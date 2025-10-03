Emeryville Kicking Off Inaugural Art & Culture Month

The opening night gala for the 39th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition will be held tonight from 6-9 p.m. at the Public Market.

The event will kick off the city’s inaugural “Art & Culture Month” featuring a robust lineup of exhibitions, performances, and creative tours. The city is hoping to foster a new civic tradition spotlighting the city’s rich ecosystem of artists, makers, designers, and cultural leaders.

On Saturday, October 4th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., the city will host its annual Harvest Festival at Huchiun Park. The event has quickly grown into one of the most anticipated and well attended events of the year drawing residents from across the city.

The annual Harvest Festival at Huchiun Park draws residents from across the city.

The city will then follow up the weekend’s events with an assortment of walking tours, open studios, and the highly anticipated debut of the new “Gallery 4509” at The Emery Apartment complex on Horton Street. The debut show “Beyond the Lamplight” on October 10th will feature a collection of work from local Pixar artists.

Guided walking tours will kick-off Tuesday, October 14 featuring Public Art, History and tours of private collections. There will also be a panel discussion with local artists and a unique Pottery & Dining Experience hosted by Jered’s Pottery and the dedication of new public art installations.

The month-long festival marks the culmination of a multi-year creative placemaking effort led by ABG Art Group in collaboration with the City of Emeryville. Last year, ABG spearheaded a very successful Film Festival held at AMC Bay Street.

“ABG Art Group has exceeded expectations with events from the Emeryville Film Festival to artist grants, residencies, block parties, and marketplaces,” provided City of Emeryville Economic Development Coordinator, Amber Evans. “With that same spirit, the City is proud to partner again for Arts & Culture Month.”

Emeryville was designated as one of only 14 State-recognized Cultural Districts in 2017 providing some state funding for the initiative. Additional funding is provided by the city and private institutions like Wareham Development and Pixar. Bay Street has provided a pro-bono gallery space to the Rotten City Cultural District to operate and hold monthly exhibits for local artists.

A full list of activities with links to procuring tickets can be found at rottencityculturaldistrict.com/events.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.