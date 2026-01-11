Jan. 2026 Emeryville Retail & Services Report: Two Closures, New Luxury Store, Xfinity on the Move

Several retail and service developments have unfolded in and around Emeryville since our November 2025 report. They include two closures, one relocation, a new “luxury” Bay Street tenant, and a projected opening date for the East Bay Bridge Burlington location.

Photo: Jordan Potier

Coach Store Opening at Bay Street

The addition of a Coach Store was announced by Bay Street Emeryville management at the annual holiday tree lighting event back on December 5.

They will occupy the prominent corner space most recently occupied by Nike (and Banana Republic Women before that).

Coach previously had a store at Bay Street at the location now occupied by the Levi’s store. That location closed around 2015.

Coach have teased a target opening date of spring, 2026.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Copper & Malt Closes

Boutique liquor store Copper & Malt abruptly shut their doors back in December, 2025. They had been offering 25% off store-wide since Dec. 15.

Bay Street first announced their lease signing in November, 2023 filling the space left vacant by the Francesca‘s clothier. Just a few months later, we broke the news that Total Wine was coming to the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center. Total Wine opened their doors in February, 2025 likely impacting their sales.

The business had been listed for sale since last July, 2025.

Xfinity Store Moving to Powell Street Plaza The Bay Street Xfinity Store will be moving to Powell Street Plaza. Window decals announcing the move have been installed since early Dec. 2025. Other Bay Street stores that have moved to the Powell Street Plaza in recent years include Old Navy, Banana Republic (a “Factory” store) and Arts Africains. Despite the departure, Bay Street is hovering at around 90% occupancy according to the most recent news report.

Bollards were installed in front of the entrance after multiple Ram-Raiding incidents (Photo: Jordan Potier). GameStop Among Announced Wave of Closures The GameStop at the the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center is among a wave of closures for the struggling retail chain. The location has been under assault for years having been looted during the George Floyd unrest in 2020 and multiple ram-raiding incidents. GameStop’s demise has been well chronicled as more consumers shift away from traditional retail channels to purchased games, and toward direct downloads and subscriptions. GameStop has attempted to diversify into gaming accessories, apparel, toys, and collectibles but they have been unable to replace their core revenue stream which has always been console/cartridge gaming. There are parallels with Blockbuster who experienced a similar shock when Netflix began offering streaming of their content. Their final day will be next Thursday, January 15. They are referring customers to their San Pablo location.

Photo: Jordan Potier Burlington Forecasting Spring Grand Opening The signage for the Burlington at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center went up this week (former Ashley Home Store location). Their lease signing was revealed in city documents back in July, 2025. The location will features Burlington’s “reimagined” store design that will feature bolder signage and a more open layout with wider, better organized aisles. They expect to open their doors by spring according to a press release we were provided.

