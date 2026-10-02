Emeryville’s 2nd Annual Arts & Culture Month Brings a Packed October of Art, Food and Events

Emeryville and neighboring residents shouldn’t have to travel too far to find entertainment as the city kicks off Arts & Culture Month. This year’s lineup adds Restaurant Week to a busy calendar of art exhibits, walking tours, the popular Harvest Festival and more.

Now in its second year, Emeryville Arts & Culture Month runs Oct. 2–30, packing four weeks with exhibitions, public art unveilings, guided tours, film, poetry and community gatherings. The program is produced by ABG Art Group in partnership with the City of Emeryville and local arts and cultural organizations.

Adding to the festivities, Emeryville Restaurant Week runs Oct. 1–11. Coordinated separately from Arts & Culture Month, the inaugural event is sponsored in part by the City of Emeryville. More than 30 restaurants, cafés, bakeries and other food businesses are offering special menu items, prix fixe menus and discounts.

This year’s celebration also coincides with the 40th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition, which will showcase 210 works by 106 artists who live, work or maintain studio space in Emeryville. For the fifth consecutive year, the exhibition will be held at the Public Market. The exhibition has never had a permanent home; instead, it has moved into donated spaces around the city and transforming otherwise unused buildings into temporary community cultural venues.

Beyond the scheduled events, new artwork will also be appearing throughout the city, including colorful signs along the Greenway by Erin Fong, murals by Heather Hardison, Chris Granillo and Joey Rose, an interior mural by Thomas Jones at the Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program, artwork wrapped on two Emery Go-Round buses by Mila Moldenhawer and a new Art Deco redwood bench by Roberto Gastelmundi.

Registration is required for many of the public art tours, and some events are ticketed. See the Rotten City Cultural District events calendar for details and reservations.

Week 1: Oct. 1–4

Inaugural Emeryville Restaurant Week: Oct. 1–11

The city’s inaugural Emeryville Restaurant Week runs Oct. 1–11, with more than 30 restaurants, cafés, bakeries and other food businesses offering special menu items, prix fixe menus and discounts.

Bay Street has a strong showing, including Flores Cocina & Bar, Fogo de Chão, Mumu Hot Pot, Pippal, Saucy Asian and Uchiwa Ramen.

The Public Market is also well represented, with participants including Le Marine Fish & Grill, Mr. Dewie’s Cashew Creamery and Paradita Eatery.

The lineup also offers a chance to explore some of Emeryville’s more distinctive local spots, including historic Oaks Corner, the tucked-away Polaris Café and its impressive atrium, Hong Kong East Ocean and its waterfront views, the legendary Trader Vic’s, and the new Pizza Gallery in the former Rotten City Pizza space.

The full lineup and individual Restaurant Week offerings are available at EmeryvilleRestaurantWeek.com.

Photo: @emeryartsfest via Instagram.

40th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition: Oct. 2–25

The 40th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 2, at the Public Market with a public reception from 6 to 9 p.m.

This year’s exhibition features 210 works by 106 artists who live, work or maintain studio space in Emeryville. Historically, more than 1,000 people have attended the opening-night reception, while more than 3,000 visit the exhibition during October.

The exhibition traces its roots to 1987, when city leaders sought to change Emeryville’s image as a declining industrial town. The original show aimed to highlight the city’s creative community while giving residents an event they could call their own.

Two artists — M. Louise “Lulu” Stanley and Archana Horsting, both longtime members of the 45th Street Artists’ Cooperative — have participated in all 40 exhibitions.

Location: Public Market Emeryville, 5905 Shellmound St., Emeryville, CA 94608

Schedule: Oct. 3–25, Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

More info: EmeryArts.org

Harvest Festival: Saturday, Oct. 3

Following Friday’s opening reception for the Emeryville Art Exhibition, the city’s annual Harvest Festival returns to Huchiun Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event features food, live music, children’s activities, a “Rottenest Dog” competition and more than 50 vendors representing local organizations, businesses and agencies.

Location: 4311 Hubbard St., Emeryville, CA 94608

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

More info, including a complete vendor list: Emeryville.org

Gallery 4509 Opens — Oct. 3

This year’s Harvest Festival will feature an art trail connecting Huchiun Park to nearby Gallery 4509, which showcases work by artists from the neighboring 45th Street Artists’ Cooperative.

The gallery will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a formal reception from 4 to 6 p.m.

Location: 4509 Horton St., Emeryville, CA 94608

Week 2: Oct. 5–11

The second week brings a mix of public art, exhibitions and one of the month’s more anticipated gallery openings.

