Public Market to Host 36th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition

The Emeryville Celebration of the Arts has announced a location for its 36th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition. The roving event will be returning to the Public Market which was the site of the very first exhibition hosted back in 1987.

The Oxford Properties & City Center Realty-owned Marketplace seems to be fortifying its position as Emeryville’s “town square” by not only hosting this exhibition, but the Sea Walls Mural Festival in September.

“After all these years, I continue to be amazed -and grateful- for the enthusiasm and generosity of our exhibition site donors and this year is no exception,” said exhibition coordinator on longtime Emeryville resident Sharon Wilchar. “As fate would have it, the 36th Annual space at the Emeryville Public Market has us returning to the site of our very first Exhibition in 1987. But so much has changed for the City of Emeryville and for this venue. The Public Market has blossomed with sophisticated dining choices and now includes a beautiful community park, contemporary residential spaces, public art, and much more.”

The exhibition continues to serve as an annual celebration of the city’s thriving collective creativity and an invitation for community members and visitors to experience a sampling of artwork created by local artists.

The exhibition is open to artists of all media and includes paintings, sculpture, photographs, prints, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and glass works.

Each year a jury of Bay Area art professionals select the pieces for the annual exhibition. The result is a carefully curated group show featuring the works of nearly 100 artists and craftspeople that live or work in Emeryville.

This year’s exhibition includes contributions of poetry and dance, featuring a site-specific dance performance by Nancy Karp + Dancers, and an ekphrastic poetry workshop and readings with former Emeryville Poet Laureate Sarah Kobrinsky.

The juried exhibition will feature over 150 artworks by 96 local artists including painters Frank Cole, M. Louise Stanley, Foad Satterfield, Lenore McDonald, and Steve Bronson; clay artists Cuong Ta, Bill Schwob, and Lena Badhia; photographers Bonnie Thomas, Kevin Twomey, Ronald Davis, and Pam Mendelsohn; printmakers Cianna Valley, Nora Pauwels, and Kazuko Watanabe; Gail Tarantino, Michele Théberge, Robin Bernstein, and Erin Fong working in mixed media; sculptors Ken Kalman, Mari Andrews, Roger Bash, and John Whitehead; textile artists Ana Lisa Hedstrom, and LaRae Schneider; glass artist Tali Grinshpan. Most works in the 36th Annual Art Exhibition are for sale.

“Although thirty-six years is a very long life in the world of community arts organizations, Emeryville Celebration of the Arts at thirty-six is a thriving and developing youngster,” said Kathleen Hanna, exhibition curator and juror. “Among the many reasons for this longevity: a community bursting with creative talent, an intelligent and determined administrator continuously at the helm since the project’s inception, interest and active volunteerism in the community as a whole, the generosity of the business community and support from city government.”

The other 2022 jurors are Kimberley Acebo Arteche, Co-Director, Berkeley Art Center and Emebet Korn, Founder/Director of Desta Gallery, Mill Valley.

“It’s always exciting to support flourishing artist communities like Emeryville,” said Kimberley Acebo Arteche, Co-Director, Berkeley Art Center. “This year’s artist selections are a representation of Emeryville as a whole: it is growing, diversifying, and expanding through the perspectives of the artists that live in the city. I hope artists continue to feel empowered to share their voices and stories in future years of the Emeryville Celebration of the Arts!”

Juror Emebet Korn, Founder/Director of Desta Gallery, Mill Valley also expressed her congratulations to the artists who submitted their works to the 36th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition. “The broad spectrum of subject matters, materials, and techniques used in this body of submissions was engaging and exciting,” Korn said. “I was moved by the artists’ sense of exploration and creative expression. I believe the diverse artwork selected for the exhibition will offer the audience an enriching and enjoyable experience.”

The Friday, October 7, 6 p.m. opening night reception is an opportunity to meet the artist and get the first look at the artwork on display.

There will be live music by The doRiaN Mode and a no-host bar with funds going to the Emeryville Youth Art Program.

Admission to the reception and exhibition is free.

Dates: October 8–30, 2022 (Wed-Sun)

Time: 11am – 6pm

Location: 5905 Shellmound Street (former Urban Outfitters space)

Cost: Free (donations encouraged)

Public Info (including transit options and latest covid protocols): emeryarts.org or 510/652-6122

