November 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Public Market Seeing Winter “Flurry” of Activity

Emeryville’s cherished Public Market, which has had its ups and downs in the wake of the pandemic, is the source of some mostly good news in our most recent Emeryville Food & Drink roundup.

The Food Hall, like most food service businesses, is looking to adapt to a changing consumer landscape and continue its rebound and evolution.

Peet’s Coffee Reopens as Stall

Peet‘s Coffee reopened at the Public Market on Sunday, November 24th. They closed their café space at the end of August and began construction on a stall near the Market Hall entrance optimized for takeout and to-go orders.

Customers can enter from the exterior of the Market and place their order via a wall-mounted kiosk or through the cashier.

They can also place their order in advance via the Peet’s app which has become increasingly popular, even preferred, by younger customers.

The location still carries a selection of pastries and baked goods.

Photo: Jordan Potier

Ramen Hiroshi Opens

Ramen has returned to the Public Market with the Grand Opening of Hiroshi Ramen on November 15 in the former Shiba Ramen stall.

Proprietor Hiroshi Tun opened his first location in Walnut Creek nearly 10 years ago. In nearly a decade, he’s expanded to five locations including his most recent Emeryville location.

Hiroshi serves Hakata style ramen where the broth’s flavor comes from marrow and can take 12-14 hours to prepare. No lard is added.

Their ramen is served with an enticing golden yolk egg known for their bright orange hue.

Browse Hiroshi’s menu on their website.

Sweetgreen Construction Underway

For those mourning the loss of the cozy Peet’s cafe, the space will not be vacant for long and will soon be the source of a healthy food option.

As previously reported, fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen will soon be opening in the space.

Sweetgreen offers fresh, made to order salads, bowls and protein plates with rotating seasonal ingredients as well as bread and vegetable sides.

Sweetgreen has rapidly grown to over 200 locations across 18 states since they were founded in 2007 by three Georgetown business school grads.

Construction is already underway on the space although a timetable for their opening has not been provided.

Robust Events Calendar for Holiday Season

The Public Market also has a wide array of events planned for the Holiday Period to keep the Market Hall active including their popular “Public Barklet” on December 7-8 and a visit by Santa on December 14.

These seasonal events complement their monthly Trivia Night, Drag Queen Bingo, and Market Beats events.

Browse the PME Calendar at publicmarketemeryville.com/category/events.

The market was included in a nice Tahoe “road trip” story by SF Eater suggesting it as a worthy starting point for any trip to the slopes. “There are enough choices to fuel the entire group for the drive ahead.”

