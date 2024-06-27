GALLERY: Emeryville PD Participates in Annual Torch Run to Benefit Special Olympics

Roads were temporarily blocked throughout Emeryville on Wednesday to accommodate The Emeryville Police Department’s participation in the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

Among the participants were six members of the Emeryville Police Department. These officers, outfitted in grey “Guardians of the Flame” tees, took turns carrying a symbolic torch and flag along a designated route through the city.

EPD’s involvement was coordinated by Sargeant Pablo Rojas who was joined this year by his 9-year-old son. “It was a proud moment to see him running alongside law enforcement in the community we are proud to serve and to understand the importance of supporting others,” Rojas noted.

LETR is an international movement comprised of more than 110,000 law enforcement personnel who choose Special Olympics as their charity of choice. The mission of the run is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

The route began at 67th & Hollis Street in Northern Emeryville, passing through the Public Market, Bay Street, across the South Bayfront Bridge, along the Greenway and concluding at Civic Center where they were joined by Police Chief Jeff Jennings and City Manager Paul Buddenhagen.

Sargeant Rojas was prideful in the outcome and the collective efforts of his squad. “This event not only supports the Special Olympics, but also brings together members of our community for a cause that truly makes a difference,” he provided.

LETR is the largest grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics and has raised more than $900 million globally and more than $20 million here in Northern California.

You can make a donation to the Special Olympics through their website.

All Photos: Jordan Potier

