Activists Begin 40-Day “Target Fast” in Response to DEI Backtracking

Equality advocates have begun a 40-Day “fast” from shopping at Target coinciding with the annual Lent period. The organized boycott is in response to the corporation announcing it would be ending some of its DEI (Diversity Equity & Inclusion) programs.

Lent asks observers of the Christian faith to abstain from certain foods over a 40-day period leading up to Easter. The 40-days acknowledges the time Jesus spent fasting in the desert before beginning his ministry. In this case, activists are asking that consumers abstain from shopping at their favorite, red big box store from Ash Wednesday (March 5) until Holy Thursday (April 17).

In January, Target announced that it would discontinue several of its DEI programs including its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) program as well as its participation in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. These changes were influenced by political pressures and legal considerations, notably from the Trump administration, which had declared some DEI practices “illegal.” Critics of the “diversity goals” aspect of DEI often point to them as discriminatory by prioritizing identity over merit.

Kiera Fernandez, Target’s Chief Community Impact & Equity Officer, described the changes as a “next chapter” in the company’s longstanding efforts to create inclusive environments. She defended the decision that it was informed by years of data, insights, and an understanding of the evolving external landscape.

Amazon and McDonald’s have taken similar actions reflecting a growing trend by corporations of reevaluating DEI commitments that reached a pinnacle in 2020 following the George Floyd Protests. These corporations have not received the same level of community blowback that Target has as of yet.

The TargetFast website tracks participation and emphasizes the spending power of Black consumers.

In response, Atlanta-based Reverend Jamal Bryant, along with other faith and civil rights leaders, began organizing a boycott describing Target’s actions as “betrayal.” They created the website TargetFast.org to track participation and spotlight the spending power of Black Americans.

The site makes four demands for Target including the restoration of their commitment to DEI, honoring their $2B pledge to the black business community, the creation of 10 retail teaching centers at HBCUs, and “depositing 250 million amongst any of our 23 black banks.”

If the reaction to being asked about participating in the boycott across our social media network is any indication, the Emeryville-Oakland Target might be taking a financial hit.

“We joined Costco to support their stance on DEI,” provided Cory S. of Oakland. “But we also committed to buying more of our groceries at Berkeley Bowl, where we always feel good about the money we spend.”

“There are plenty of other places to buy these things,” said Edward S. “All I’m giving up is convenience. Costco is getting more of my shopping dollars these days.”

If any store is going to feel the pinch, it’s a Target in a diverse and “deep blue” region like the Emeryville/West Oakland location.

While options for groceries in the area are ample, department stores/general retailers that carry the range in products that Target does are limited. Amazon and Walmart have similar criticisms and might not be the alternative people are looking for.

Costco in fact currently ranks significantly lower than Target in the HRC Corporate Equality index. The HRC score is calculated based on five criteria including Workforce Protections, Inclusive Benefits, Internal Training and Inclusive Culture, Corporate Social Responsibility & Responsible Citizenship. Their index tends to be more weighted on LGBTQ+ equality than racial equality.

Target beat their Q4 expectations in 2024 but warned of the impact tariffs could have this quarter. This nationwide boycott could add to this gloomy outlook.

