Theresa Savage, Wife of Emeryville’s First Black Mayor, Passes at 86

Theresa Savage, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 23rd at the age of 86. Savage was the wife of Emeryville’s first Black Mayor, Robert L. Savage, and a significant contributor to Emeryville in her own right.

Born Theresa Roach in Los Angeles on October 25, 1938, it is here where she was raised and met her future husband.

The two fell in love and soon married, moving north together in the 1950s when Theresa was accepted to Mills College. They settled in Emeryville, where they bought a small duplex on 64th Street from Robert’s uncle for $30,000.

The Savage’s together at a city function.

During this period, Robert worked for Pacific Gas & Electric. Theresa graduated from Mills College and took employment with the federal government. They soon started their family together, having one daughter, Kim Savage.

Seeking to better his community, Robert entered Emeryville politics in the 1980s, first serving on the city’s Planning Commission before being elected to City Council in 1989. He was appointed to the role of Mayor in 1991 becoming the city’s first Black councilmember to hold the position.

A Certificate from 1992 acknowledging Savage’s contributions to the Emeryville Child Development Center.

With Theresa at his side, this “power couple” played a vital role in shaping the city through decades of public service. Robert suffered two strokes during his second term, forcing him to step aside. He passed away in 2003.

The Savage name is prominent throughout the city, including many plaques as well as the former Rec. Center on San Pablo Ave and 43rd Street (now a temporary homeless shelter slated for affordable housing).

Savage’s name previously adorned the Recreation Center at 43rd and San Pablo Ave.

Theresa continued to live at their Emeryville home until 2016 when her health began to deteriorate. To support her care, they sold their family home that helped raise four generations of the Savage family, including Theresa’s great-grandson Khalil.

Theresa was known for her unwavering commitment to justice, children, and community activism. She was deeply involved with the League of Women Voters, passionately advocated for the Emeryville Child Development Center, and opened her home to countless neighborhood families, becoming a second mother and grandmother to many.

Theresa with granddaughter Charlandra and great-grandson Khalil.

She is survived by her daughter Kim Savage, grandchildren Hilton and Charlandra Rachal, great-grandson Khalil Savage, niece Valerie Savage, nephew Darryl Savage, cousins Gregory Shaw, Denise Carter, and many other beloved family and honorary grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Fouche Hudson Funeral Home, 3665 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA.

