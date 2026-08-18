E’ville Eye Ethics Policy

The E’ville Eye is an independent local news publication committed to serving the Emeryville community with accurate, fair, transparent and accountable journalism.

We believe local journalism works best when readers understand not only what we report, but how and why we report it. This policy outlines the standards we strive to follow in our reporting and publishing.

Independence

E’ville Eye maintains editorial independence from advertisers, sponsors, elected officials, political campaigns, candidates, businesses, community organizations and other outside interests.

Advertising, sponsorships, memberships, donations and other financial support do not entitle anyone to favorable coverage or influence over editorial decisions.

We will not allow an advertiser or financial supporter to dictate the substance of a news story.

Our editorial decisions are based on the newsworthiness and public interest of a story—not on whether a person, business or organization advertises with or supports E’ville Eye.

Conflicts of Interest

Because E’ville Eye is a small local publication, we sometimes cover people, organizations, businesses and institutions with whom we have personal, professional or community connections.

We will make reasonable efforts to identify and disclose conflicts that could reasonably affect—or appear to affect—our independence.

When a significant conflict exists, we may:

Disclose the conflict to readers.

Reassign the story when practical.

Decline to cover a matter when the conflict cannot reasonably be managed.

We will not use our journalism to advance a personal, political or financial interest.

Participation in community organizations, civic activities or local affairs does not automatically prevent us from covering those subjects. But we will consider whether a particular relationship creates a conflict and will disclose relevant relationships when appropriate.

Political Coverage

E’ville Eye may cover candidates, campaigns, ballot measures, elected officials and political organizations based on their newsworthiness and relevance to Emeryville.

We do not accept payment in exchange for favorable political coverage.

When we publish endorsements or other clearly labeled opinion content, it will be identified as such and kept distinct from news reporting.

Candidates and campaigns may purchase advertising subject to our normal advertising policies. Advertising does not constitute an endorsement by E’ville Eye.

Accuracy and Corrections

Accuracy is our highest editorial priority.

We make reasonable efforts to verify information before publication and to distinguish confirmed facts from allegations, opinions, estimates and information that remains uncertain.

When we make a significant factual error, we will correct it promptly and transparently.

Corrections will normally be noted within the story itself. We may make minor corrections or updates without a formal correction notice when they do not materially affect the substance of the story, such as fixing spelling, grammar or formatting.

We do not quietly alter a story in a way that conceals a significant factual error.

Readers who believe we have published inaccurate information are encouraged to contact us with specific information and, when possible, supporting documentation.

Sources

We seek to identify sources by name whenever doing so is reasonably possible and appropriate.

We may use anonymous sources when the information is important to the public and cannot reasonably be obtained on the record. Anonymous sourcing should be used sparingly and requires us to consider the source’s credibility, potential motives and ability to know the information being provided.

We will not grant anonymity simply because a source prefers not to be identified.

When anonymity is necessary, we will provide readers with as much relevant context as we can without compromising the source.

We distinguish between firsthand information, public records, statements from interested parties and information we have independently verified.

Fairness and Right of Reply

We seek to give people and organizations a fair opportunity to respond to significant allegations or criticisms involving them.

Being contacted for comment does not mean we will delay publication indefinitely, nor does failure to respond prevent us from publishing information that is independently newsworthy.

A person’s or organization’s denial of an allegation will be reported as a denial; it does not necessarily establish that the underlying allegation is false.

We strive to avoid presenting rumors, speculation or unverified claims as established fact.

Public Records and Documents

Whenever practical, E’ville Eye relies on original documents, public records, meeting materials, court records and other primary sources.

We may link to or publish relevant source documents so readers can examine the underlying information themselves.

When reporting on government meetings, hearings or public documents, we strive to accurately characterize what was said, proposed, approved or decided.

Gifts, Freebies and Special Access

We generally do not accept gifts, cash, personal favors or other benefits from people or organizations we cover when doing so could reasonably compromise—or appear to compromise—our independence.

Complimentary admission, food, products or services may occasionally be accepted when necessary to report on an event, restaurant, business or other newsworthy subject. Such access does not guarantee favorable coverage.

We will not accept compensation in exchange for editorial coverage.

Advertising and Sponsored Content

Advertising and editorial coverage are separate.

Advertisers cannot purchase news coverage, favorable reviews or preferential editorial treatment.

Paid or sponsored content will be clearly identified so that readers can distinguish it from independent editorial content.

A business’s purchase of advertising does not mean E’ville Eye endorses that business.

Reviews and Recommendations

When E’ville Eye reviews or recommends restaurants, businesses, events, products or services, editorial decisions will be made independently of advertising relationships.

A positive review or recommendation is not for sale.

Where appropriate, we will disclose when we received complimentary admission, products, meals or other consideration connected to coverage.

Artificial Intelligence

E’ville Eye may use artificial intelligence tools to assist with certain aspects of our work, including editing, transcription, summarization, research assistance, image enhancement, brainstorming and other production tasks.

AI-generated information is not treated as authoritative simply because an AI system produced it. We remain responsible for the accuracy of what we publish and will independently verify important factual information.

We will not knowingly publish AI-generated quotations, facts or reporting as though they came from a real person or source.

When AI substantially contributes to the creation or alteration of editorial material in a way that could reasonably affect a reader’s understanding of the material, we will seek to disclose that use.

AI tools do not replace editorial judgment.

Images and Visuals

We strive to accurately represent photographs, illustrations and other visual material.

We will identify illustrative, archival, stock, AI-generated or materially altered images when their nature could otherwise mislead readers.

We will not manipulate a news photograph in a way that materially changes its meaning.

Routine adjustments such as cropping, exposure, color correction or reasonable image enhancement may be made without special disclosure when they do not alter the substance of the image.

Privacy

We recognize that publishing information can have real consequences for individuals.

We generally do not publish private information that is not relevant to a story simply because it is obtainable.

We consider the public interest, the sensitivity of the information and the potential harm before publishing personally identifying information, particularly involving private individuals, victims and minors.

Being legally obtainable does not automatically make information journalistically appropriate to publish.

Complaints and Accountability

We welcome feedback from readers, sources and the community.

Questions about our reporting, corrections, conflicts of interest or ethical decisions may be directed to E’ville Eye.

When a legitimate concern is raised, we will review the underlying reporting and make corrections or other changes when warranted.

We do not promise to agree with every reader, but we do promise to take good-faith concerns seriously.

Our Commitment

E’ville Eye exists to provide independent local journalism to the Emeryville community.

We will sometimes get things wrong. When we do, we will correct them.

We will sometimes make editorial judgments with which readers disagree. We will explain those judgments when appropriate.

Our commitment is not to any particular person, political viewpoint, business or institution. Our commitment is to our readers and to accurate, independent journalism that serves the public interest.

Last updated: August 2026