Emeryville Retail & Service Updates: Ashley Closing; The Emery ‘Ghost Tenant‘; Bay St. Escape Room Opens; New Modern Furniture Store

We have some retail and service sector updates within Emeryville to share since our last update in July.

Emeryville is losing a large chain furniture store but is gaining a smaller boutique one. A new Bay Street tenant has officially opened their doors, and the shopping center has announced a new initiative to attract the lunchtime crowd.

In addition, we may be on the verge of a new retail trend. “Ghost Tenants” are retail businesses that only open on demand and fail to deliver the vibrancy and foot traffic that communities strive for.

CLOSING: Ashley Homestore at East Bay Bridge Shopping Center

The Ashley Homestore Furniture store quietly announced they will be closing their doors this month. No external signs were posted but the inventory within the store is visibly diminished.

They are expected to close for good before Thanksgiving we’ve been told but wouldn’t be surprised if they hung on for the holidays.

The adjacent Ulta Beauty store closed in May leaving Nordrom Rack as the only large tenant in the parcel.

OPEN: Red Door Escape Room

The sheathing covering the construction of the Red Door Escape Room at Bay Street was recently removed and they have officially opened their doors to the public as of today.

Announced in early August, the Escape Room is among Property Owner CenterCal’s efforts to bring more entertainment options to the shopping center which also includes a Sandbox VR and other entertainment options.

They are also looking to better activate the northern end of the mall adjacent to the Hyatt Place Hotel which also includes Tipsy Putt and Mumu Hot Pot.

The location offers five “quests” that can be booked in advance through their website (which identifies the location as in “Oakland” 🤨).

Salon latest “Ghost Tenant” at The Emery

The mostly vacant strip of retail along Hubbard has a new tenant … sort of. The windows of the unit are covered up but tipsters noticed a tiny sign and QR code that links to their website.

According to their web site, Teme Salon specializes in hair extensions and “prioritizing equity and anti-racism in the beauty industry.”

Like the adjacent eyewear shop, Teme is currently open by appointment only and does not currently maintain regular business hours or open to walk-up traffic.

We’ve all become familiar with Ghost Kitchens in recent years, we may be on the cusp of the proliferation of Ghost Tenants where an “on-demand” business theoretically operate but never seems to be occupied customers.

The retail area of the Emery has been slow to attract new tenants since coming online last year. Residents of the Park Avenue District have been optimistic that the additional 500 units would attract a cafe or similar amenity that would help bring some vibrancy to the area. This has yet to materialize.

The Farmers’ Market will be moving to the Public Market next year due to ‘low foot traffic’ in the area.

OPENING SOON: Enliven Furniture

A new modern furniture store is moving into the 12,000 sq. ft. spot at 4514 Hollis most recently occupied by Bullseye Glass.

Enliven furniture sells curated mid-century modern and vintage furniture “sourced sustainably from all over the world.” They also offer consignment for “exceptional pieces.”

They expect to open in early December according to employees we spoke with.

Their inventory is listed on their website.

Bay Street Offering Free Lunchtime Parking

Bay Street Emeryville is introducing a new parking initiative to make lunchtime visits more convenient. Starting November 4, 2024, visitors will receive two hours of free parking from noon to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. This offer aims to attract professionals returning to the office, allowing them to enjoy Bay Street’s diverse dining options without parking costs. Visitors will still need to use kiosks or mobile pay to reserve spaces, and reminders will notify them when their free period is about to end.

In addition, Bay Street is launching a QR code ordering system at the Bay Break Dining Terrace, making group orders and split checks simpler. Partnering with DoorDash, this feature, starting November 1, allows customers to scan QR codes at their tables, order from multiple eateries, and pick up their meals once ready. The option to continue ordering seamlessly throughout a meal will also be available. To-go orders can be placed via the Bay Street website, enhancing convenience for both customers and local residents. For more details, visit Bay Street’s parking and dining pages online.

More information about this initiative is provided on their website.

