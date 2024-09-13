Bridgewater Neighbors unite to find ‘forever homes’ for litter of stray kittens

There are few things that can bring neighbors together on a common cause than helping vulnerable animals.

Recently at the Bridgewater housing complex, longtime neighbors, recent neighbors, children, adults, parents and singles all rallied around helping a litter of four kittens born to a stray mother.

“We began noticing movement and meows in the storage shed and surrounding landscape planters,” noted Moira Noiseux, a 13 year Emeryville resident. “A little tail diving under a fence, a pair of shining eyes staring out from behind the planters as we drove home.”

The litter quickly became a source of conversation among neighbors. They responded by putting out food and water for their new homegrown mascots.

This camaraderie quickly turned into angst as they knew they had to act quickly to domesticate the kittens and prevent them from becoming feral. The clock was also ticking on when the kittens would begin mating, and growing into a larger feral colony that could present a larger problem.

In addition, Bridgewater property management was growing weary of the cats making a mess with food and pet waste in and around their property.

Neighbors and complex employees quickly came together to hash out a plan.

They began outreach with the nearby rescue orgs and humane societies only to quickly learn that resources to help stray cats were few and stretched thin. They would have to do the legwork themselves or wait and risk things escalating.

“We borrowed humane traps from a friend and located a nonprofit in Redwood City called “Nine Lives” who charged low fees for spaying, neutering and vaccinations,” Noiseux explained.

The next endeavor was to trap the reluctant kitties. Neighbors baited a trap with sardine oil in the evening periodically checking in on it. They created a group chat to keep tabs on the and keep everyone updated. “Neighbors would periodically come down to check on the trap and text each other updates. ‘Did we catch any kittens?!’ ” Noiseux detailed.

They soon did and over the course of about a week, they were able to safely trap all four kittens as well as an additional stray male cat.

All the kittens, who turned out to be female, and the stray male were transported to the Redwood City facility where they were fixed, vaccinated and ear-tipped for identification.

Neighbors also determined names their new mascots: Oreo, Boba, Kit-Kat & Pepper.

Oreo & Boba

All four kitties are currently living in foster homes at Bridgewater and are actively looking for their forever homes.

Neighbors are ideally looking to adopt them in pairs of siblings but finding loving homes is the most important things.

They are hopeful in finding them permanent home in the next week.

Kit-Kat & Pepper

“Would you like a pair of five-month old kittens with super soft coats, who are absolute purring machines?” Noiseux shared.

Follow their journey on Instagram by following @bridgewater_cats. You can arrange to meet them in person by messaging this account or using The E’ville Eye Contact form and we will connect you.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source. Submit your email address to receive new posts in your inbox. *

Related Stories: