.”

Wilchar is survived by her stepson, Adam Santner; her nephew, Sean, his wife, Sheila, and their children, Ian and Meredith; and countless close friends.

Wilchar at Notre Dame Stadium in 2022 with longtime friend Alyne Ricker.

Memorial Service and Celebration of Life

Friends and family are invited to honor Sharon Wilchar on Tuesday, October 20, beginning with an 11 a.m. memorial service at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, followed by a 1 p.m. dessert reception at the Emeryville Celebration of the Arts exhibition at the Public Market.

Guests should meet in the cemetery’s front circle at 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, where they will be directed to parking. Following the interment, guests will travel to the annual art exhibition at the Public Market (5905 Shellmound Street, Emeryville) for the reception.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Emeryville Celebration of the Arts.

Personal Tributes:

We invited friends and family of Sharon to provide a personal tribute. Have your own? Use the comment feature below.

Ruth Atkin – Former Emeryville Mayor & four-term councilmember

Sharon was a steadfast tour de force by taking the helm of the annual Emeryville art exhibition. She was a textile artist and valued all art forms. Because the art exhibition did not and still doesn’t have a permanent home, there were some years she had to scramble to find space in commercial buildings. She also had to come to the city council every year for funding. When times were tough the art exhibition provided a crucial community focal point and the art opening remains the city’s premier community event.

Sharon is sorely missed.

Amber Evans – City of Emeryville Community and Economic Development Coordinator

Sharon Wilchar was first and foremost a soft-spoken champion of the arts, as well as a mentor of those she hoped to carry on her legacy. She stepped down from the Public Art Committee (PAC) as Chair after over 30 years, when she found a possible mentee. She advised hiring two women to staff an earlier version of the Emeryville Art Center and recruited one to the PAC. This would not be the last time she added a new recruit to the PAC, always searching for someone with the same dedication she offered.

Witty and impeccably dressed – it was hard to know if one had ever lived up to her standards. She would always offer a copy edit as quickly as she would champion a new arts initiative. She was full of gratitude for the simplest favors. She always wanted to hear of travels. She was a larger-than-life character, that was so deeply human.

She was a vigorous proponent of the 2017 creation of the Rotten City Cultural District and represented three separate organizations in the partnership. When she stepped away due to her illness, meetings were expanded to include the multiple people who had to fill her shoes. Nearly a decade ago, I thought, “Sharon is so central to the arts ecosystem of Emeryville, we must create a succession plan.” In the end, the only plan was that she was irreplaceable.

We shared a monthly meeting after she left the PAC (which I staff). This meeting is facilitated by the Alameda County Arts Council, of which she was a founding member. Pathologically adverse to tooting her own horn, she would often skip an announcement to have me share the latest art initiative in Emeryville. When we attended the Art in Public Places Conference a decade ago, she knew everyone and introduced me to those who managed much larger art programs – something she never considered might limit us. With Sharon leading the charge Emeryville sat well beyond it weight class in the investment and proliferation in public art throughout Emeryville. Though she did worry someday there might just be too much art in her little town.

Fran Quittel – EDAC and Budget Advisory Committtee Member

Sharon literally made my life in Emeryville as someone involved in the community and in the arts meaningful over decades. I was a consistent small donor of the annual Celebration, a volunteer bartender, a supporter in every way I could. I always marveled at how she handled so much as a solo “magician”, making this great event happen year after year reaching out to and coordinating so many resources that put our city on the map as a real contender and leader in the California art scene.

Most of all, Sharon was inclusive; she reached out to people and brought them into our community in all the right ways. I personally will miss her tremendously; a worker, a leader, a friend, a colleague … irreplaceable. A great loss to all of us.

Lisa Rock – 45th Street Artists’ Cooperative Business Manager

Sharon was my coworker at the Emeryville Artists’ Co-op and good friend for over 5 years. We bonded in ways only coworkers can and often communicated with as little as a knowing glance. I got to know her routines including her love for her daily decaf iced coffee. We shared a ritual of eating dark chocolate peanut butter cups when things were tough in the office. Somehow, totally unplanned, we often showed up wearing matching outfits. She gave thoughtful gifts that were creatively wrapped with recycled materials including cards written in her elegant penmanship. One year she gave me a pair of socks that said “Stop Talking” with a note instructing me to wear them at board meetings. When I needed an answer, I looked to her as she had an encyclopedic memory. She loved Emeryville and was a fierce champion of the arts. She was also a champion of me. The last thing she said to me was that she was proud of me and we expressed our love for one another. I will miss her daily presence but her mark on Emeryville is everywhere.

Kenneth J. Schmier – Emeryville Real Estate Developer

Sharon was a founder of the EAC. She loved warehouse living. I know of no other person at the coop that maintained her commitment to that simple lifestyle. for all the years she lived there, she always walked the 125′ to the community bathroom. Despite my offering to build her a bathroom in her space at my expense she would never allow it.



I don’t remember her ever using makeup, or coloring her hair. Her stunning beauty was natural and reflected her values.



Sharon gave very simple but meaningful gifts always presented with the most interesting displays of ribbon, wrapping, and cards. And perfect penmanship.



She addressed the Emeryville Industries Association. I was stunned by her deft articulation of artists’ values. And in her inimitable style, she finished her talk with a distribution of cakes along with her special recipe.

I was privileged to know her, I loved her unconditionally and very much.

Nancy Karp – Member of the 45th Street Artists Cooperative

I remember my first conversation I had with Sharon. It was in her studio in the early 1980s. She showed me her textile work made with her wonderful sense of color. This was before she took on the responsibility of the Emeryville Artists Cooperative’s Community Liaison position. She managed that role with intelligence, grace, and integrity, an advocate of the mission and principles of our artist live/work community; a supporter for all art genres that included my work with the dance company. Year after year, she never missed our site-specific performances at the Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition as well as the performances of the students participating in our “Dancing in the Schools” program at Anna Yates School. She made a point to always be present and went out of her way to praise the students individually and at large.

It is difficult to imagine the Artists Coop without Sharon. This is a huge loss for our community. She was a lovely compassionate friend, with a wry sense of humor. I will miss our spontaneous conversations in the coop community garden, in the hallways, and community events. I will be forever grateful to her for her insight and dedication to secure the health of the Artists Cooperative within the larger community, and placing the City of Emeryville as a center for the arts in the Bay Area.

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