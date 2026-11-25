John Gooding, a longtime Emeryville resident, business leader and influential behind-the-scenes political figure in the East Bay, has passed away, according to an announcement from his longtime business partner, Michael Colbruno.

In a recent LinkedIn tribute, Colbruno described Gooding as a mentor and father figure to a generation of East Bay political and community leaders, recalling their decades of friendship and partnership. He remembered Gooding for his warmth, humor, booming voice and ability to bring people together over long lunches at East Bay restaurants.

Gooding lived at Pacific Park Plaza for many decades and became a familiar and influential presence in Emeryville and the wider East Bay. Though often working behind the scenes, he played a significant role in local and regional politics, cultivating relationships with elected officials and helping shape political campaigns and civic organizations.

Among those whose political careers he supported was former Congresswoman, now Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee. Gooding was involved with One Voice PAC, a political action committee supporting Lee, and was known for his fundraising and political organizing. He also contributed significantly to the political career of former Emeryville City Councilmember Nora Davis, who began serving on the council in 1987.

Gooding’s work in public advocacy and social equality earned him recognition from the East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club. In spring 2010, he was honored alongside Lee and then-Assemblymember Nancy Skinner for their work advancing social equality, according to a 2016 City of San Leandro staff report.

Gooding was also deeply involved in local education. He served as president of the Emery Education Foundation, supporting programs, teachers and students in the Emery Unified School District. Alameda County Superintendent of Schools Sheila Jordan recognized his contributions with the county’s Friend of Education award.

His civic leadership extended to the business community. Gooding held leadership roles with the defunct Emeryville Chamber of Commerce, including serving as its president, and was involved with the chambers of commerce in Oakland and San Leandro. He also chaired OakPAC, the Oakland Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee, and held a government affairs leadership position with the San Leandro Chamber. San Leandro recognized him as its Business Person of the Year in 2009.

“He showed us that even in the cutthroat world of politics, you could be both kind and formidable.”

Gooding’s business and political advocacy work eventually brought him together with Colbruno, with whom he co-founded Milo Group of California in 2010. The Emeryville-based government affairs and public advocacy firm worked with clients on government relations, political strategy and community engagement.

Nara Dahlbacka, who joined Milo Group as a partner about a decade ago and gradually assumed many of Gooding’s day-to-day responsibilities, reflected on his influence and the example he set for colleagues.

“He showed us that even in the cutthroat world of politics, you could be both kind and formidable,” Dahlbacka wrote.

Others who worked with Gooding remembered him for the combination of political savvy and personal generosity that made him such a distinctive figure. Anna Shimko, a longtime colleague, described him as “politically shrewd and immeasurably sweet.” Lee Thomas, who said Gooding mentored and coached him during his early political career, wrote that he would be “forever grateful” to have called him a friend. Caltrans legislative affairs liaison Gene Calderon remembered him as “a gentleman and an effective advocate.”

Colbruno also recalled one of Gooding’s characteristic jokes about his customary coffee order: cream, no sugar. When asked why, Gooding would reply, “Because I’m sweet enough already.”

Gooding is survived by his husband, Alistair McElwee.

The Emeryville City Council is scheduled to issue a special proclamation acknowledging Gooding’s contributions at its December 1 meeting.

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