March & April 2026 Food & Drink Updates: 3 New Openings, 2 Closures, and a Rebrand

CLOSED: Juice House Co. Public Market Kiosk

Juice House Co. closed their locations including their stall at the Public Market. Proprietor Tiana Duvauchelle announced the tough decision on March 20.

“After years of pouring my heart into this space, this team, and this community, Juice House Co. will be closing April 4th,” Duvauchelle shared in an emotional Instagram post. “JHC held so much — early mornings, growth, friendship, first jobs, last jobs, diversity, wellness, community, connection, challenge, family and so much heart. it’s been a meaningful chapter, one that I will always carry with me.

Juice House took over one of the two shipping container spaces previously occupied by Oui Oui Macaron . Juice House also had locations in Benicia, Petaluma, Napa and SF.

They’ve published an ebook with their recipes available for purchase for $29.