Giving Tuesday 2020: Emeryville Nonprofits to Donate to this Holiday Season

Entering its ninth year, Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Giving Tuesday is promoted on the Tuesday following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Homeless services, children’s causes, conservation, the arts, animals, history – there are so many deserving causes to contribute to this holiday season. To help, we’ve compiled a list of Emeryville-centric nonprofits and a few that are making a difference within our city.

If you are an Emeryville-based nonprofit that we unfortunately missed, please contact us and we’ll update this list.

Aikido Institute

Established in 2002, Aiki Integrated Arts is a California 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization that funds the Aikido Institute’s programs for adults and children. Our mission is to provide instruction to the public in the art of Aikido and other movement arts, for the benefit of the practitioners and the community at large. All of our instructors teach on a volunteer basis. All proceeds from our programs go directly towards fulfilling our mission.

DONATE

Attitudinal Healing Connection

Our Mission is to empower individuals to be self-aware and inspired through art, creativity and education, making positive choices to break the cycle of violence for themselves and their communities.

DONATE

Berkeley Humane

Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond.

DONATE

Bike East Bay

The East Bay is a leader for innovative and accessible bikeways and streets that meet the needs of all users. Bicycling is a mainstream, comfortable and safe choice for people of all cultures, ages, abilities, and backgrounds. Bicycles are well-integrated into the transportation system and are a key part of our thriving communities.

DONATE

Center for Investigative Reporting (Reveal News)

The mission of The Center for Investigative Reporting is to engage and empower the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling in order to spark action, improve lives and protect our democracy.

DONATE

Destiny Arts Center

Destiny Arts Center is committed to reaching young people with the least access to high quality arts education, and the movement arts practices we teach reflect the cultural diversity of the communities we serve. The Destiny community is socio-economically, racially and culturally diverse, and deeply committed to our values of welcome, inclusion and safety.

DONATE

Emeryville Celebration for the Arts

Emeryville Celebration of the Arts is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering an appreciation of the arts and artists in Emeryville, CA, and to promote the city as a culturally vital and progressive center for living and working.

DONATE

Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program (ECAP)

ECAP’s mission is to provide food, household furnishings, care and compassion to those in need in Emeryville, California and the surrounding bay area communities. We believe food should always be available to everyone.

DONATE

Emeryville Historical Society

The Emeryville Historical Society is a 30-year-old organization dedicated to preserving the unique history of Emeryville, CA. The EHS produces a quarterly printed journal and is actively working to digitize their vast archives that includes a collection of hundreds of stories and thousands of photos and ephemera.

DONATE

Escuela Bilingue Internacional

Guiding us as we pioneer into new territories of teaching and learning are our core values of bilingualism, educational excellence, diversity, international mindedness and character. When you walk into each classroom at EBI you can see how we are striving toward our dream of making the world a better place through understanding and respect.

DONATE

Friends of Berkeley Animal Care Services

Friends of Berkeley Animal Care Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to raising much-needed funds to support critical programs and services at Berkeley’s municipal animal shelter, Berkeley Animal Care Services.

DONATE

Friends of The Emeryville Child Development Center

Friends of ECDC (“Friends”) is a non-profit org comprised of volunteer parents committed to helping the Center enhance its services to children.

DONATE

Friends of The Emeryville Senior Center

Friends of Emeryville Senior Center is a 501 (C) (3) public charity which raises funds to support the Senior Center’s programs and activities. Monies are frequently directed, at the recommendation of staff, toward teacher’s salaries, equipment and repairs. Membership includes seniors from many surrounding cities as well as local residents who enjoy the personal contacts; opportunity to travel by bus to museums and Bay Area events; classes in the arts, games, exercise, and computers; many celebrations of life; and the availability of numerous community services offered, on site, by Meals on Wheels, Mercy Brown Bag distribution, AARP, HICAP, and much more.

Mail check made Payable to:

Friends of the Emeryville Senior Center

4321 Salem Street

Emeryville 94608

Gambia Rising

Founded by returned Peace Corps volunteers and former staff, GambiaRising operates through an all-volunteer organization so that 100% of all donations are used to directly support students.

DONATE

Head Over Heels Athletic Arts

Head Over Heels has provided positive athletic experiences to toddlers, children, teens, and adults since 1977. Our philosophy is that the self-confidence achieved through participation in organized athletics will follow an individual throughout their lives. We understand the balance between receiving positive reinforcement, understanding the need to practice good sportsmanship, and consistently striving to put forth one’s best effort. We believe these skills are the backbone of a healthy, active, well-adjusted adult and this is our wish for all students in our care.

DONATE

J-SEI, Inc.

J-Sei Home is a wonderful, Japanese assisted-living option in San Francisco Bay Area. The 14-bed licensed Residential-Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE) provides care based on Nikkei traditions with an emphasis on Japanese and Asian meals, engaging activities and a warm, supportive environment. Caring staff aims to please and the newly renovated home provides a comfortable living environment.

DONATE

Jewish Emeryville

Jewish Emeryville provides meaningful and fun Jewish experiences for all ages, young and old. It services the Emeryville residential community, work crowd, and tourists with a variety of programs and classes. We aim to connect on a individual level and believe in the inherent value of each person.

DONATE

Kala Art Institute

Kala Art Institute’s mission is to help artists sustain their creative work over time through its Artist-in-Residence and Fellowship Programs, and to engage the community through exhibitions, public programs, and education.

DONATE

League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany Emeryville

The League of Women Voters (LWV) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grass roots organization. It supports and opposes selected governmental issues and ballot measures. It promotes political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. Membership is open to men and women over 18 years old.

DONATE

Living Hope Christian Center

Living Hope is a Spirit-centered, word-filled gathering of passionate worshipers who pray fervently, love intentionally, and whose hearts burn to see Jesus and to reflect his glory to every creature under heaven.

DONATE

Mindful Schools

Mindful Schools’ strength lies in our community. Our organization has trained more than 50,000 educators, parents, and mental health professionals from across the globe, reaching an estimated 3 million children worldwide. We continually engage with our participants about how we can best meet their needs, and adapt our trainings and content to address the challenges they face in the classroom.

DONATE

Operation Dignity Inc.

Operation Dignity assists homeless veterans and their families. We provide emergency, transitional and permanent housing for homeless in Alameda County, California. We also offer comprehensive support services, nutritious meals and a strong peer community. Our goal is to help veterans rediscover hope and provide the tools needed to live a self-sufficient and stable life.

DONATE

Paw Fund

Paw Fund runs free pet vaccine clinics every month. We also offer free and low-cost pet health services like spaying and neutering. And we can sometimes provide pet supplies and information (in both English and Spanish) to help you care for your dog or cat.

DONATE

Rising Sun Center For Opportunity

Rising Sun is a premier nonprofit organization working at the intersection of economic equity and climate resilience in the California Bay Area and San Joaquin County. With offices in Oakland and Stockton, our workforce development programs specialize in preparing youth, women, and individuals in reentry for high-road careers and green pathways that offer family-sustaining wages. Since our founding in 1994, Rising Sun has served more than 2,900 youth and adults while helping over 50,600 households reduce their carbon footprint.

DONATE

Trout Unlimited Inc.

For over 35 years, Trout Unlimited has been America’s leading trout and salmon conservation organization, dedicated to conserving, protecting, and restoring coldwater fisheries.

DONATE

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: