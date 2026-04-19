March & April 2026 Food & Drink Updates: 3 New Openings, 2 Closures, and a Rebrand

The Emeryville region’s food scene is shifting again as we hit mid-spring. This month’s update includes a departure from the Public Market, the return of the Farmers’ Market, and the debut of a new Banh Mi spot. Plus, we look at a digital food court rebrand, a new North Oakland café, and more.
CLOSED: Juice House Co. Public Market Kiosk
Juice House Co. closed their locations including their stall at the Public Market. Proprietor Tiana Duvauchelle announced the tough decision on March 20.
“After years of pouring my heart into this space, this team, and this community, Juice House Co. will be closing April 4th,” Duvauchelle shared in an emotional Instagram post. “JHC held so much — early mornings, growth, friendship, first jobs, last jobs, diversity, wellness, community, connection, challenge, family and so much heart. it’s been a meaningful chapter, one that I will always carry with me.
Juice House took over one of the two shipping container spaces previously occupied by Oui Oui Macaron in 2023. Juice House also had locations in Benicia, Petaluma, Napa and SF.
They’ve published an ebook with their recipes available for purchase for $29.
REOPENED: Zenfully Organic
A new takeout spot, Zenfully Organic, has opened its doors at The Emery Apartments on Hubbard Street, offering “fresh, clean, made from scratch” meals.
While their website is currently a work in progress, locals can stay updated by following them on instagram, where they periodically post their available offerings—including signature “zen bowls” and cold-pressed juices. Orders can be placed in person, or by calling or texting (917) 818-5118. Curbside pickup is also available.
They were originally operating out of 4310 Hubbard #104 up until February before resurfacing at 4510 Hubbard #107 earlier this week.
Zenfully Organic – 4510 Hubbard St Unit 107, Emeryville CA 94608
GRAND OPENING: Go Banh Mi
The mystery surrounding Go Banh Mi has finally been solved. Initially suspected to be a “virtual business” due to its AI-generated marketing and ambiguous address, the eatery is actually operating as a physical kiosk inside Lanesplitter Pizza.
Having officially opened in mid-March, they offer a variety of classic Banh Mi (Vietnamese sandwiches), including grilled pork, beef, and a traditional ham, pâté, and cheese combo. All sandwiches are served with standard fresh toppings: cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, mayo, carrots, and daikon (an Asian radish). Orders can be placed in person or online through their website. As a bonus, they are currently offering 20% off your first online order using the code GO20.
Go Banh Mi – 3645 San Pablo Ave Emeryville, CA 94608
COMING BACK: Farmers’ Market Returning to Public Market
The seasonal farmers’ market in the lot across from Public Market Emeryville has announced its return starting May 7.
Held every Thursday evening from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., the weekly market will feature 10–20 vendors offering California-grown produce alongside local packaged food producers. These markets are programmed by the Regional Farmers’ Market Association, providing a consistent midweek opportunity for neighbors to stock up on fresh essentials.
Emeryville Farmers’ Market – Emeryville Public Market, 5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA 94608
Four Neighboring Oakland Restaurants Make Chronicle Top 100
Emeryville was once again shut out of The Chronicle’s annual top 100 restaurants list, but several “Emeryville adjacent” restaurants cracked the coveted list.
These include.
- Café Colucci – No. 82 (Ethiopian) at 5849 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94608
- Joodooboo – No. 14 (Korean) at 4201 Market St, Oakland, CA 94608
- Sun Moon Studio – No. 5 (Californian cuisine w/Asian influences) 1940 Union St STE 21, Oakland, CA 94607
- Soba Ichi – No. 13 (Japanese) 2311A Magnolia St, Oakland, CA 94607
Browse the complete list on SFChronicle.com. This years’ list was compiled by food critiques MacKenzie Chung Fegan and Cesar Hernandez.
REBRAND: Adeline Food Hall Now “Picnic Digital Food Court”
The CloudKitchens business that started out as Longfellow Food Hall then renamed Adeline Food Hall … is apparently now “Picnic Digital Food Court.“
The facade of the facility at 5333 Adeline Street has been rebranded with the brand’s red and tan colors, but does not yet appear on the picnic website that currently includes locations in LA, Chicago and NYC.
Picnic describes itself as a digital food court that delivers you fresh meals. They also have interior kiosks where locals can order and pick up their food directly from a window. There is no patron seating.
The business has been criticized by neighbors for the disturbance caused by delivery drivers that frequently double park and leave behind trash.
Their website currently lists as many as 40 food options.
COMING SOON: Bay Blend Cafe Coming to North Oakland
A new café may be coming to North Oakland. An Instagram account for “Bay Blend Cafe” has been posting a steady stream of AI generated content in an effort to build an audience prior to opening.
Although the precise location has yet to be shared, sleuthers in the Longfellow Facebook group have determined it to be at 4506 Market Street (former Dope Era/Wesley’s Barbershop space).
Their website, also a work in progress, indicates that they are expected to open this Summer.
Bay Blend Cafe – 4506 Market Street, Oakland, CA 94608
MOVED: James and the Giant Cupcake
In news we previously missed, North Oakland staple James and the Giant Cupcake closed its San Pablo Avenue doors late last year after a 14-year run. Proprietor Eurydice Manning officially shared the news of their emminent closure on November 10th via Instagram.
As first reported by The Oaklandside, fans of their signature red velvet cupcakes and other treats can still get their fix at the shop’s new Lake Merritt location. You can find them at 175 Bay Place, conveniently nestled between Whole Foods and Equator Coffee.
James and the Giant Cupcake – 175 Bay Pl, Oakland, CA 94610
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