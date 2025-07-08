Former Emeryville Mayor unveiled as Contestant in Fox Reality Series “The Snake”

Yes folks, you read that headline right. Former Emeryville Mayor John Bauters may be pursuing a new career … in reality television (and No, this is not an April Fools story 😉).

The former two-term councilmember, three time Mayor briefly disappeared from the public spotlight after losing an excruciatingly close contest for County Supervisor last fall. It was recently revealed that he had taken a position with a PAC funded by a Piedmont hedge fund manager.

So what has Bauters been doing for the past six months? Competing in a reality show is one answer.

Bauters will be revealed as the surprise guest in episode four of the Fox Network reality series “The Snake” the entertainment website Screen Rant has exclusively revealed. They’ve shared a clip of the episode showing Bauters entry into the show where he emerges from a “mystery” crate set to tense background music. The wood crates are used to introduce new contestants conjuring a “reptilian” vibe.

Bauters emerges from the mystery crate and is introduced as the newest contestant on Fox Reality series “The Snake.”

“Who’s this ****?” chimes in one of the bewildered contestants who are gathered at a dinner table.

“Dinner parties are best attended when you’re fashionably late,” the openly gay Bauters says introducing himself while donning a slate colored 3-piece suit and his signature bow-tie.

“Go home,” chimes in a young female contestant. “No, I’m here for a while. But you might go home,” Bauters retorts.

“You look like you sell vapes,” another young male contestant asserts to a smirking Bauters as the other contestants chuckle.

“I’m a politician and I’m pretty sure that I’m going to have to use some ingenuity and some of the skills I’ve picked up along the way in politics to make sure I win.” Bauters reveals in the clip to an off camera interviewer. “I’m used to having to figure out how to get votes. I’m used to having to work people over to get them to ‘yes.’ You know, you don’t survive in politics without knowing how to read people. I read them like a book.”

The show, hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies, premiered on Fox on June 10 and similar in format to other reality shows like “The Mole” where alliances, betrayals, and interpersonal dynamics are at play.

The initial 15 contestants—pooled from professions like law enforcement, bounty hunting, OnlyFans content creation, and others where persuasion is an important skill—compete in challenges focused on manipulation and social gameplay.

The weekly challenge winner earns the title of “The Snake” and gains control of a unique “Saving Ceremony,” initiating a chain of selections in which players save one another until one person is left unchosen and eliminated from the show. The last person standing will earn a $100,000 grand prize.

“Adding a former mayor into the mix continues the trend, considering some of the stereotypes about politicians,” Screen Rant assesses. “If he tells the truth about his career to the other contestants, that could put a big target on his back.”

The episode titled “Surprise Snake,” will air live on Fox on Tuesday, July 9th at 9 p.m. and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

