Emeryville Selected as ‘Nature Everywhere Community’ to help Increase Child Access to Nature

Emeryville has been selected to participate in a coveted Nature Everywhere Communities accelerator program. The national initiative is aimed at increasing equitable access to nature where children live, learn, and play.

The accolade was achieved through the local efforts of Emeryville Children & Nature which is a recently-formed nonprofit who have been fronting a series of nature pop-ups at local parks throughout the city.

The initiative brings together local stakeholders including the City of Emeryville’s Youth Services, Emeryville Child Development Center, the Emery Unified School District, and the YMCA Head Start program.

An August Pop-up by ECN at Doyle-Hollis Park featured educational games by Plantify.

This collaborative team will advocate for resources and policies to improve children’s access to nature and promote climate resilience city-wide.

This program is a collaboration between the Children & Nature Network, the National League of Cities, and KABOOM! (an org tackling “playspace inequity”). It supports over 70 communities across the U.S. with resources to enhance early childhood development and address climate resiliency.

“Emeryville has a clear vision of how they can help increase nature access for early childhood through multiple lenses to improve early childhood development,” said Sarah Milligan-Toffler, President and CEO of the Children & Nature Network. “The Emeryville team understands the importance of collaboration across the city, school district and early childhood programs.”

“The Emeryville team understands the importance of collaboration across the city, school district and early childhood programs.” Sarah Milligan-Toffler, Children & Nature Network President & CEO

Research has shown that time in nature improves children’s physical and mental health, academic performance, and social-emotional learning.

“Our goal is to embed child-friendly natural areas throughout our city parks, including bayfront parks, and early childhood centers,” said Patricia Perasso Weber, Director of Emeryville Children & Nature. “These natural areas will improve climate resilience by implementing native and drought tolerant planning to conserve water and support pollinators.”

A September pop-up at Christie Park was joined by East Bay Regional Park District Naturalists.

“There is momentum and enthusiasm for this effort,” said Susan Donaldson, Emeryville’s Team Lead. “All our Nature Everywhere team members share the view that creating connections with nature holds benefits for our entire community. We are excited to get to work.”

The Emeryville team recently participated in a Nature Everywhere Vision Lab in Milwaukee where they explored strategies for connecting children with nature.

Over the next year, their objectives are to:

Engage youth & community in creating a vision for increasing equitable access to nature

Map community stakeholders, assets and gaps

Conduct funding and policy scans

Build and deepen regional partnerships

Develop and begin implementing an early childhood and climate resiliency action plan

Emeryville will also gain access to a national peer network, technical assistance, planning tools, and up to $40,000 in seed grants, with opportunities for larger grants in the future. The Nature Everywhere partners will help track progress and share Emeryville’s successes nationally.

For more information about the Emeryville Nature Everywhere initiative including pop-up dates, go to ebchildrenandnature.org.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related