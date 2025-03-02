Misfit Combat Emeryville: Redefining Inclusion in Martial Arts

Founded in 2021 by Professor Charize “Cha” Apostol, Misfit Combat Emeryville is on a mission to provide a safe and inclusive space for folks of all ages and backgrounds to learn practical self-defense and combat sports. As the name “Misfit” suggests, the gym actively welcomes people who might not feel included at traditional gyms.

Misfit Combat began as a small training group in a garage. By June 2023, it had expanded into a fully equipped training facility at the Vue46 Condominiums on 46th and Adeline. Prior to founding Misfit, Cha worked at nearby Head of Heels Athletic Arts.

Misfit Combat founder Cha Apostol (she/her).

Classes are offered six or seven days a week for both children and adults in a range of martial arts disciplines, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, strength & fitness, and self-defense. All classes focus on fundamental skills and most are open to folks new to martial arts; there are also abundant opportunities for more advanced practitioners to develop competitive skills.

Misfit Combat is guided by a diverse team of skilled coaches. Apostol has an extensive martial arts background as an IBJJF World No Gi Champion and a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Many of Misfit’s instructors have competition wins under their belts; some have professional backgrounds in gymnastics and dance. Each brings their unique background and expertise to emphasize technical growth while fostering a welcoming atmosphere.

Inclusivity is taken seriously at Misfit Combat including classes like “Queer Combat.”

A Space for All of Us

Misfit Combat proves that rigorous, high-level martial arts training and inclusivity are not mutually exclusive. Professor Cha understands firsthand the ways in which combat sports have historically been exclusionary.

“I founded Misfit Combat because a lot of women were looking for spaces to train,” Apostol explains. “We were feeling the need to band together, but when we did, we’d get kicked out of gyms. It was specifically a woman-pioneered endeavor, but we had a lot of trans and nonbinary friends who were also being discriminated against. So we thought—let’s make a space for all of us.” Apostol’s experience is not uncommon; trans and nonbinary folks in particular are often made to feel unwelcome in changing rooms and training areas, and rarely are concrete protections against harassment put in place.

“We had a lot of trans and nonbinary friends who were also being discriminated against. So we thought—let’s make a space for all of us.” Misfit Combat Founder Cha Apostol

To ensure that Misfit would feel welcoming to everyone, Apostol and her team developed community guidelines that promote respect and consent. All members are encouraged to engage in open communication to create an environment of trust. These guidelines create a welcoming space for those who respect the community and ensure that harmful behavior is not tolerated. As Apostol boldly puts it, Misfit is a very inclusive space ‘unless someone is going to be an a-hole to anyone in class.’

The gym has a diverse community with strong BIPOC and LGBTQ representation and emphasizes self-defense as a tool for empowerment. With rising discrimination against trans and nonbinary people, particularly in sports and public spaces, the gym serves as a refuge where individuals can find a community and develop self-defense skills. Research has shown that sports involvement is linked to increased self-esteem and a greater sense of belonging—outcomes that are particularly critical for marginalized groups who may already face high rates of discrimination and isolation.

Recognizing the discrimination that trans and nonbinary people in particular face in the current political climate, Misfit Combat has introduced a Queer Combat class on Fridays at 7 PM that is free to the public. “That class draws 20 to 30 people,” Apostol notes. “It’s a great place to meet people and learn. It’s for beginners, so it’s very surface-level techniques, but it’s also about building community self-defense. How do we do this together?”

With this question, Apostol shows that self-defense extends beyond individual safety. “There are different kinds of self-defense,” she explains. “It’s not just about someone mugging you in the street. It’s also about dealing with domestic abuse or being harassed as a group. We touch on all of that.” By teaching members how to support one another in real-world scenarios and by integrating martial arts with mutual aid, Misfit Combat creates a space where community safety is a shared responsibility.

The gym was the recent recipient of some new bike racks courtesy of the City of Emeryville.

The Future of Combat Sports

Through its intentional focus on inclusion, Misfit Combat is reshaping the landscape of martial arts. Apostol and her team aren’t just teaching people how to fight; they are cultivating a space where combat sports serve as a tool for empowerment and a foundation for community resilience.

The gym challenges the traditional martial arts culture that often prioritizes dominance and aggression over respect and collaboration. Here, kindness isn’t a weakness—it’s a force to be reckoned with.

Misfit offers flexible pricing including day-passes, monthly, annual, and youth classes.

More information including their schedule, enrollment and costs can be found on their website.

