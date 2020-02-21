E’ville Biz: Stasher Acquired by SCJ; Intersection Housing to be ‘Donated’ to Cal; Finless Foods ‘Growing’ Seafood

An aggregate of Emeryville-centric businesses stories from around the interwebz including Stasher, Finless Foods, Rick Holliday’s Intersection Project, Grocery Outlet & Channel Medsystems.

Graduate student housing on border of Emeryville, Oakland to be donated to UC Berkeley upon completion

By Maria Young

The Intersection, a graduate student housing project located on the border of Emeryville and Oakland, is planned to be gifted to UC Berkeley upon completion.

The multiuse facility will be located about three miles from campus and will include 105 residential apartment units, as well as rehabilitation of an existing commercial building, according to Kyle Gibson, the communications director for UC Berkeley Capital Strategies. The general contractor for the project is Cannon Constructors Inc.

Read More on DailyCal.org →

ADVERTISEMENT

Storage Bag Start-up Stasher Bought by SC Johnson

Stasher bags are seen as a complement to Johnson’s existing Ziploc and Saran lines

By Joanne Friedrick

Stasher, which produces a line of reusable silicone storage bags, is now part of household products giant SC Johnson.

“We are beyond excited for Stasher to be joining SC Johnson,” said Kat Nouri, who founded Emeryville, Calif.-based Stasher. “SC Johnson has long been committed to moving the needle on the plastic waste crisis by shifting consumer habits and working with governments and NGOs. We at Stasher have been leading a movement by providing a durable, reusable alternative to single-use plastic bags, and through this acquisition we can now scale our mission beyond our reach.”

Read More on hfndigital.com →

ADVERTISEMENT

We Destroyed the Oceans. Now Scientists Are Growing Seafood in Labs

By Jackie Mogensen

Finless Foods, a 12-person food-tech startup founded in 2017 and based in Emeryville, California, claims to be the first company to focus on lab-grown fish, although a handful of other startups have since joined them. In October, 28-year-old Finless Foods co-founder Mike Selden gave me a tour of their facility, and I dished about it on the latest episode of the Mother Jones food politics podcast Bite:

Read More on MotherJones.com →

ADVERTISEMENT

Could this grocery disrupter take on Amazon?

Grocery Outlet head of marketing Layla Kasha discusses how Emeryville-headquartered Grocery Outlet is “disrupting” the industry.

Watch the Video Segment on FoxBusiness.com →

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge orders Boston Scientific to complete $275 million merger

By Nancy Crotti

A Delaware chancery court judge yesterday ordered Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to complete its failed $275 million buyout of Channel Medsystems.

In a lawsuit filed in September 2018, Channel claimed that Boston Scientific spiked the deal over a former Channel employee’s scheme to embezzle nearly $3 million from the women’s health company.

Read More on MassDevice.com →

Like this: Like Loading...