February 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Total Wine & Tokyo Central Grand Opening Dates; Delirama Jr. & Kowbird Pull Plug; Almanac West Oakland Clubhouse

Delirama Jr. Pulls Plug on Planned San Pablo Ave Location

Delirama Jr. , who announced their intent to open a smaller location next to Wolfhound on San Pablo Avenue back in 2023, have pulled the plug on their venture.

They had been hosting a series of pop-ups and fundraisers to build the capital to make the necessary renovations to the space that was previously used as a Clay Studio.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share our decision not to move forward with the opening of San Pablo,” founder Cash Caris announced on their Instagram account. “The health department and the city of Oakland hit us with overwhelming financial demands, requiring costly structural changes—many of which we believe are unnecessary-and the possibility of staying closed for up to another year. For a small business like ours, these challenges are simply too much to manage right now.”

Delirama earned accolades for their Pastrami at their former Solano Avenue location with the SF Chronicle dubbing them “A Pastrami Paradise.” KQED compared them to New York City’s legendary Katz’s Deli.

Sadly, another North Oakland storefront will remain vacant indefinitely but Delirama’s offerings can still be found at Olfactory Brewing in Berkeley where they run the kitchen.

Delirama made it clear that they were still on the hunt for a home to call their own. ”This is not the end of our story. It’s just the beginning of a new chapter. This hurts, no question, but it won’t stop us. We’ve got the best pastrami in the Bay, and we’re more determined than ever to make our dream of opening our own shop a reality.”