Fiona “The Ambassador of E’ville” Crosses the Rainbow Bridge

The E’ville Eye’s canine mascot “Fiona” crossed the rainbow bridge on August 1. The female brindle French Bulldog was 13 1/2 years old.

Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of those that loved her but she will be fondly remembered.

Who Rescued Who?

Fiona was rescued from a South Los Angeles shelter in 2009 after being forfeited by her owner. She was being used for backyard breeding and suffered from mange and other symptoms of neglect.

After being nursed back to health, she regained the personality that is a trademark of her breed. She quickly endeared herself to neighbors and fellow canines alike. She was eager to greet anyone she met with her signature butt-wiggle.

Her presence opened up a new world for me personally prompting me to converse with neighbors that I had previously only exchanged civilities with. Strangers would frequently stop us and start conversations with us.

A Catalyst for Building Community

It was in 2010 while I was walking Fiona outside our Southern Emeryville residence that I was robbed at gunpoint for my wallet and phone. The incident inspired me to found the local news website you are reading today.

Fiona was indirectly responsible and played a pivotal roll in building our social media audience. I realized that dogs made people more approachable and they served as an incredible icebreaker. The 4-5 dog walks per day provided ample opportunity to engage my neighbors in conversation and their thoughts and ideas on community issues.

Fiona, the "Ambassador of E'ville"

She was dubbed “The Ambassador of E’ville” by a City employee for her frequent presence at city events including the annual National Night Out public safety events, Love Our Neighborhood Day, The Bay Street Block Party, The Joseph Emery Skatepark Grand Opening and a litany of others.

She met with local dignitaries and came oh so close to having a neighborhood dog park built in her honor.

She appeared in a Bay Street holiday commercial, the printed pages of East Bay Express and helped promote events like the annual Berkeley Humane Pints for Paws.

She loved a warm patch of sun, a cold frosty paw, mercilessly destroying her toys and being stubborn as all hell.

She passed away peacefully surrounded by love ones at her home.

 

  1. Anonymous says:
    August 8, 2021 at 8:43 am

    I think Fiona would say: ” Thanks for giving me a good life”. RIP Fiona.

  2. Anonymous says:
    August 8, 2021 at 9:05 am

    I’m so sorry, Rob. May her memories be a comfort.

  3. Anonymous says:
    August 8, 2021 at 9:26 am

    Such sad news. I am so sorry for your loss.

  4. Meatball and family says:
    August 8, 2021 at 9:44 am

    I’m so sorry to hear this. We loved meeting Fiona at Pints for Paws and around emeryville. RIP Fiona

  5. Christina says:
    August 8, 2021 at 9:49 am

    Thank you, Fiona, for sharing your love and light, bringing much needed joy to our little corner of the world. ♥♥♥

  6. Janice says:
    August 8, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Sorry for your lost of your pet/companion/friend. Great to hear the story about how you rescued her, or rather, how she rescued you. Take care, Janice

    • Dan Craver says:
      August 8, 2021 at 1:12 pm

      I think you are correct, who rescued who? So very sorry for your loss. They mean the world to us

  7. MMM says:
    August 8, 2021 at 11:43 am

    Fiona, Rob and Family, one of my favorite memories of my time with the E’ville Eye was getting to hang with you at a community event. You were a lovely dog who brought together a community. Thank you for being you and to your family for bringing you to our little town. Rest In Peace, Fiona, and sending my condolences to all who love you ❤️

  8. Anonymous says:
    August 8, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Having spent lots of time with Fiona throughout her life, I can truly say she was loved and had a good life after being rescued by Rob and Ji-Young.

  9. Benay says:
    August 8, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Your story is testimony that the joy Fiona brought you and your family is so much greater than the grief you are going through now. I only met her twice, yet just thinking of Fiona brings a smile to my face. I know she is having a good time in that great dog park in the sky. Long live Fiona!!!

  10. Anonymous says:
    August 8, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    Rob, I know the pain you’re going through. My beautiful babies crossed over The Rainbow Bridge a few year ago. I still miss them so. RIP Fiona! You have friends waiting to great you.

  11. Emjay says:
    August 9, 2021 at 11:16 am

    My condolences I know how dear our fur babies are and I cannot Imagine the loss you must be experiencing now.
    Sending you healing energy!

