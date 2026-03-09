Former Emeryville Resident Alysa Liu Sightings Ramping Up prior to Celebration Rally

Gold medal-winning figure skater Alysa Liu is back in the Bay Area, and sightings are sending fans into a frenzy.

Liu recently revealed ties to Emeryville that had not been widely known. In a TikTok comment, she clarified where she grew up, addressing confusion from online sources.

“I grew up in Oakland yall lol google is often wrong about me. I will say my family moved around a lot, damn near every 2 years. So besides Oakland we have lived in san pablo richmond antioch albany even emeryville at some point. I’ve spent 80% of my life in Oakland, still living there rn (right now).” Alysa Liu via TikTok

While Liu’s Oakland roots are well established, this is perhaps the first time she’s specifically listed Emeryville as a former residence.

The skater was spotted at the Emeryville-Oakland Target on Saturday, running errands and pausing for a photo with West Oakland gym owner Camilo Riveros near the men’s hygiene section. Riveros described Liu as “sweet, down-to-earth, and kind to everyone,” noting that she didn’t act “too big” to speak with fans.

However, Liu’s newfound fame hasn’t been without challenges. After returning from the airport last week, she was mobbed by fans, prompting her to push back on violating her personal space. “Someone chased me to my car bruh. Please do not do that to me.”

To navigate her rising celebrity, Liu has occasionally been spotted wearing a hat or headscarf to obscure her signature “Halo” hairstyle that makes her instantly recognizable.

Oakland has embraced Liu’s success in other visible ways. A large mural of her was recently completed by the Illuminaries graffiti collective at 43rd and Telegraph in the nearby Temescal District. Fenton’s Creamery created a unique flavor in her honor offering her “free ice cream for life.”

Her currently sold-out homecoming celebration is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at noon at Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland. The event will honor her Olympic achievements and celebrate her East Bay roots.

Liu joins a growing list of high-profile athletes and celebrities who have passed through Emeryville, including fellow Olympic gold medalist Natalie Coughlin, who attended UC Berkeley and lived in Emeryville after graduating.

