Remembering Dan Fontes: Pioneering Emeryville Mudflats Artist and East Bay Muralist

Dan Fontes, the prolific Oakland-born artist whose creative roots trace back to the anarchic, driftwood galleries of the Emeryville Mudflats, recently passed away at the age of 68.

Fontes leaves behind an indelible mark on the visual and cultural landscape of the Bay Area. News of his declining health was shared in March through a GoFundMe campaign organized by Julie Lucchesi, his dedicated partner of 28 years. Shortly thereafter, he transitioned to hospice care. His passing was publicly announced yesterday by the Pacific Pinball Museum in Alameda, where Fontes was a devoted board member and contributor.

While Fontes is widely celebrated today as a master muralist, his early career was forged in the muck and magic of the Emeryville Mudflats. Long before his paint touched the concrete underpasses of the Bay Area, Fontes was a pioneering force in this unique, grassroots public art movement. Stretching along Interstate 80, the mudflats were an ever-evolving, open-air gallery built from scavenged driftwood and urban detritus.

It was here that Fontes created several iconic, large-scale pieces, many of which were tied to early eco-conscious messaging.

1978 photo showing one of Dan’s whale sculptures at the Emeryville Mudflats alongside friends Adrienne and Karen Dzubur.

“After returning from a trip overseas, I developed an interest in the environment which included working with Greenpeace,” Fontes detailed in the ‘Early Works’ section of his portfolio website. “I’d been creating lots of drawings of whales, and one of the first big public works I was a part of was at the Emeryville Mudflats in the late 1970s.”

Among his most famous mudflat creations was a towering, intricate “Lunar Lander,” as well as a massive, driftwood “Emeryville” sign. This sign was particularly significant; it not only helped burnish the location of the mudflats to passersby unfamiliar with the city, but it essentially provided Emeryville with an organic, artist-crafted civic identity viewed by thousands of speeding freeway drivers every day. While the vast majority of contributions to the mudflats were anonymous and transient, Dan’s work was distinct. He became a visible, driving force who likely inspired a generation of subsequent scavengers and artists.

Eventually, Fontes’ early guerrilla approach to public art evolved into sanctioned, highly celebrated commissioned pieces. The prolific artist is perhaps best known for bringing wildlife into the urban jungle through his whimsical “Animurals.” These towering, photorealistic works—including majestic zebras and the beloved “Giraphics”—were painted along the massive concrete support columns of the 580 freeway onramps, echoing the core ethos of his Emeryville days: surprising commuters and humanizing civic infrastructure.

Photo: John Sheridan.

Throughout his life, Fontes maintained a profound connection to local history and community. His dedication to the East Bay went far beyond his own canvas. He restored historic murals to ensure the region’s artistic past wasn’t erased, created time-capsule art for the Pacific Pinball Museum, and consistently mentored emerging public artists.

His desire to share the transformative power of art extended to the classroom as well; in addition to creating monumental murals, Fontes taught artistic workshops to school-aged children throughout Northern California and as far away as Asia.

Dan Fontes will be remembered not just for the beauty he painted, but for how he taught the Bay Area to see its own environment. From the muddy, driftwood-strewn shores of Emeryville to the soaring concrete walls of Oakland, he proved that the unlikeliest of places can become a canvas for the extraordinary.

A more comprehensive list and gallery of his lifetime works can be viewed on danfontesmurals.com and on Oakland Wiki.

A recent photo of Dan with his partner of 28 years Julie Lucchesi (Photo: GoFundMe).

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