Arts & Culture Month Proclamation — Oct. 6

The City Council will formally recognize Arts & Culture Month with a proclamation at its Tuesday, Oct. 6, meeting.

The city will also accept a Helen Putnam Award for Excellence recognizing its development of Rotten City Cultural District programs. Folkmanis Puppets will be honored for its 50 years in business.

City Hall Public Art Tour — Oct. 7

The first of several public-art tours takes place Wednesday, Oct. 7, with “City Hall Inside and Out: Public Art Everywhere!” The free, RSVP-required tour runs from noon to 1 p.m. at City Hall.

Beyond the Lamplight x Steadfast Gallery — Oct. 9

On Friday, Oct. 9, Beyond the Lamplight x Steadfast Gallery opens at the new RCCD Art Space at Bay Street.

The exhibition grew out of a short-film program originally launched through the Emeryville Film Festival and gives current and former Pixar artists an opportunity to showcase personal work created outside their studio work.

Location: 5688 Bay St. (former Xfinity space next to Tipsy Putt)

More Info: BayStreetEmeryville.com

Bill Schwab Exhibition — Oct. 9–Nov. 20

Artist Bill Schwab’s exhibition opens at Loft of One’s Own on Oct. 9 and runs through Nov. 20.

Citywide Public Art Bike Tour — Oct. 11

Sunday brings a citywide bicycle tour of Emeryville’s public art, departing from City Hall at 1 p.m. The free tour runs until 3:30 p.m. and requires an RSVP.

RSVPs and tickets for public art tours are available through the RCCD events calendar.

Week 3: Oct. 12–18

The middle of the month is particularly busy, with several opportunities to explore Emeryville’s public art and creative spaces.

Artist Rendezvous — Oct. 14

Artist Rendezvous takes place Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring a conversation with photographer Richard Misrach.

Wareham Public Art Tour — Oct. 15

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Wareham Inside and Out: Public Art Everywhere! offers a guided look at public art at Wareham Development from 4 to 6 p.m.

Hold Me Tender — Oct. 16

Hold Me Tender, a multimedia exhibit exploring love and vulnerability by artists Sheilby Macena and Simrah Farrukh, takes place Friday, Oct. 16, at the Loft of One’s Own gallery space on Horton Street.

Location: 5757 Horton Street

RSVP for the event on partiful.com.

Art as Graham Crackers Along the Greenway — Oct. 17

On Saturday, Oct. 17, this walking tour explores the Greenway’s newest installations, with 3D glasses provided for viewing murals along the route. The tour meets at 66th Street and the Greenway. The RCCD calendar lists a 12:45 p.m. start.

Emeryville Historical Society Walking Tour — Oct. 18

The Emeryville Historical Society will lead a guided walking tour along a portion of the Greenway on Sunday, Oct. 18, offering a preview of its upcoming tour of the city’s historic “Butchertown” area.

The tour will conclude at Wondrous Brewing, where participants can enjoy an included pint and slice of pizza while continuing the discussion.

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, noon–3 p.m.

Tickets: $10 for members, $25 for non-members. Register on Eventbrite

Week 4: Oct. 19–25

The final full week of Arts & Culture Month brings more public art tours, artist programming and the closing events for the 40th Annual Art Exhibition.

Public Art Tours — Oct. 21

Two tours are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21: a Senior Center and Surrounding Streetscape Public Art Tour from 4 to 6 p.m. and Get Lit: A Lighted Sculpture and Bar Shuttle Tour from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Registration for both tours is available through the RCCD events calendar; Get Lit is ticketed.

Roaming Feast on Horton Street — Oct. 22

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Roaming Feast brings a moving dinner to Horton Street from 5:30 to 8 p.m., starting at Polaris Café.

45th Street Artists’ Cooperative Open Studios — Oct. 24–25

The 45th Street Artists’ Cooperative holds its annual Open Studios weekend Oct. 24–25, giving visitors a chance to meet artists and see their workspaces.

Former Emeryville Poet Laureate Sarah Kobrinsky.

Poetry at Celebration — Oct. 25

The 40th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition will also host Poetry at Celebration on Oct. 25, including an ekphrastic poetry workshop led by Sarah Kobrinsky, where writers respond to works in the exhibition.

The RCCD calendar lists the event as the closing reception and poetry night for the exhibition.

Week 5: Oct. 26–31

Coco in the Park — Oct. 30

Arts & Culture Month wraps up Friday, Oct. 30, with an outdoor screening of Coco, the Pixar animated film made here in Emeryville, at Huchiun Park. The event will also feature a community ofrenda.

Where: Huchiun Park

Time: 6:30 p.m.

More info: emeryville.org

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