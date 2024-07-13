Obituary: Amelia Rose Bucci (1942-2024)

Amelia Rose Bucci, known by locals simply as “Bucci,” passed away on May 29th at the age of 82.

Bucci was the proprietor of Bucci’s Restaurant on Hollis along with friends and business partners Paul Camardo and Leslie Julian. Bucci’s was a local favorite within Emeryville for nearly three decades.

“We’re sad to let you know that Amelia Rose Bucci passed away,” Bucci’s shared on their Facebook page that has been dormant since closing in 2015. “Please join us in celebrating her amazing life.”

The outpouring of love and respect for Amelia was universal. “She was the light of welcoming friendship and camaraderie, with such wisdom and wit, and in such an incredible space of good food and fun,” wrote one commenter, a sentiment echoed by many others.

Amelia was born in Syracuse, New York on February 7, 1942 to Rose and Carmin Bucci. Amelia and Paul Camardo grew up in the same Italian neighborhood becoming life-long friends.

Amelia worked as a social worker in Boston, MA in the 1960s. It is during this period of her life that she honed her culinary skills cooking for friends, family, and colleagues. She and Camardo met Leslie Julian while living in a commune together in nearby Cambridge.

The trio headed west together in the 1970s.

Amelia Bucci, Paul Camardo and Leslie Julian on the patio of their restaurant (Photo: Bucci’s Facebook Page).

In 1987, they opened Bucci’s restaurant together in the sawtooth building of Heritage Square on Hollis that was once a Westinghouse plant.

The rustic interior featured exposed brick and wood beams and concrete floors. The interior walls were adorned with rotating art by local artists. Their lush patio space used for live performances on warm days.

Longtime patrons will likely remember the hand-scribed quotes on their chalkboard in the entry way and being seated with warm bread with olive oil and marinated, pitted olives.

The rustic interior of Bucci’s (Photo: Bucci’s Facebook Page).

Bucci’s served traditional, east coast-style Italian food. Their Pizza, Meatballs, Gnocchi, Porchetta, Lasagna and rib-eye steak were among their popular dishes. Their hot fudge sunday with toasted almond slivers was a common way to finish off a hearty meal.

They operated for 28 years establishing themselves as a favorite formal dining spot in the community with a loyal following. They closed in 2015 when the three partners opted for retirement.

The space briefly became 612One Fusion from 2017-2019 before the part of the building was converted to office space.

Bucci was a fixture at her restaurant greeting and seating her loyal customers (Photo: Bucci’s Facebook Page).

Amelia is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Annette and Richard Sperry; nieces Titia Boyes and Amy Hargraves; a grandnephew and several grandnieces.

Condolences and flowers can be left on her Legacy.com memorial or the embedded facebook post.

