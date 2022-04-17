2021 Emeryville Rents & Real Estate Review

Like many cities in the Bay Area, 2021 was a record year for Emeryville Real Estate. The Sales volume more that doubled year-to-year, the median sales price went up by 2.95% and homes sold 17.65% faster compared to 2020.

Emeryville Rents stabilize after Post-Pandemic Decline

After a post-pandemic “peak” in August 2021, median Emeryville rents saw small declines to finish the year. The price of one bedroom units settled to a median of $2,430, while two bedrooms stand at about $3,000.

In 2021, rents for 1 bedroom units are up about 5% and 2-bedroom’s are basically flat.

Emeryville is ranked as the 5th most expensive city to rent in the Bay Area following SF, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale & Mountain View.

Single Family & 3 Bedroom see Largest Median Increases

The median sales prices of all homes in Emeryville increased by 2.95% in 2021 to $550,000

The median sales price of studios increased by 3.39% from $346,500 to 358,250

One bedroom homes also increased from$473,000 to $502,500 by 6.23%

Two bedroom median sales price decreased by 4.65% from $760,000 to $725,000

Three bedroom median sales price increased by 36.68% from $730,000 to $997,912

Single Family median sales price increased by 17.5% from $800,000 to $940,000

2021 Sales by Property Type

Studios

Median List: $349,500

Median Sales Price: $358,250

Median Day on Market: 41

1 Bedroom Condo

Median List: $482,000

Median Sales Price: $502,500

Median Day on Market: 45

2 Bedroom Condo

Median List: $699,000

Median Sales Price: $725,000

Median Day on Market: 37

3 Bedroom Condo

Median List: $998,000

Median Sales Price: $1,145,625

Median Day on Market: 32

Single Family Homes

Number of homes Sold: 9

Median List: $788,000

Median Sales Price: $940,000

Median Day on Market: 36

2020 vs 2021

62.3% increase in Total Sales Volume

Sales By Condominium Complex

The graphics below show the average sales price and total units sold for the various condominium complexes within Emeryville.















2021 Sales Spotlight

BMR sells for $174K, Stanford Ave SFH “Flipped” for $1.4M

Emeryville’s lowest sales price in 2021 was Andante Condominiums unit #1305. The sale was a Below Market Rate unit originally purchased in 2005 for $109K. It received 25 offers and sold after 24 Days on the Market for $174,600.

If you are not familiar with Emeryville’s Below Market Rate Program, find more details on the city’s website.

Emeryville’s highest sales price in 2021 went to a single family home located at 1241 Stanford. The property that we spotlighted in March was purchased by an investor for $580,000 and completely overhauled. The corner lot was expanded from its original 884 sq. ft. to 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths.

It went pending within 15 days and sold $215,000 over asking for a final sales price of $1,400,000.

This report is prepared by longtime Emeryville resident and Coldwell Banker Realtor Nicole Gruen. Curious about buying or selling in Emeryville? Support your resident realtor.

**All data deemed accurate, but not guaranteed.

