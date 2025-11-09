Photographer, Historical Society Founding Member and Longtime Artists’ Coop Tenant Paul B. Herzoff (1946-2025)

Longtime Emeryville Artist Co-op tenant and founding Emeryville Historical Society member Paul B. Herzoff passed away on October 11. He was 79 years old.

Born August 21, 1946 in San Fernando Valley, Paul became obsessed with photography at an early age and was rarely seen without a camera after the age of 13.

In 1964, Paul moved to Northern California to attend college at U.C. Berkeley, where he studied documentary social science and philosophy.

Paul’s High School Reunion Photo badge adorned the outside of his Artists’ Coop studio.

After graduating, he continued to pursue his passion for photography mastering portrait, landscape and food photography.

In the early 1970s, he documented the phenomenon of customized van culture and the nomadic lifestyle of those that drove them around the country showcasing his unique eye for capturing everyday life. Some of these photographs are featured in a Smithsonian Museum collection.

“Peter & Volks” (1972) is among Herzoff’s Smithsonian series on nomadic customized van travelers.

Professionally, Paul began his career as an instructor for the John Swett School District in Crockett, CA where he worked from 1971-1972. He was also the Associated Students of the University of California (ASUC) Berkeley Studio’s darkroom manager.

In 1976, he took work full-time at the ASUC Berkeley Studio where he headed the Photography Department. Here he made lifelong contacts including notable photographer Roger Minick.

In 1979, Paul became a photography instructor at the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland.

Paul was an early occupant of the Emeryville Artists’ Cooperative, where he maintained a studio until 2023. “He threw wonderful parties in his space — a generous spirit to all of us,” noted Sharon Wilchar, longtime Artist Coop community liaison, adding that Paul played the harmonica alongside the many bands he hosted. “He was always active in our affairs and contributed to our evolution as a cooperative.”

Paul pushed the boundaries of his crafts including emerging technologies like stereoscopic color photography. He also branched out to commercial illustration, portraiture, and documentary photography.

In 1987, he married elementary school teacher turned massage therapist Susan Koenig whom he grew up with in Southern California and whose lives intersected many times.

In 1989, he was among a ragtag group of amateur historians that helped found the Emeryville Historical Society. He contributed heavily to the 1996 Centennial Edition book and the Arcadia-published Emeryville History book. His knowledge of the emerging field of desktop publishing helped the organization enter the digital era including scanning and layout software.

His efforts to document the city’s many historical and razed structures during the late 1980s and early 1990s are foundational to their ongoing efforts to preserve the city’s history.

Herzoff dressed up as Joseph Emery for the 1996 Centennial parade.

“He was curious about everything,” Koenig noted of his many interests explaining how a simple dog walk around the block could turn into an “assignment.”

Paul continued to pursue his passions until his health began to deteriorate in 2023, and his wife took on his care until his death.

A book featuring Paul’s photography will be featured in a forthcoming book slated to be published next year.

A memorial for Paul for friends and family will be held on January 24.

