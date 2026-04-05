Emeryville Historical Society Launches New San Pablo Avenue/Emeryville Triangle Walking Tour

Following the continued success of its growing catalog of self-guided walking tours, the Emeryville Historical Society (EHS) is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering: the San Pablo Avenue / Emeryville Triangle Walking Tour.

This new tour explores the rich, layered history of Emeryville’s stretch of San Pablo Avenue—one of the East Bay’s oldest thoroughfares—and the historic Emeryville Triangle neighborhood, shaped by San Pablo Avenue, Adeline Street, and the once free-flowing Temescal Creek.

1953 aerial photo showing the “Star Intersection” where San Pablo Ave, Adeline Street and MacArthur Blvd. meet (Photo: California Department of Transportation).

The self-guided experience features 30 stops along a 2-mile walkable route, highlighting both enduring landmarks and the sites of former institutions that helped define the area’s commercial and cultural identity. Stories span early transportation and industry through more recent waves of transformation that continue to reshape the corridor today.

The tour begins at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center—formerly the site of the influential Santa Fe Depot—and concludes near the Oaks Card Club parking lot, once the epicenter of Emeryville’s nightlife, anchored by nearby Oaks Ball Park.

1952 view looking north on San Pablo Avenue from West MacArthur Boulevard, with the still standing Bank Club to the right.

Research and writing for the tour were conducted collaboratively by EHS Creative Director Rob Arias and EHS Co-Founder and President Donald Hausler. As with previous tours, Arias also led the visual design, creating a cohesive experience across signage, print materials, and digital platforms.

“San Pablo Avenue has always been a place people pass through—but it’s also a place full of stories,” said Arias. “We wanted to give people a reason to slow down, take a closer look, and discover what’s been here all along.”

“This corridor has seen constant change over the decades,” added Hausler. “Documenting both what’s been lost and what has endured was especially important for this project.”

The tour can be taken on one’s mobile device through EHS website (L) or the Stqry Guide App (R).

The tour is best experienced in person through the Stqry Guide app (previously “PocketSights”), available on Apple and Android devices, which uses GPS to guide visitors from stop to stop. It can also be explored à la carte by scanning QR codes posted along the route or experienced virtually from home.

Each stop features a narrated audio segment, along with archival photographs and newspaper clippings that bring the neighborhood’s history to life.

Featured points of interest include The Bank Club—one of the city’s longest-running family-owned businesses—Emeryville’s still-standing “First Church,” and a range of present-day establishments that continue to shape the area’s identity.

Point of interest markers for the 30 stops along the route include lamp post signs and sidewalk decals.

“These tours are for the curious,” Arias added. “For people who walk past old buildings and wonder: What used to be here? Why is this here? When was it built?”

“These tours are for the curious. For people who walk past old buildings and wonder: ‘What used to be here? Why is this here? When was it built?’”

Funding for the project was provided by a City of Emeryville Community Promotions Grant, with additional support from the Oaks Card Club.

SPA tour maps are available at local businesses along the route including Bank Club, Oaks Corner, Arizmendi and Hidden Spot Maps for all three tours are available on city-owned properties. SPA tour maps are available at local businesses along the route including Bank Club, Oaks Corner, Arizmendi and Hidden Spot.

Printed maps are available at Oaks Corner, The Hidden Spot, The Bank Club, Arizmendi, the Emeryville Senior Center, Emeryville Civic Center, and the Emeryville Center of Community Life (ECCL). Maps can also be downloaded via an embedded PDF online. Printed maps for all three EHS tours are available at select city-owned locations.

Looking ahead, EHS plans to expand its walking tour program citywide, with a fourth tour focused on the Butchertown/North Hollis area slated for next year, followed by a Peninsula/South Bayfront tour.

To date, EHS has produced self-guided tours of the Park Avenue District, the Greenway, and San Pablo Avenue—with more on the way.

starts at $25 per year and includes access to the organization’s archives, a quarterly print journal, and early access to special events, including guided tours and speaker programs.

Browse all walking tour on EmeryvilleHistorical.org/tours.

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