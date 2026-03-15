2nd Annual Emeryville Film Festival Returns to Bay Street March 21

The second annual Emeryville Film Festival will return to Bay Street on Saturday, March 21, bringing a full day of short films, filmmaker conversations and community events celebrating the city’s growing creative scene.

The one-day festival—presented by the Rotten City Cultural District—will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. with screenings hosted at the AMC Bay Street 16 and nearby cultural district space. The event features six curated film blocks highlighting work from Bay Area filmmakers across documentary, animation and live-action storytelling.

The team behind the Rotten City Cultural District initiative includes Trent Thompson, Erica Enriquez and Sorell Raino-Tsui (Photo: Chris Santos).

Organizers say the festival is designed to spotlight the deep filmmaking talent in the East Bay while strengthening connections between artists and the local community.

“Emeryville has long been a hub for creative industries—from animation and design to music and film,” said Trent Thompson, co-director of ABG Art Group, which manages programming for the cultural district. “This festival is about giving those storytellers a platform right here in the city and creating a space where filmmakers and audiences can engage directly.”

The festival builds on the success of , which drew filmmakers and audiences from across the Bay Area. Organizers hope the annual event will continue to grow into a signature cultural gathering for the city.

“Film is one of the most powerful ways to share human experiences,” said Sorell Raino-Tsui. “By bringing together different voices, perspectives and styles, the festival reflects the creativity and diversity of the region while helping strengthen Emeryville’s identity as an arts destination.”

“Emeryville sits at the crossroads of one of the most creative regions in the world, making it the perfect home for a festival rooted in grassroots storytelling and equitable opportunity,” provided former Block Curator and founding partner Theresa Fortune. “The Emeryville Film Festival uplifts filmmakers whose work reflects the diversity and spirit of our communities, recognizing that the arts are the oxygen and blood flow of our creative ecosystem.”

Six Film Blocks Highlight Diverse Voices

The 2026 festival program is divided into six themed film blocks, each curated by filmmakers, producers and community partners.

These include:

Beyond the Lamplight (12:00pm-1:30pm)

Curated by Blake Bauman and Rebecca Nisco, this block features independent projects from Pixar creators, showcasing personal storytelling and experimental works produced outside of major studio productions.

Bright Ideas: Student Film Showcase (1:45pm-3:15pm)

Curated by Tony Alfaro, this program highlights student filmmakers from Emeryville and the greater Bay Area, offering a glimpse at the next generation of storytellers.

Human Stories: Documentary Shorts (3:30pm-5:00pm)

Curated by Jalena Keane-Lee, this block focuses on short documentaries exploring personal narratives, social issues and lived experiences.

Trust the Process (5:15pm-6:45pm)

Curated by Sean Wells and Roast n’ Post, this collection showcases films centered on the creative journey and artistic experimentation.

Laughter is the Cure To… (7:00pm-8:30pm)

Curated by Langstyn Avery, this block brings together comedic short films that use humor to explore everyday life and unexpected situations.

Resilience: Inside & Out (8:45pm-10:00pm)

Curated by Tanisha Cannon of Legal Services for Prisoners with Children and filmmaker Rahsaan Thomas, this block explores themes of perseverance, justice and transformation through powerful storytelling.

Growing Emeryville’s Cultural Identity

The festival is one of several initiatives launched through the Rotten City Cultural District, which was designated by the California Arts Council in 2017 to support arts programming and creative placemaking in Emeryville.

“Events like the Emeryville Film Festival highlight the incredible creative talent that exists in our community,” said Amber Evans, Public Art Coordinator for the City of Emeryville. “Supporting opportunities for artists and filmmakers to share their work with the public helps strengthen Emeryville’s identity as a vibrant arts and cultural destination.”

ABG Art Group—led by Raino-Tsui, Thompson and business director Erica Enriquez—has helped spearhead events including artist mixers, exhibitions and community programming since taking on the district’s management contract in 2024.

Organizers say the film festival reflects the district’s broader mission of building infrastructure and opportunities for local artists.

“Our goal is to cultivate an ecosystem where artists can connect with audiences, collaborators and resources,” Enriquez said. “The film festival is a natural extension of that effort.”

Festival Details

The 2nd Annual Emeryville Film Festival takes place Saturday, March 21 from 12–10 p.m. at AMC Bay Street 16 and the RCCD gallery spaces at Bay Street. Festival-goers can purchase individual screening block tickets or day passes and will have opportunities to meet filmmakers and attend related events throughout the day.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early, explore Bay Street’s restaurants and shops, and take advantage of public transit options including the Emery Go-Round shuttle from MacArthur BART.

“Bay Street Emeryville is excited to once again host the Emeryville Film Festival at AMC Bay Street 16 and welcome filmmakers and film lovers from across the community,” said Christa Williams, Marketing Director at Bay Street Emeryville. “At Bay Street, we strive to be more than a place to shop and dine. At CenterCal Properties, our goal is to create a vibrant, welcoming destination that celebrates arts, culture, and community. Partnering with organizations like Rotten City Cultural District allows us to support local creative talent while bringing people together to experience the arts.”

Tickets for each thematic block is $15. A special “VIP” pass that includes access to all blocks is available for $50.

Tickets for all blocks of films available on FilmFreeway.com

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